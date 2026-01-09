Hiring slowed in December, defying Federal Reserve’s effort to boost hiring

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Hiring ticked down in December, defying the Federal Reserve’s effort to boost hiring with a recent series of interest rate cuts, a jobs report on Friday showed. The reading fell short of economists’ expectations.

The U.S. added 50,000 jobs in December, which marked a slight drop from 64,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in December from 4.6% in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but had ticked up from previous lows.

As in previous months, the healthcare sector accounted for the lion’s share of hiring in December, adding 21,000 jobs, according to the BLS. The food service and social assistance industries also contributed to the hiring figure.

In all, the economy added an average of 49,000 jobs each month in 2025, registering a significant slowdown from 168,000 jobs added per month in 2024, the BLS said.

The fresh data comes two weeks after a blockbuster report on economic growth appeared to rebuke worries about the wider economy prompted by the hiring cooldown.

The U.S. economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said in December.

A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge, the department added, suggesting that many consumers continued to open their wallets even as their attitudes worsened.

Meanwhile, inflation dropped in November, the most recent month for which data is available. The cooldown ended a monthslong acceleration of price increases and offered some relief for households strained by cost hikes.

Inflation remains well below a 2022 peak but stands nearly a percentage point above the Fed’s target of 2%.

The onset of elevated inflation alongside sluggish hiring has put the Fed in a difficult position.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

Starting in September, the Fed cut interest rates at three consecutive meetings, opting to address the flagging labor market. The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in April and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

After the Fed’s most recent rate cut in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank may be cautious about further rate reductions.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said.

These states will raise the minimum wage in 2026
Union leaders and members celebrate the defeat of a measure to overturn the hotel and airport $30 per hour minimum wage at Los Angeles City Hall in downtown, Sept. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 20 U.S. states are set to raise their minimum wage in 2026, boosting pay for millions of workers spanning from Arizona to New Jersey.

A mix of Republican- and Democrat-controlled states will raise their wage floors on Jan. 1 in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.

The pay increases will affect about 8.3 million workers, who will gain a combined $5 billion over the course of 2026, according to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, or EPI.

Beginning next year, the number of workers living in a state that guarantees a $15 minimum wage will exceed the number living in a state that offers the federal wage floor of $7.25 per hour, the EPI found.

After the wave of wage hikes, Washington will become the state with the highest minimum wage, offering workers $17.13 per hour.

Workers in New York will enjoy the second-highest wage floor, as the state implements a minimum hourly wage of $17 for workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester. Outside those areas, workers in New York will receive at least $16 per hour.

Overall, the 19 states set to raise their minimum wage on Thursday include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The nation’s highest wage floors will take effect in some of the nearly 50 cities and other localities that will impose minimum pay hikes.

Twenty-nine localities in California will see pay hikes, including a $20.25 an hour wage floor that will take effect in West Hollywood. Eight localities in Washington will increase their minimum wage, among them the country’s highest wage floor: $21.65 an hour in Tukwila.

The latest round of pay increases, however, will not affect 20 states concentrated in the South that lack a minimum wage or offer a minimum wage that does not exceed the federal minimum.

The last federal minimum wage hike took place in 2009, when Congress raised the pay floor to its current level. Since then, the federal minimum wage has lost more than 30% of its value due to inflation, EPI found.

US economy grew more than expected in 3rd quarter
Person shopping (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy expanded more than economists expected over a recent three-month period, recording robust growth despite concerns about sluggish hiring and cash-strappped shoppers, federal government data on Tuesday showed.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge in gross domestic product (GDP) over three months ending in September, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

The GDP reading stemmed in part from a rise in exports and a drop-off in imports, which may have resulted from tariffs issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

The government’s GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services.

The strong economic growth in the third quarter appeared to defy fears about the sluggish labor market, which some observers have viewed as a warning sign for the wider economy.

Hiring slowed sharply in recent months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in September. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level since 2021.

Meanwhile, inflation has hovered nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Those conditions have put the Fed in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in an effort to boost hiring. The move amounted to the third rate cut this year, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Interest rates have dropped significantly from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elon Musk awarded nearly $1 trillion pay package by Tesla shareholders
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tesla shareholders awarded CEO Elon Musk a pay package on Thursday that could grant the tech entrepreneur nearly $1 trillion in compensation over the next decade.

The pay package would make Musk the best-compensated CEO ever recorded. According to a securities filing in September, Musk would rake in roughly $900 billion over the duration of the agreement.

The full compensation would only be delivered if Musk vaults the company from its present value of $1.1 trillion to $8.5 trillion, a figure that exceeds the current combined market values of Meta, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, the filing says.

The compensation package also includes a set of production goals, including one million Robotaxis in commercial operation and the delivery of one million humanoid robots over the next 10 years, according to the securities filing.

Before Tesla released the results of the shareholder vote, some major shareholders said they had voted down the proposal. Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said Tuesday that it had voted against the pay package, raising concerns about its scale and potential risks.

“While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr. Musk’s visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk consistent with our views on executive compensation,” Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of the fund, said in a statement.

(NEW YORK) — Musk, considered the world’s richest person, currently boasts a net worth of about $504 billion, according to Forbes. If he were to receive the full pay package, Musk would become the world’s first-ever trillionaire.

The pay package could also increase Musk’s ownership stake in Tesla to as much as 29%. Musk has long pursued a larger ownership stake.

“We are at a pivotal juncture in Tesla’s history, and the proposals the Special Committee has carefully designed and the Board has put forward will help determine Tesla’s future,” the company’s website said earlier this week. “If you believe, like us, that Elon is the CEO that can make our ambitious vision a reality, vote NOW.”

Online voting among shareholders closed at 11:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The company’s new compensation package arrives as Musk’s previous payment plan remains in legal limbo.

Last year, a Delaware judge twice struck down a $50 billion pay package for Musk put forward by the company in 2018.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery, which litigates corporate governance litigation for companies incorporated in Delaware, initially declared that the negotiations surrounding the package had been inappropriate, due to a lack of independence among board members and problematic influence by Musk over those negotiations.

In a second ruling, McCormick decided that an additional shareholder vote on the compensation package — even if made with full knowledge of the initial problems surrounding the negotiation of the agreement — could not undo those problems. Musk has appealed the ruling.

Tesla announced a 12% jump in revenue over the third quarter in October, snapping a streak of two consecutive quarters of falling sales.

Still, earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations, causing a drop in the stock price. Overall, shares of Tesla have climbed about 16% this year, putting them roughly in line with a jump in the S&P 500 over that period.

Musk’s work as a “special government employee” with the Trump administration, which ended in May, set off demonstrations at Tesla dealerships worldwide in protest of his effort to slash government spending as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

On an earnings call in June, Musk fielded a question about his control of the company, which a Morgan Stanley analyst said was 13%.

“As I mentioned before, I think my control of Tesla should be enough to ensure that it goes in a good direction, but not so much control that I can’t be thrown out if I go crazy,” Musk said in jest.

