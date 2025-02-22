Here are all the federal agencies where workers are being fired

(WASHINGTON) — In the weeks since President Donald Trump has assumed office, more than 200,000 federal workers at more than a dozen agencies have had their roles eliminated.

The mass culling stems in large part from efforts by Elon Musk and the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which has sought to dismantle large swaths of the federal government.

Many of those fired have been classified as probationary employees, a status unrelated to job performance. While probationary employees can be recent hires — typically having served in their roles for under one or two years — the status can also apply to long-serving government employees who’ve changed roles or agencies.

In addition to those who’ve been fired, 75,000 federal workers have accepted buyouts.

Here are the agencies where workers are facing termination:

Department of Education

Dozens of “probationary employees” were let go from the Department of Education on Feb. 12, according to two sources familiar with the firings.

Dismantling the Department of Education was one of Trump’s key campaign promises. He has slammed the department as a “con job” that should be “closed immediately,” and has directed Musk to investigate the agency.

The Department of Education is the smallest cabinet-level agency with 4,400 employees. Another 1,400 employees work in the agency’s office of Federal Student Aid.

Department of Homeland Security

More than 400 employees at the Department of Homeland Security have had their positions eliminated, officials said. About half of the cuts were in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which saw over 200 dismissed.

The firings at FEMA came after Musk slammed federal spending on what he misleadingly called “luxury hotels” for undocumented immigrants.

In addition to the cuts at FEMA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) lost 130 staffers, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DHS Science and Technology had smaller degrees of cuts.

Additionally, 12 Coast Guard members who work on diversity, equity and inclusion were affected by the reduction in force, with an offer to support border security efforts at the southwestern border.

Department of Energy

Roughly 2,000 people have been fired from the Department of Energy, including at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

One of the terminated employees, Krzan Matta, told ABC News the firings were conducted in a “haphazard” and “arbitrary” manner.

“There’s no consideration for the mission. There’s no consideration for whether or not this position is critical,” he said.

United States Agency for International Development

As part of Trump and Musk’s stated objective of shuttering the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), more than 10,000 staffers have been placed on leave, multiple sources told ABC News.

Roughly 600 USAID workers remain in their roles.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has also been targeted by Trump and Musk, who have said they plan to gut the 1,700-employee consumer watchdog agency.

On Feb. 14, government lawyers representing the agency’s acting director reached an agreement to temporarily hold off on firing CFPB workers while a lawsuit challenging the dismantling of the agency makes its way through court.

Department of Veterans Affairs

More than 1,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees have been dismissed from their roles, the agency said on Feb. 13.

In a statement, the department said the cuts were part of the “government-wide Trump Administration effort to make agencies more efficient, effective and responsive to the American People.”

Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also faced significant cuts — including to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages wildfire response and prevention.

Among those who lost their jobs was Carly Arata, who told ABC News she had been a probationary employee at the Natural Resources Conservation Service since September, but worked as a contractor in the role for a year before that.

Arata developed conservation plans for farmers in Georgia and helped them get federal funding.

“These poor farmers. … It’s like I abandoned them, and that’s not the case at all,” Arata said. “They were amazing and cared so much about their land, and I wanted to help them preserve that.”

Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fired 388 probationary employees, the agency confirmed on Feb. 20.

Another 171 staffers are now on administrative leave from the EPA teams responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental justice.

Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services has also lost thousands of employees, including at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to the Associated Press.

About 700 workers were fired from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), multiple sources told ABC News.

At least 16 of the CDC cuts were to members of the World Trade Center Health Program, which critics said could put the health of 9/11 first responders at risk.

Department of the Interior

About 2,300 people have been fired from the Department of the Interior, according to Reuters.

Approximately 800 of those terminations were reportedly from the Bureau of Land Management.

Another 1,000 workers were fired from the National Park Service, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Office of Personnel Management

The Office of Personnel Management — which serves as the federal government’s HR agency, and has been overseeing the mass reductions process — has also faced cuts of its own staff.

About 200 probationary employees were told they were being fired in a prerecorded message that instructed them to “gather your personal belongings and exit the premises,” according to an audio recording of the call obtained by ABC News.

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration has also had its staff reduced, with Reuters reporting more than 100 people were laid off.

Small Business Administration

About 720 employees at the Small Business Administration have lost their jobs, Politico reported, reducing its headcount by about 20%.

Internal Revenue Service

The Internal Revenue Service began laying off more than 6,000 new and newly-promoted employees across the country on Feb. 20, sources familiar with the planning told ABC News.

These layoffs, impacting roughly 6-7% of the agency’s 100,000-person workforce, began midday on Feb. 20 primarily outside the DC area, with thousands of employees facing layoffs at offices in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, New York and other states, sources told ABC News.

Department of Defense

The Pentagon announced on Feb. 21 that it will “release” some 5,400 civilian probationary workers beginning the following week and freeze hiring in the first wave of what could amount to more than 70,000 fired.

“We expect approximately 5,400 probationary workers will be released beginning next week as part of this initial effort, after which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs, complying as always with all applicable laws,” Darin Selnick, acting secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a statement on Feb. 21.

The statement said 5-8% of the Department of Defense’s civilian workforce will be cut in total, which would amount to 43,900 to 70,240 individuals removed. This upper bound is higher than the total number of the department’s probationary employees, which is roughly 55,000 worldwide, implying the cuts could reach deeper than the probationary workforce.

