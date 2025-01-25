Henry County woman receives clemency

Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville is one of 87 people in Virginia who received clemency from President Donald Trump for her involvement in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ferguson was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after admitting she joined hundreds of Trump supporters in storming the Capitol.
