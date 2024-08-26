High interest rates make hunt for a new home even more challenging

High interest rates make hunt for a new home even more challenging
Grace Cary/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rising inflation has driven mortgage rates up, making it difficult for many Americans to find an affordable home. As a result, many potential buyers find themselves waiting for an interest rate cut to bring mortgage prices down.

For more than a year, LaToya Trotter has worked closely with trusted real estate agent Shannon Welch to find an ideal new home in the vibrant Chicago area. Trotter purchased their current home in 2020 for $45,000 in an all-cash offer.

Interest rates have dropped from their 23-year high in 2023 but are nowhere near the 3% homeowners enjoyed in 2020. This puts home prices at an all-time high, dramatically increasing moving costs.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the current monthly payment for a median-priced home has more than doubled since 2019. Buying a starter home in more than 200 U.S. cities now costs $1 million.

“It’s sad because there are people in America that will never make $1 million in their lifetime,” Welch said. “So how can they afford a million-dollar home?

Trotter, a single mother and electrical engineer, is searching for a new home priced at $400,000 to secure her 14-year-old daughter Adoniah’s future. She wants to move closer to her daughter’s school. The teenager attends a private Catholic high school located 30 minutes away from their South Chicago home.

She visited a three-bedroom, two-bath home listed for $340,000 and a five-bedroom, three-bath home with an asking price of more than $459,000.

Welch is keeping a keen eye on the market for her client. She doesn’t dismiss Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ promise to build 3 million new housing units if elected, but she thinks that plan misses the mark in Chicago.

“We have tons of inventory throughout Chicago land,” Welch said. “We have hundreds of properties on auction. We have properties that are abandoned.”

Harris proposed a plan to assist first-generation homebuyers by providing a down payment of up to $25,000.

While Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump has yet to outline a housing plan if he wins back the White House in November, the Republican National Party this year pledged to promote homeownership through tax incentives.

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, more respondents trust Trump over Harris to handle the economy and inflation by 9 points. Over 85% of adults consider this a top issue in their presidential vote.

When asked who she’ll vote for this November, Trotter noted that she’ll back the candidate whose policies seem likely to offer her the best future.

“I’ll just again look to find whoever has policies that align more closely with what I’m looking to do today,” Trotter said. “It’s not about the past. It’s about looking forward.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Personal finances, net worth of Walz and Vance show stark differences
Personal finances, net worth of Walz and Vance show stark differences
Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The major party vice presidential nominees — Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance — sharply disagree on a range of issues. The differences in their personal finances are just as stark.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, earns about $127,000 in salary per year, retains no stock holdings and relies on a pension account as his primary asset, financial disclosures show.

By contrast, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, a former venture capitalist, brought in roughly $221,000 in 2022 from salary and book royalties, as well as hundreds of thousands in investment income, a U.S. Senate financial disclosure showed. He also held significant wealth in brokerage accounts and dozens of business investments, according to the financial disclosure.

Here’s what to know about the personal finances of Walz and Vance:

What are Tim Walz’s finances?

As governor, Walz earns an annual salary of $127,629.

In 2019, Walz reported a pension account worth as much as $100,000, as well as a life insurance plan with a value as high as $50,000, according to a financial disclosure that year.

Walz does not invest in any stocks, bonds or other securities, according to a U.S. House disclosure in 2019. As of January, Walz continued to forego ownership of any securities, a Minnesota financial form shows.

He does not invest in real estate, either. Walz and his wife, Gwen, appear to have sold their home in Mankato after gaining access to the governor’s mansion, the Minnesota form shows.

As of 2019, Gwen Walz earned income from a Minnesota public school and law firm Hogan Lovells, according to a U.S. House disclosure.

In all, the couple carried a net worth of between $112,000 and $330,000 in 2019, according to the disclosure. Tim Walz’s pension could add up to an additional $800,000 to the couple’s net worth, the Wall Street Journal estimated.

A disclosure filed in Minnesota in January offers little additional detail about Walz’s finances. Walz does not own a business, earn speaking fees or hold horse racing interests, the form said.

What are JD Vance’s personal finances?

Vance took in more than $1 million in 2022, according to a U.S. Senate financial disclosure form.

Those earnings included roughly $110,000 in salary at venture capital firm Narya Capital Management, as well as about $121,000 in royalty payments for sales of his book “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance also made hundreds of thousands in investment income from holdings such as real estate rental fees and stock dividends.

Vance holds a host of assets, including brokerage accounts, cryptocurrency, real estate and investments in dozens of businesses.

In 2022, Vance valued his real estate holdings at between $500,000 and $1 million and declared possession of as much as $250,000 worth of bitcoin, the 2022 disclosure form said. A set of mutual and exchange-traded funds held by Vance was worth as much as $3.25 million combined, according to the disclosure form.

Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, earned more than $1,000 in salary from the Washington D.C.-based law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in 2022, the disclosure form said.

In all, Vance and his wife boast a net worth of between $4 million and $10.4 million, excluding real estate, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Taco Bell adds new Luxe Cravings Box to fast food value meal craze
Taco Bell adds new $7 Luxe Cravings Box to fast food value meal craze
Taco Bell

(NEW YORK) — Wendy’s has long offered a $5 meal deal, but newcomers like McDonald’s and Burger King have prompted an influx of fast food companies vying for customers’ attention and appetites.

Now, Taco Bell is the latest chain bringing more affordability to the table.

The California-based Mexican-inspired fast-food chain announced the launch of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box on Thursday, which includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

This limited-time offer gives customers a 55% discount off the suggested individual menu prices, according to Taco Bell.

The company said it created the new combo box “to satisfy fans’ hunger with quality, full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.”

Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer for Taco Bell North America, said in a statement, “With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items. Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”

In addition to McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and now Taco Bell, Subway also recently launched a new value menu item, the new $3 Footlong Dippers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million sound machine adapters due to shock hazard
Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million sound machine adapters due to shock hazard
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — This story has been corrected to specify that the power adapters are being recalled.

Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 Rest 1st Generation sound machine adapters due to a shock hazard.

“In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022,” the company stated in an online recall notice.

“The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers,” the statement continued.

Hatch added on its website, “The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention.”

Details of recall

About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.

“The model number, amps ‘1.0A,’ ‘Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,’ and ‘Made in China’ are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter,” the CPSC stated. “The power adapter was not sold separately.”

Incidents reported

As of time of publication, Hatch said it has “received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.”
Where recalled products were sold

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

What consumers can do if they have a recalled product

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter,” CPSC stated. “Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.”

The agency added, “Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.