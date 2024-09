In high school football, Bassett falls to 2-2 after being shutout by William Byrd 33-0, Patrick County improves to 3-1 with a 34-21 win over Chatham, Martinsville is 1-3 after losing to Dan River 33-9, and Magna Vista is now 3-1 after beating Franklin County 40-21.

Week #5 on Friday sees Bassett at Halifax County, Martinsville at Mecklenburg County, Magna Vista at Tunstall, and Carroll County at Patrick County.