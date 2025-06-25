Henry County to Demolish 39 Blighted Properties

Henry County is launching an extensive beautification effort following a $390,000 investment by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to demolish 39 unsafe structures scattered throughout each of its six magisterial districts.

In addition to the structures scheduled for demolition, enforcement actions will be taken on nine other properties in need of remediation. The project reflects the county’s commitment to revitalization and directly responds to residents’ calls for cleaner, safer neighborhoods.

Funding for the project will come from reserves used to help balance the county’s current year budget. While the updated comprehensive plan has yet to be finalized, preliminary data reflected a desire from citizens to see more action taken against unkept and deteriorating properties.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our citizens that blighted and unkept properties are a concern, and this action shows that we’re not just listening but we’re doing the legwork to respond,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Board. “While the Board has long recognized these issues, the feedback we received through the comprehensive planning process helped reinforce the need to prioritize this effort and commit the necessary resources. We approached this carefully, following the proper process and respecting property rights, to ensure we’re making a decision that benefits the entire community.”

When polled on the statement “properties in Henry County are well maintained,” approximately 69 percent of survey respondents disagreed with the statement. During the open-ended portion of the survey, one participant remarked “instead of developing new land, how about tearing down the dilapidated buildings and put something new there.” Another respondent stated “it would be good to see empty properties, residential or commercial, either updated to be of use or demolished to clear eye sores.”

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of remediation or removal of blighted properties. A 2016 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the demolition of abandoned properties in Philadelphia yielded a return of $5 for every $1 invested in remediation or removal. When other societal factors, such as a reduction in violent crimes, were taken into account, this figure increased to a return of approximately $79. Another study by Econsult Corporation found that blighted properties reduced the value of surrounding properties by 0.4% to 3.5%.

Currently, there is no definitive timeline for the completion of the project, but preliminary work on deed research has already begun.

