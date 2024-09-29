Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images

(BEIRUT) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, the group and Israeli officials confirmed on Saturday. After his death was confirmed, Israel continued firing strikes on the city.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the Israeli strike that killed the Hezbollah leader, Iranian state media announced Saturday. Nilforoushan was the deputy commander for operations of the IRGC, and was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in suppressing protests in Iran.

Israel said it struck over 140 Hezbollah targets overnight and into Saturday morning.

Israel also hacked the control tower system at the Beirut Airport on Saturday to warn an Iranian passenger plane that was headed for Beirut not to land there, a senior official at the Lebanon Ministry of Transport confirms to ABC News. The Lebanese Minister of Transportation then told the plane not to enter Lebanese airspace.

Israel used bunker busters — a munition designed to penetrate targets underground — in the strike that killed Nasrallah, targeting a location underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut, according to an Israel official familiar with the strike. Israel said the strike was conducted while the group’s senior chain of command were operating from their headquarters.

“Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders,” the IDF said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

“During Hassan Nasrallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities,” the IDF statement read. “He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization.”

The IDF said that they will continue to operate “against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people.”

Hezbollah called the killing of its leader and the targeting of residential buildings in Beirut “a cowardly terrorist act, a massacre and a heinous crime.” The group vowed to “continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.”

Despite the strike targeting Nasrallah on Friday and massive overnight strikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and missiles into Israel. So far, they have released seven statements on attacks toward Israel on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, twice regarding the strikes on Lebanon and “expressed full support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people against Iranian backed terrorist groups,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Saturday

“The Secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel,” Ryder said.

Tensions have continued to rise between Israel and Hezbollah in recent days with Israeli officials saying they are preparing for a ground invasion into Lebanon. Israel has targeted and killed several high level Hezbollah officials since it began its attacks on Lebanon.

In recent days Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will continue fighting against Hezbollah “with full force,” warning Iran — which backs Hezbollah — and the entire Middle East.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true of the entire Middle East,” Netanyahu said, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly.

“If you strike us, we will strike you,” Netanyahu said, addressing Iran.

The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, released a statement that didn’t comment on the death of Nasrallah, but insisted that “the resistance” will not be destroyed. The “fate of the region” will be decided by the “resistance forces and at the head of them is Hezbollah,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Former Russian prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza talks about his confinement, hopes for a post-Putin era
Former Russian prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza talks about his confinement, hopes for a post-Putin era
Russian journalist and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza addresses a press conference on August 2, 2024 in Bonn, Germany, one day after being released from Russia as political prisoner in one of the biggest prisoner swaps between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — When the United States’ prisoner exchange with Russia, the largest since the Cold War, happened in early August, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s harshest critics became a free man. Vladimir Kara-Murza had been sentenced to 25 years in prison on treason charges after speaking out about the war in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza spent two and a half years locked up in different Russian prison colonies, spending 11 months of that time in solitary confinement. On Aug. 1, in a multi-country prisoner swap, the Russian-born Kara-Murza was freed along with Americans Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva — all of whom were sentenced on espionage charges and for allegedly spreading false information.

On Monday, in his first interview with ABC News since being released, Kara-Murza spoke to ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo about how he is adjusting to a life of freedom.

“It still feels very unreal … just a few weeks ago, I was so confident that I would end my life in Putin’s Siberian prison,” he said. “And now I’m at home with my family, so it’s … something out of the books.”

That choice of words was appropriate, given Kara-Murza’s education as a historian and his study of the Soviet dissident movement. He highlighted President Joe Biden’s role in the exchange and what it tells us about the reality of politicians’ work versus the public perception.

“Only four American presidents in history — two Republicans, Ford and Reagan, and two Democrats, Carter and now Biden — have negotiated such prisoner releases, prisoner exchanges, to help save prisoners of conscience from the Soviet or Russian gulag,” he said.

“In this day and age, when there is a sort of cynical stereotype that all politics is about expediency and realpolitik, and that there’s no room for principle or value anymore, I think it is important to sort of pause and note that sometimes the leaders of Western democracy don’t just pay lip service to protecting human rights, but actually do it in practice too,” he added.

Kara-Murza may be free, but he noted that adjusting to that reality has been challenging — especially since he spent nearly 11 months straight in solitary confinement.

“By international law, by the United Nations, a minimum standard rules on the treatment of prisoners, solitary confinement longer than 15 days is officially considered to be a form of torture — degrading and inhumane treatment — because [the philosopher] Aristotle said that human beings are social animals,” he said. “We need human interaction just as much as we need oxygen to breath or food to eat or water to drink.”

He was also forbidden from calling his wife and three children, or going to church, he said. He compared the experience to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, where a character is trapped and forced to repeat the same day over and over.

“It’s endless, meaningless and exactly the same. Wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning … you attach your bunk to the wall. And then essentially, you just sit in your small cell,” he said of this period of confinement.

Kara-Murza said he was allowed out for 90 minutes for a “small so-called walk” around a covered prison courtyard that wasn’t much bigger than his cell, he noted. Beyond that, he told ABC he was given a pen and paper for only 90 minutes each day — the only window of time he had to prepare for court hearings, read and write letters to family, friends and journalists.

Even though he was fortunate enough to be part of the prisoner exchange, Kara-Murza noted that hundreds remain in Russian prisons for “publicly opposing Putin’s dictatorship and his aggressive war against Ukraine” along with thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kara-Murza highlighted the fact that this August marks the 25th anniversary of Putin being appointed as Russia’s acting prime minister by then-President Boris Yeltsin.

“So there’s an entire generation of people in my country, in Russia, that have grown up not knowing any other political reality,” he said. “And … we know what it entails to be in opposition to Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

Kara-Murza said he was poisoned twice by agents of Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service), prior to being sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“I care about my country. I love my country,” he said. “And I think Russia deserves a much better future than to be in the hands of an authoritarian, aggressive, murderous, illegitimate dictatorship.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris amid investigation into illegal activity on the message app
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris amid investigation into illegal activity on the message app
Nadine Rupp/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is being held in custody after being arrested at an airport near Paris over the weekend.

French authorities say his arrest was made in connection with a sprawling investigation into illicit and illegal activity on Telegram, a popular messaging app that promises ultra-secure communications, as well as the option for group chats that can support tens of thousands of people. Telegram says nearly a billion people use the platform worldwide.

The investigation covers everything from alleged drug trafficking, child pornography, money laundering and fraud that took place on or was organized on Telegram. Authorities say Durov is not implicated in those specific crimes; rather, his platform may have run afoul of European law by hosting that content. Durov himself has not yet been charged.

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act is aimed at regulating illegal material posted on social media platforms. It holds that once a company is informed about illegal content on its platform, it becomes liable for that content. In the United States, this content is governed by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which, by contrast, holds that platforms cannot be held liable for content posted on them.

Previous violations of the Digital Services Act by Big Tech firms have largely come in the form of fines, meaning Durov’s arrest marks a significant escalation by European authorities.

Telegram has responded, saying it “abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act,” and that Durov has “nothing to hide.”

The company also says that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of that platform.”

Durov was born in Russia, and founded Telegram alongside his brother in 2013. The following year he fled the country amid pressure from the Russian government for Telegram to share information on Ukrainian users. Prior to that Durov created VK, a Russian social networking site similar to Facebook.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Child and woman stabbed in London, man arrested, police say
Child and woman stabbed in London, man arrested, police say
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(LONDON) — An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London on Monday, police said.

A man has been arrested and investigators “don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service

The girl and the woman were taken to a hospital, police said, adding that their conditions were unknown.

The incident occurred as the U.K. remains on edge after a week of violence as far-right rioters clashed with police. The riots took place across England and Wales and were fueled by far-right activists using social media to spread misinformation.

Those riots follow the deaths of three girls, who were stabbed in a “ferocious” attack during a July 19 dance event in Southport, a seaside town, according to police.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, police said. The suspect was from Banks, a coastal village in Lancashire, and was born in Cardiff, Wales, police said.

The Crown Court released the suspect’s name after a judge ruled it could be released despite his age. Although the suspect was born in the United Kingdom, online rumors spread calling into question his immigration status, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.