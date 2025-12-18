HHS proposes actions to limit access to gender-affirming care for minors

HHS proposes actions to limit access to gender-affirming care for minors

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing his administration to move cannabis into a less restrictive federal category, setting in motion a regulatory shift that could alter the legal and commercial landscape for the drug nationwide. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomb

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday a series of proposed actions to limit access to gender-affirming care for minors.

It comes after HHS released a final version of its report on pediatric gender-affirming care last month, claiming it found “medical dangers posed to children,” which received pushback from medical groups.

Speaking at press event, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said doctors providing gender-affirming care for minors are endangering lives and lambasted medical organizations that have supported such care for transgender youth.

“They betrayed their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm,” Kennedy said. “So-called ‘gender affirming care’ has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine. It is malpractice. We’re done with junk science, driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”

Kennedy also signed a declaration finding that gender-affirming surgeries do not meet professional recognized standards of health care, with an HHS press release stating that doctors who perform these procedures would be deemed “out of compliance with those standards.” 

The proposed regulations include actions from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Office of Civil Rights (OCR).

CMS will issue a proposal barring hospitals from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs if they provide gender-affirming to children under age 18.

Another CMS proposal will prohibit federal Medicaid funding for hospitals providing gender-affirming care on children under age 18 and funding from the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Additionally, the FDA is issuing warning letters to 12 manufacturers and retailers for “illegal marketing” of breast binders, a compression garment worn to flatten the appearance of breasts, to children with gender dysphoria.

The agency said the letters will note that the companies are facing significant regulatory violations and how to take corrective action.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary claimed that long-term use of breast binders among children has been linked to pain and compromised lung function. Physicians say chest binding is generally considered safe when practiced with a physician’s guidance.

“Pushing transgender ideology in children is predatory. It’s wrong, and it needs to stop,” Makary said at Thursday’s press event.

The top pediatrician group in the nation reacted to Kennedy’s declaration and the proposed actions, saying they set a “dangerous precedent.”

“Unprecedented actions and harmful rhetoric [took] place today,” the American Academy of Pediatrics said in response to the HHS announcement. They went further, saying that the proposed rules were a “baseless intrusion in the patient-physician relationship.”

Lastly, the HHS announced the OCR will move to reverse a Biden-era rule that included gender dysphoria within the definition of a disability.

November’s HHS report alleged that gender-affirming care — including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgeries — caused significant, long-term damage. 

An early version of the report, published in May, referred to itself as a “comprehensive review” of transgender care for children and teens, calling for a broader use of psychotherapy for young people with gender dysphoria rather than gender-affirming medical interventions.

The HHS referred to the final version of the report as “peer-reviewed,” but some of those who reviewed the contents are researchers who have spoken against gender affirming care.

Some major medical groups pushed back, stating that psychotherapy first is the standard approach in gender-affirming care and that additional care, such as hormonal therapies, only occurs after in-depth evaluations between patients and doctors.

“Everyone in this country should have access to the care they need to stay healthy, including transgender and nonbinary young people,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, senior vice president of public engagement campaigns at The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, said in a statement.

“Personal medical decisions ought to be made between patients, their doctors, and their families — not through a one-size-fits-all mandate from the federal government,” the statement continued. “The multitude of efforts we are seeing from federal legislators to strip transgender and nonbinary youth of the health care they need is deeply troubling.”

In January, Trump signed an executive order stating the U.S. would not “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support” gender transition of those under age 19 and would “rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

Transgender adults and youth may experience extreme psychological distress due to a mismatch in their gender presentation and identity, medical groups have said. They experience significantly higher rates of suicide than the general population, but some studies suggest gender-affirming care eases those feelings of distress.

While some individuals and groups have called for a slower approach to gender-affirming care for minors, other pediatric gender care experts and advocates have said ending such care can have a harmful effect on patients’ mental health and well-being.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FDA removes ‘black box’ warning label on hormone replacement therapy for menopause
FDA removes ‘black box’ warning label on hormone replacement therapy for menopause
A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland is seen on April 8, 2025. Maansi Srivastava/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it will remove the “black box” warning from hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products for menopause.

The change comes after two studies in the early 2000s claimed that there were major risks associated with HRT, including breast cancer. This led to the FDA placing its highest warning label on the drugs, prompting a significant decline in usage.

The public health agency estimates millions of women have avoided HRT out of fear of cancer or heart risks, based on an outdated analysis of data.

“This is, in my opinion, one of the greatest mistakes in modern medicine — the demonization of hormone replacement therapy,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said on Monday.

An expert panel formed at the FDA in recent months reviewed the latest scientific studies and recommended the removal of the warning, Makary explained.

“Hormone replacement therapy may improve the health outcomes of women at a population level more than any other intervention, arguably, with the exception of, say, antibiotics or vaccines,” Makary said.

The timing of when women initiate HRT “is an important nuance that has been lost” and “one of the design flaws” of the early 2000s studies Makary said.

Current understanding is that the benefits of HRT outweigh the potential risks when taken before age 60 or within 10 years of the onset of menopause.

“This is really the result of doctors waving a flag in the air for decades of women who have said, ‘Hey, we didn’t feel like we got the right information,'” Makary said.

Consumers will see a different label on the products in several months, he added.

There are still risks associated with HRT and women considering it should speak with their doctor as it requires a prescription.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Global rise in ultra-processed foods is major public health threat, experts say
Global rise in ultra-processed foods is major public health threat, experts say
Halfdark/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The global rise of ultra-processed foods in diets worldwide poses a major public health threat, according to experts who published a series of papers in medical journal The Lancet.

The authors cite studies that show ultra-processed diets are linked to chronic health conditions like increased risk of becoming overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and overall higher death rates. 

Common examples of ultra-processed foods include sugar-sweetened beverages, packaged snacks, instant soups, breakfast cereals, energy bars, mass-produced packaged breads, ready-to-eat meals, ice cream and pizza.

ABC News’ medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton investigated the state of America’s food supply including the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the potential risks to Americans’ health in a new “ABC News Live Prime” special “Gut Check: The Foods We Eat.”

Watch the segment on ABC News Live Prime on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sutton participated in an experiment at a high-tech laboratory at Virginia Tech where researchers monitored his blood work before and after eating ultra-processed foods. He also visited an American grocery store, comparing the ingredient lists of common food products with similar ones overseas in a French grocery store.

The special also takes viewers to the world’s largest food and science exposition in Chicago, where ingredient makers pitch food companies on their latest innovations. It’s a notable time for the industry, as the Trump administration continues to push food companies to remove additives, like synthetic dyes, from their products. 

The warning around the dangers of ultra-processed foods comes as the Make America Health Again (MAHA) movement, popularized by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., grows nationwide.

About four in 10 parents consider themselves supporters of the MAHA movement, with support higher among Republicans and white parents, a Washington Post-KFF poll finds.

An overwhelming number of parents, regardless of their support of the MAHA movement, supported increased government regulations on dyes and chemical additives, highly processed foods and added sugars, the poll found. 

The authors of The Lancet paper, which was published on Tuesday, note that improving diets requires more than just a change in behavior.

Instead, they are calling for world policy reform with actions targeting the production, marketing and consumption of ultra-processed foods, as well as improving access to health food is needed, they note.

Americans consume over half of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, on average, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Healthier eating should emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein, the CDC says. Most Americans need to increase their intake of dietary fiber, calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, the agency notes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Some Americans fear high premiums if ACA enhanced subsidies expire: ‘It’s very much a worry’
Some Americans fear high premiums if ACA enhanced subsidies expire: ‘It’s very much a worry’
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a press conference with other House Republicans on the 15th day of the government shutdown in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, some Americans are worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

The subsidies, or premium tax credits, help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

They were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently set to expire at the end of 2025.

Democrats have been demanding that Republicans pass extensions of the subsidies before the government is reopened, while the GOP says it won’t negotiate until a clean funding bill passes and the government reopens.

A recent analysis from KFF found that premium payments could more than double in 2026 if the ACA enhanced premium tax credits expire.

Some Americans who rely on the tax credits to help pay for some or all of their or their family’s premiums told ABC News they’re worried that if the subsidies expire, they may be forced to choose a less comprehensive insurance plan or they may not be able to cover the cost of their premiums.

We ‘can’t afford to not have insurance’

Doug Butchart, 67, from Eglin, Illinois, told ABC News that his wife, Shadene, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and currently receives her insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

Shadene Butchart, 58, started off on a Blue Cross bronze plan — or the lowest tier — but, as her disease progressed, the couple decided to upgrade to a gold plan, the highest tier, which covers a higher percentage of her health care costs.

The premium under this plan is $1,273.82 per month. The Butcharts receive enhanced premium tax credits that cover $670 of the monthly premium, leaving them to pay $603.82 per month themselves.

Without the premium tax credits, Doug Butchart said they cannot afford to pay the entire premium out of pocket each month.

“I’ve heard [premiums could rise] anywhere from 25 to 50%,” he said. “And that’s not sustainable because we can’t afford that but can’t afford to not have insurance.”

Doug Butchart said his wife doesn’t quality for Medicare and they don’t meet the income threshold to qualify for Medicaid.

“We’re stuck like in the middle because, normally with an ALS diagnosis, you’re automatically eligible for [Social Security Disability Insurance] and Medicare, but she doesn’t have any work credits, so she doesn’t qualify for Social Security Disability,” he explained. “So right now, we’re doing everything off of my Social Security, and it’s very hard to try and pay all the bills and keep insurance and, if they mess around with the marketplace insurance, it’s going to make it impossible for us to afford insurance.”

Now that the Butcharts have met the deductible for the year, combined with the anticipation of possibly losing tax credits and going to a lower tier insurance plan, the couple is trying to use insurance to get as much equipment as Shadene Butchart needs to manage her ALS before the end of the year.

This includes an order for a new wheelchair that Shadene Butchart could drive with her eyes, and that could cost anywhere from $65,000 to $95,000, Doug Butchart said.

Doug Butchart said they may have to downgrade to a lower-tier plan next year, but he’s not sure if the medications his wife currently takes will be covered by a “lesser plan.”

Doug Butchart, who is a retired mechanic, said he feels lucky that he does not need to worry about house or car payments — both of which are paid off — but there are other bills to pay and he did not expect to have to struggle to meet insurance costs every month.

“You work your entire life to make yourself comfortable and I’m sure there are things that we could do without but there’s not that much crazy spending to possibly have to cover $1,500 a month for insurance,” he said. “That’s a lot of money. … You don’t realize how important insurance is until you need it.”

‘It’s very much a worry’

Nancy Murphy, a retired registered nurse and insurance industry employee, was able to receive insurance through the ACA for the first time this year with Florida Blue.

Every month, her premium is $1,019 and the enhanced premium tax credits cover the total cost, she told ABC News. If there is no deal made before the Nov. 1 open enrollment deadline or the tax credits expire at the end of the year, she’s concerned about being able to cover the cost.

“It’s very much a worry. I definitely could not afford that if the tax credits expire,” said Murphy, 60, who lives in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s a scary thought as a type 1 diabetic.”

Murphy said she uses an insulin pump to manage her diabetes, which is covered by her insurance without a co-pay. However, she said she sometimes uses other medications that have a $30 a month co-pay.

She added that losing the tax credits is a concern because she has other costs she wants to make sure she can manage including property taxes and her daughter’s tuition for college in Boston.

Without knowing exactly how much premiums are going to increase by, she said she’s very anxious about what her budget will look like.

“I’m like in limbo and it’s a really uncomfortable feeling,” Murphy said. “I like to budget and plan out my budget. With tuition, property taxes and repairs that need to be done around the house, I need to map these out.”

She continued, “These things to me are so upsetting. We are American citizens. We should be able to access our tax dollars for our heath care needs.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.