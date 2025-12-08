Here’s how immigration enforcement is affecting school enrollment in some districts

Demonstrators protest immigration policies in Chicago, Sept. 6, 2025. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s surge in law enforcement has created a chilling effect on student attendance in school districts nationwide, but it appears that preliminary data and attendance trackers from some districts do not show a large-scale enrollment plunge due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations near school grounds.

In September, President Donald Trump sent additional federal troops to aid immigration enforcement in Chicago. Despite this, the Chicago Public Schools system said its attendance remains “largely consistent” with last year as some student groups are seeing dips in attendance at “discrete points” — referring to individual, separate events — this fall.

In Washington, D.C., the city’s local law enforcement has always worked alongside federal agencies. After it saw a surge in troops in August and September during a 30-day federal takeover, preliminary data shows the city’s attendance rate was within one percentage point of the same time period in the previous school year for “all students,” according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. That office said the preliminary data from Sept. 30 included each student group and racial ethnicity group.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation’s second largest school system after New York City’s, has a 94% attendance rate for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the district’s website.

Falling birth rates, self-deportation, migration and other factors have caused a drop in K-12 enrollment and attendance in certain parts of the country so far this year, according to data from school districts around the country, including the Los Angeles and Miami-Dade County public school systems, which both saw 4% decreases in 2025-2026 enrollment.

Fear from immigrant communities

Despite preliminary estimates of student enrollment, the Trump administration’s immigration curb has left immigrant families and communities fearful of returning to school each day — from the nation’s capital to Los Angeles, California — according to education leaders and experts who spoke to ABC News. The immigration operations near LAUSD, home to over 400,000 students, coincided with a drop in more than 16,000 students to start the current school year, according to an LAUSD spokesperson.

Coupled with existing factors like affordability and family migration, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the widespread disruptions from immigration arrests in town have put a strain on students in the school district. He also suggested that the district is experiencing enrollment patterns that are “deeply connected” to the realities immigrant families are facing.

“When families are afraid to be seen, or when they cannot afford to remain in their communities, they are less likely to enroll, reenroll, or stay in public schools,” Carvalho said in a statement to ABC News.

“Our responsibility is to ensure every child — regardless of where they were born — feels safe in our schools. We will continue to stand firmly with our immigrant communities and protect every student’s right to a welcoming, stable, and supportive education,” Carvalho added.

The Trump administration has lifted longstanding restrictions that kept ICE from conducting immigration enforcement raids on K-12 schools and other sensitive areas, including churches and hospitals, but this decision was made to ensure students and school communities are safe from criminal activity, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin stressed that the agency is not invading or raiding classrooms, and shared a DHS memo outlining the department’s approach with ABC News.

“ICE agents use discretion,” it read. “Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a school. We expect these to be extremely rare.”

‘[She] probably won’t go to classes’

In Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first day back to school after federal agents implemented an operation dubbed Charlotte’s Web, an immigration enforcement action around Mecklenburg County last month, 30,000 students were absent from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the school district said.

The dip in attendance to start that week accounted for roughly one in every five students missing school, which was about a 14% drop from regular attendance rates, according to the school district. However, the district did not indicate that the federal law enforcement presence accelerated those absences.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who previously chaired the House’s Education and Workforce Committee, told ABC News that other North Carolina districts are experiencing absenteeism as well and there’s been little K-12 growth overall due to recent declines in birth rates.

Pablo de la Canal, a career and technical education middle school teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, told ABC News that he saw a noticeable absence in his immigrant students during the Charlotte’s Web operation.

According to de la Canal, he received an email on Sunday, Nov. 16, from an immigrant student’s parent, warning him that the student wouldn’t be attending school during the surge. In the email, which was reviewed by ABC News, the parent asked de la Canal if the child could do schoolwork at home to keep up, he said.

“[She] probably won’t go to classes, until we see how this [immigration operation] situation continues,” the email reads in part.

The teacher told ABC News that he wasn’t the only one to get such a message.

“I know that there were a couple other teachers that got, you know, similar emails from parents, basically letting us know that the kids were not going to show up for school,” de la Canal said.

Meanwhile, many school districts like Charlotte, Los Angeles and Chicago have been offering remote learning, including for the immigrant families who are wary of the federal law enforcement agents in their communities. School district leaders and experts have warned that both mixed-status and documented families are choosing between leaving home for school — as they risk being stopped by immigration agents — and migrating to districts in other cities.

In a statement this fall, Vanessa Cárdenas, the executive director of immigration reform advocacy group America’s Voice, argued that children are now paying the price.

“We do not need violence, chaos and fear in order to fix our broken immigration system,” Cardenas said. “We need a plan that works for America — and protects — not harms — all of our children.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.