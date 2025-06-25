Henry County to Demolish 39 Blighted Properties

Henry County is launching an extensive beautification effort following a $390,000 investment by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to demolish 39 unsafe structures scattered throughout each of its six magisterial districts.
In addition to the structures scheduled for demolition, enforcement actions will be taken on nine other properties in need of remediation. The project reflects the county’s commitment to revitalization and directly responds to residents’ calls for cleaner, safer neighborhoods.
Funding for the project will come from reserves used to help balance the county’s current year budget. While the updated comprehensive plan has yet to be finalized, preliminary data reflected a desire from citizens to see more action taken against unkept and deteriorating properties.
“We’ve heard loud and clear from our citizens that blighted and unkept properties are a concern, and this action shows that we’re not just listening but we’re doing the legwork to respond,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Board. “While the Board has long recognized these issues, the feedback we received through the comprehensive planning process helped reinforce the need to prioritize this effort and commit the necessary resources. We approached this carefully, following the proper process and respecting property rights, to ensure we’re making a decision that benefits the entire community.”
When polled on the statement “properties in Henry County are well maintained,” approximately 69 percent of survey respondents disagreed with the statement. During the open-ended portion of the survey, one participant remarked “instead of developing new land, how about tearing down the dilapidated buildings and put something new there.” Another respondent stated “it would be good to see empty properties, residential or commercial, either updated to be of use or demolished to clear eye sores.”
Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of remediation or removal of blighted properties. A 2016 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the demolition of abandoned properties in Philadelphia yielded a return of $5 for every $1 invested in remediation or removal. When other societal factors, such as a reduction in violent crimes, were taken into account, this figure increased to a return of approximately $79. Another study by Econsult Corporation found that blighted properties reduced the value of surrounding properties by 0.4% to 3.5%.
Currently, there is no definitive timeline for the completion of the project, but preliminary work on deed research has already begun.
In other matters, the Board:
- Approved an additional appropriation of $19,942 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to purchase a 2025 Kawasaki Mule Pro-FXR 1000L All-Terrain Vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office to enhance the department’s ability to respond to incidents in wooded areas.
- Approved an additional appropriation of $45,000 received through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to continue funding a school resource officer at the Career Academy.
- Awarded a contract to J.L. Culpepper & Company, Inc., to supply food for the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Due to the fluctuation in the number of inmates, the contract does not specify a total expenditure amount; however, the fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget has allocated $730,000 for this purpose.
- Awarded a $155,290 contract to Daniel Builders, LLC., for the renovation of four bathrooms on the second floor of the Administration Building.
- Awarded a $229,889 contract to JC Joyce Trucking & Paving Company to repave the parking lot at the Henry County Department of Public Safety (HCDPS) Training Center.
- Awarded a $106,071 contract to MainMicro Technologies Corporation for Microsoft Office 365 licensing, as part of the county’s software migration.
- Awarded a $207,900 contract to Taylor Enterprise, Inc., for the construction of a prototype two-house for the Villa Heights Housing Project.
- Approved an additional appropriation of $54,017 received from the Virginia Department of Health’s Return to Locality Fund. The funds will be dispersed evenly amongst HCDPS and the volunteer rescue agencies for training, supplies, and/or equipment.
- Approved a categorical transfer request from Henry County Public Schools to transfer $1.35 million to the school’s maintenance category. The funds will be used to upgrade lighting at several schools and to install air conditioning in the Axton Elementary School gym.
- Approved an emergency mutual aid agreement with Pittsylvania County to assist them with building inspection-related services for the next 120 days.
- Conducted a public hearing and approved an ordinance that provides a 1.5% one-time bonus to employees of the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.
- Set a public hearing on August 26, 2025, to receive input on solar siting agreements with Firebird Solar and Thunderbird Solar.
- Appointed Carl Fleming to the Local Finance Board for OPEB Liability for an unexpired term set to end June 30, 2026.