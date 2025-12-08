Here’s how immigration enforcement is affecting school enrollment in some districts

Demonstrators protest immigration policies in Chicago, Sept. 6, 2025. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s surge in law enforcement has created a chilling effect on student attendance in school districts nationwide, but it appears that preliminary data and attendance trackers from some districts do not show a large-scale enrollment plunge due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations near school grounds.

In September, President Donald Trump sent additional federal troops to aid immigration enforcement in Chicago. Despite this, the Chicago Public Schools system said its attendance remains “largely consistent” with last year as some student groups are seeing dips in attendance at “discrete points” — referring to individual, separate events — this fall.

In Washington, D.C., the city’s local law enforcement has always worked alongside federal agencies. After it saw a surge in troops in August and September during a 30-day federal takeover, preliminary data shows the city’s attendance rate was within one percentage point of the same time period in the previous school year for “all students,” according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. That office said the preliminary data from Sept. 30 included each student group and racial ethnicity group.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation’s second largest school system after New York City’s, has a 94% attendance rate for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the district’s website.

Falling birth rates, self-deportation, migration and other factors have caused a drop in K-12 enrollment and attendance in certain parts of the country so far this year, according to data from school districts around the country, including the Los Angeles and Miami-Dade County public school systems, which both saw 4% decreases in 2025-2026 enrollment.

Fear from immigrant communities

Despite preliminary estimates of student enrollment, the Trump administration’s immigration curb has left immigrant families and communities fearful of returning to school each day — from the nation’s capital to Los Angeles, California — according to education leaders and experts who spoke to ABC News. The immigration operations near LAUSD, home to over 400,000 students, coincided with a drop in more than 16,000 students to start the current school year, according to an LAUSD spokesperson.

Coupled with existing factors like affordability and family migration, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the widespread disruptions from immigration arrests in town have put a strain on students in the school district. He also suggested that the district is experiencing enrollment patterns that are “deeply connected” to the realities immigrant families are facing.

“When families are afraid to be seen, or when they cannot afford to remain in their communities, they are less likely to enroll, reenroll, or stay in public schools,” Carvalho said in a statement to ABC News.

“Our responsibility is to ensure every child — regardless of where they were born — feels safe in our schools. We will continue to stand firmly with our immigrant communities and protect every student’s right to a welcoming, stable, and supportive education,” Carvalho added.

The Trump administration has lifted longstanding restrictions that kept ICE from conducting immigration enforcement raids on K-12 schools and other sensitive areas, including churches and hospitals, but this decision was made to ensure students and school communities are safe from criminal activity, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin stressed that the agency is not invading or raiding classrooms, and shared a DHS memo outlining the department’s approach with ABC News.

“ICE agents use discretion,” it read. “Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a school. We expect these to be extremely rare.”

‘[She] probably won’t go to classes’

In Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first day back to school after federal agents implemented an operation dubbed Charlotte’s Web, an immigration enforcement action around Mecklenburg County last month, 30,000 students were absent from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the school district said.

The dip in attendance to start that week accounted for roughly one in every five students missing school, which was about a 14% drop from regular attendance rates, according to the school district. However, the district did not indicate that the federal law enforcement presence accelerated those absences.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who previously chaired the House’s Education and Workforce Committee, told ABC News that other North Carolina districts are experiencing absenteeism as well and there’s been little K-12 growth overall due to recent declines in birth rates. 

Pablo de la Canal, a career and technical education middle school teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, told ABC News that he saw a noticeable absence in his immigrant students during the Charlotte’s Web operation.

According to de la Canal, he received an email on Sunday, Nov. 16, from an immigrant student’s parent, warning him that the student wouldn’t be attending school during the surge. In the email, which was reviewed by ABC News, the parent asked de la Canal if the child could do schoolwork at home to keep up, he said.

“[She] probably won’t go to classes, until we see how this [immigration operation] situation continues,” the email reads in part.

The teacher told ABC News that he wasn’t the only one to get such a message.

“I know that there were a couple other teachers that got, you know, similar emails from parents, basically letting us know that the kids were not going to show up for school,” de la Canal said.

Meanwhile, many school districts like Charlotte, Los Angeles and Chicago have been offering remote learning, including for the immigrant families who are wary of the federal law enforcement agents in their communities. School district leaders and experts have warned that both mixed-status and documented families are choosing between leaving home for school — as they risk being stopped by immigration agents — and migrating to districts in other cities.

In a statement this fall, Vanessa Cárdenas, the executive director of immigration reform advocacy group America’s Voice, argued that children are now paying the price.

“We do not need violence, chaos and fear in order to fix our broken immigration system,” Cardenas said. “We need a plan that works for America — and protects — not harms — all of our children.”

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at Trump: ‘I’ve never owed him anything’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference with Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Thomas Massie and Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol, November 18, 2025 in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol alongside women victimized by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump withdrew his support for Greene, one of his staunchest allies, over the weekend after she criticized him and his administration for their handling of the Epstein investigation, along with other matters.

“I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free,” Greene said, referencing a social media post from Trump over the weekend where he called her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”

“I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I’ve never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.”

Greene appeared to insinuate on Tuesday that Trump was the “traitor.”

“Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me now,” Greene continued.

The comments came ahead of Tuesday’s House vote on a bill to force the Justice Department to release all files related to Epstein, an effort Trump opposed for months before suddenly reversing himself as it became clear enough Republicans would vote in favor.

At the press conference with Epstein survivors outside the Capitol, Greene was praised by the bill’s co-sponsors Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie as well as several survivors.

“When Ro and I started this effort, most discharge petitions never make it, maybe only 4%, so we had long odds, but we had some brave women on the Republican side. My colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is one of them who’s here with us today. You cannot even imagine the consequences that they have suffered,” Massie said.

Survivor Haley Robson, in her remarks, said if Greene ever decided to read names of people connected to Epstein on the House floor, she would stand with her and hold her hand.

Greene on Tuesday was asked if she takes Trump at his word after he said on Monday he would sign the bill to release the Epstein files if it reaches his desk, and if she has confidence these files will be released.

“I only take people’s actions seriously, no longer words,” Greene said.

“I’ll tell you, because I’m — I wasn’t a Johnny-come-lately to the MAGA train. I was Day 1 [in] 2015. And there’s a big difference in those Americans and those that decided to support President Trump later on,” Greene said.

Greene said “watching this actually turn into a fight has ripped MAGA apart.”

Pentagon cuts troops in Eastern Europe, prompting rare pushback by GOP lawmakers
Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker speaks to reporters following the Senate policy luncheon at the Capitol, Sept. 3, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon’s decision to pull out as many as 800 troops deployed in Eastern Europe has prompted a rare, forceful pushback from congressional Republicans who said Wednesday the move sends the “wrong signal” to Russia at a time the U.S. is trying to force Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the top Republicans on the House and Senate armed services committees said they would not support changes to the military’s posture in Europe without a “rigorous interagency process,” including coordination with Congress.

“Unfortunately, this appears to be exactly what is being attempted,” wrote Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, who as panel chairmen oversee defense policy issues related to the Pentagon’s nearly $1 trillion annual budget.

U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday that the Army’s  2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division would return to its base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, without being replaced. Romania’s defense minister, Ionut Mosteanu, noted the change in a statement, saying that the U.S. plans to reduce force size in NATO’s so-called “Eastern Flank” would still leave about 1,000 troops in Romania.  

“This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5,” a statement from U.S. Army Europe and Africa said, referring to the provision in the alliance’s treaty calling for mutual defense.

“Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility,” wrote the command that oversees Army troops in Europe and Africa.  

Wicker and Rogers directly pushed back on the notion that Europe was ready to fill the gaps when it comes to NATO security, noting that it needs time to build up its defenses and saying the move risks “inviting further Russian aggression.”

“This decision also sends the wrong signal to Russia at the very moment President Trump is applying pressure to force Vladimir Putin to come to the table to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine,” the senators wrote. “The President has it exactly right: now is the time for America to demonstrate our resolve against Russian aggression. Unfortunately, the Pentagon’s decision appears uncoordinated and directly at odds with the President’s strategy.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it was not clear whether Trump was aware of the plan.

A senior NATO military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said adjustments to force posture were not unusual in Europe and that the alliance believes the U.S. and Trump remain committed to its alliance.

“Even with this adjustment, the U.S. force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years,” the NATO official said. “There are still many more U.S. forces on the continent than before 2022. NATO and U.S. authorities are in close contact about our overall posture — to ensure NATO retains our robust capacity to deter and defend.”

Pushback against the Trump administration by congressional Republicans has been extraordinarily rare during the president’s second term, with the president retaining a firm grip on the GOP. 

Democrats set fight over health care as possible government shutdown looms
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the deadline to keep the government funded fast approaches at the end of the month, congressional Democrats are vowing a fight over health care, possibly forcing a shutdown unless Republicans agree to restore Medicaid cuts and extend Obamacare subsidies.

Passing a government funding bill to avoid a shutdown would require at least some Democrats to go along. While a Republican majority in the House could pass a measure without Democrats, success in the Senate would be require at least seven Democrats to vote to keep the government open.

As of now, though, negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans are dragging out before the Oct. 1 deadline, as both parties work to firm up their red lines.

A group of senior House and Senate Democrats met Thursday to game out a strategy on government funding — Democrats united in warning that Republicans must compromise on bipartisan legislation that not only protects but also restores health care funding – or Democrats won’t vote to avert a shutdown.

“We will not support a partisan spending agreement that continues to rip away health care from the American people, period, full stop,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday.

“What the Republicans are proposing is not good enough for the American people and not good enough to get our votes,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed. “The Republicans have to come to meet with us in a true bipartisan negotiation to satisfy the American people’s needs on health care. They won’t get our votes, plain and simple.”

A key focus for Democrats is an effort to use this upcoming government funding bill as an opportunity to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at the end of the year. Those tax credits, which were signed into law by former President Joe Biden in 2022, expanded eligibility for the ACA and capped premiums.

Democrats also say they want Republicans to reverse course on cuts to Medicaid that came as part of the massive “One Big Beautiful Bill” that Republicans enacted without any Democratic support in June.

Notching any health care related concessions from Republicans could be something of a win for Democrats, who are looking to prove that they’re using this relatively rare moment of leverage to fight for Democratic priorities in a GOP-controlled Washington.

Many are signaling a willingness to dig in during this round of funding negotiations after many, including Schumer, got blowback from the Democratic base for delivering the votes to offset a March shutdown without securing any substantial GOP concessions.

But even though there is some willingness from Republicans to discuss extension of the ACA health credits, Senate Majority Leader John Thune dug in during an interview with Punchbowl News’ “Fly Out Day.”

He said he thinks Democrats “see it as politically advantageous to have a shutdown.”

“I think their base is clamoring for that. They want a fight with the Trump administration. But they don’t have a good reason to do it. And I don’t intend to give them a good reason to do it,” Thune said.

Thune is pushing for Congress to pass a short-term government funding bill with little or nothing attached. This bill, he said, will buy congressional appropriators more time to reach an agreement on full-year funding. But this is a non-starter for Democrats who say health care must be a part of the funding solution.

President Donald Trump on Friday also endorsed a short-term funding solution and suggested it could be accomplished without Democratic support. It’s not politically possible to fund the government without some Democratic buy-in unless Thune makes major changes to Senate rules, something he has vowed in the past not to do.

Trump said Republicans should plow ahead without consulting Democrats.

“We have to get Republican votes. That’s it. If we do, we have the majority,” Trump said.

Democrats, Trump said, wouldn’t vote for a funding bill even if “you gave them every dream.”

“I told them don’t even bother dealing with them, we will get it through because the Republicans are sticking together for the first time in a long time,” Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not want the government to shut down — acknowledging it will take Democratic cooperation to avert a shutdown. He has yet to divulge specifics on how Republicans plan to keep the lights on in Washington.

Johnson and Thune have not yet met with Schumer and Jeffries despite calls from the Democratic leader for such a meeting.

GOP Rep. Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said that Republican appropriators are aiming to pass a package of three bills alongside a continuing resolution that funds the government through late November.

“We wouldn’t do a CR that both sides didn’t agree to. I mean, we’re not trying to jam the Democrats on the CR. We’re trying to work with them,” Cole said – acknowledging that time is running short as he targets a deal by the end of next week.

There are only seven legislative days before the funding deadline due to the Jewish holidays — which presents a real scheduling challenge for lawmakers. Congress is out of town the entire week third week of this month. Lawmakers aren’t slated to return until Sept. 29, just two days before the shutdown deadline.

Cole hinted that leadership may need to add a few legislative days to the calendar after Rosh Hashana.

As Democrats push to extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, Cole stressed that issue and debate is outside of his committee’s jurisdiction — though Johnson could hypothetically direct him to attach it to the CR.

“I think shutting down the government in a temper tantrum is not going to be helpful to the country,” Cole, R-Okla., said. “I don’t think it’s going to be good for them, either, but that’s up to them. I don’t get to make that call.”

