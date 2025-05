The Second Annual Henry County Memorial Ruck will be held today at Jack Dalton Park. A group of 27 will ruck 22 miles today while carrying small American flags with the names of loves ones who served in the military. The public is invited to participate in the last .6 miles of the ruck starting at 2 p.m. at the Trail of Remembrance at Jack Dalton. A ceremony will be held afterward.

(Photo: Courtesy Henry County)