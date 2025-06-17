Here’s the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby
We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
The “cliché” artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.
“Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox,” mgk writes in the caption.
Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” That led some to believe “Celestial Seed” was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn’t the case.
Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.
The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.
The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman‘s and Sandra Bullock‘s respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.
“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman begins.
“Something old and something new,” Bullock continues.
“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”
According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.
Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.
Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.
When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.
The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.
News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.
Apple announced the premiere date and first-look photos of the fifth season of the espionage drama series on Tuesday.
The Gary Oldman-starring show returns to Apple TV+ on Sept. 24. The six-episode season premieres with two episodes on that date, with one episode weekly on the Wednesdays that follow through Oct. 22.
Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents led by Jackson Lamb, played by Oldman.
In season 5, “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend,” according to its official synopsis. “When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”
The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves and Jonathan Pryce. Ted Lasso star NickMohammed also joins season 5 in a guest star role.
Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.
Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.
Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.
Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.
“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.
Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, KyleMacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.
Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.
“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”
In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”
The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.