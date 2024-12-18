Henry County PSA wrestles with additional money for Horsepasture project

The Henry County PSA received a grant to expand water and sewer in the Horsepasture area, but the costs have risen and an additional $170,000 is needed to complete the project.

A federal grant was recently declined for the extra money, because Teal Jones, a lumber company with promises to expand, was the primary reason for the undertaking and their parent company is now in bankruptcy and the facility in Horsepasture has been idled.

The PSA Board put up the additional money, on the condition a second grant request will prove fruitful.