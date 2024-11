In the final week of high school football, the Martinsville Bulldogs fell to Halifax County 40-20, and finished with a 3-7 record.

Magna Vista bested Mecklenburg County 29-22 and finished 8-2 in the regular season.

Patrick County knocked off James River 35-3 and ended 4-6 on the season.

The Bassett Bengals finished the season 5-5 and had the night off on Friday.

Regionals start on Saturday, Nov. 16 with an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. Seeding and parings will be announced.