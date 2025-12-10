Henry County to sell Schock shell building

German sink manufacturer that had promised 355 jobs pulls plug on plans for Henry County plant
Schock GmbH, a German company, had planned to invest $85 million on its North American headquarters in a county industrial park.

The Henry County Industrial Development Authority approved the sale of the former Schock shell building at Beaver Creek on Tuesday. The building was sold to the German sink manufacturer several years ago for $1 million; the county repurchased it and will sell it to an undisclosed manufacturer for $4 million. Disclosure of who the buyer is will occur at closing, expected to be at the end of January.

