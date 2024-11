Regionals start on Friday and here are the matchups. All games are this Friday (Nov. 15) at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (3-7) at Glenvar (9-1)

Christiansburg (5-5) at Magna Vista (8-2)

Patrick County (4-6) at Radford (7-3)

E.C. Glass (505) at George Washington (9-1)