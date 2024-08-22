Historic heat breaking all-time records in Texas

(NEW YORK) — Texas has been baking in record heat since the weekend, and the rest of the week will be no exception.

Record highs are expected Thursday from Roswell, New Mexico, to Galveston, Texas, forecasts show. Heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Florida on Thursday.

San Antonio and Austin are expected to break records if they reach the forecast highs of 104 and 103, respectively. Record heat will last in Texas through this weekend but will begin to subside early next week.

More than a dozen record highs were tied or broken in Texas on Wednesday, with more to come in the next several days.

Abilene, Texas, hit an all-time record high temperature of 113 degrees, with records dating back to 1885 for the city. San Antonio hit 108 degrees, the hottest temperature in 11 years, tying for the fourth-hottest temperature on record.

Houston was one of the cities in Texas that hit the hottest day of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Texas cities either tied or broke heat records on Tuesday. Del Rio hit 108 degrees and San Antonio reached 106 degrees. Temperatures reached 104 degrees in Borger; 102 degrees in Amarillo and Corpus Christi; and 98 degrees in Galveston.

August’s full moon will be a rare super blue moon: What to expect
(NEW YORK) — On the heels of the Perseid meteor shower earlier this month, August is offering another great astronomical sight — the rare combination of a supermoon and blue moon.

Beginning on Aug. 19, the super blue moon will reach peak fullness at 2:26 p.m. ET. Since that’s daylight hours in the U.S., Americans will have to wait for the evening to see the moon slightly past its peak, while still being noticeably larger and brighter than a typical moon view.

The super blue moon will appear full for three days, according to NASA.

A supermoon coinciding with a blue moon is exceptionally rare, the space agency reports, with the next pairing happening in January and March 2037.

What is a supermoon?

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest lunar views of the year, they occur when the moon’s orbit is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.

During the moon’s closest approach to Earth, it can appear approximately 14% larger and shine 30% brighter than when at its farthest point in the orbit, approximately 226,000 miles away.

The term “supermoon” was originally coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.

Supermoons appear three to four times annually and always appear consecutively, according to NASA, which notes starting this month, the next three full moons will be supermoons.

The next supermoons will occur on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

What is a blue moon?

Despite its name, blue moons have little to do with color and everything to do with timeliness. There are two types of blue moons – seasonal and monthly – and the blue moon on Aug. 19 will be seasonal.

A seasonal blue moon is the third full moon in an astrological season with four full moons, while a monthly blue moon refers to the second of two full moons in the same month.

The next seasonal blue moon is expected in May 2027, according to NASA.

While the super blue moon Aug. 19 won’t be blue, on rare occasions the moon has appeared blue. NASA reports that this occurs when tiny particles in the air, typically of smoke or dust, scatter away red wavelengths of light and cause the moon to appear blue.

How rare is a super blue moon?

While supermoons and seasonal blue moons are more common in the night sky individually, the combination of the two is quite irregular, according to NASA.

The time between super blue moons can be as long as 20 years but 10 years is the average. However, 2023 also saw a super blue moon in August.

Following Aug. 19, the next super blue moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037.

Judge in Trump’s election interference case grants extension sought by special counsel
(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday granted an extension requested by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Smith on Thursday requested a delay in responding to a scheduling order from U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan, citing issues related to the Supreme Court’s recent decision granting presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office.

Smith’s office said Thursday it continues “to assess the new precedent set forth last month” by the Supreme Court in tandem with “other Department of Justice components.”

A status report on the case that was initially due Friday is now officially moved to Aug. 30. A status conference that had been scheduled for Aug. 16 will now be Sept. 5.

Judge Chutkan resumed control of the case last Friday following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

Trump last August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called “fake electors,” using the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations,” trying to enlist the vice president to “alter the election results,” and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged — all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Man arrested after allegedly striking Lowe’s employee on head with sledgehammer
(DURHAM, N.C.) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a Lowe’s store employee with a sledgehammer and stole a drill set, police said.

Aaron Deshown Willams, 25, has been arrested on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Durham Police Department.

The Lowe’s employee was helping Williams when he allegedly took a sledgehammer from his shopping cart and struck the employee in the head, according to police.

When the victim fell to the ground, the customer grabbed a drill set box and ran out of the store, police added.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are now in stable condition.

William also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

