Historic snowstorm hitting the South from Texas to Florida
(NEW YORK) — The first ever blizzard warning has been issued for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coast as a historic snowstorm hits the South.
Debilitating travel conditions and power outages are possible across the region.
Houston’s airports are closed and nearly 2,000 flights are canceled across the U.S.
The snow is underway Tuesday morning from Austin to Houston to Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama.
By midday, the snow will leave the Houston area and push east, continuing across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and into Georgia and the Carolinas.
By the evening, the snow will be ending in Alabama and still hitting Tallahassee, Florida; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina.
Houston may see 1 to 3 inches of snow and New Orleans may see 3 to 5 inches of snow.
New Orleans has only recorded snowfall on eight days since National Weather Service records began in 1948.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said a storm of this magnitude has not been documented since 1963.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, may get 3 to 6 inches of snow and the Florida Panhandle may see 2 to 4 inches.
Schools are closed from Houston to New Orleans to Savannah.
“Our reality is this, we can do hurricanes and tropical storms, alright? We don’t do cold and we don’t do ice well,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday. “If you don’t have to go outside, don’t. Stay home. Watch Netflix, get make some soup, enjoy your family.”
The snow will be done by sunrise Wednesday but rain will continue in the Florida Peninsula.
(WASHINGTON) — A “zombie star” could possibly rise from the dead on Halloween night, according to space experts.
T Coronae Borealis, also known as the “Blaze Star,” is expected to explode violently in the near future, illuminating a long-dead binary star system for the first time in 80 years, according to NASA.
The Blaze Star has become a white dwarf, which happens when stars have exhausted their nuclear fuels.
“It’s basically a dead star,” NASA astrophysicist Padi Boyd told ABC News. “It’s not burning anything.”
The dead star has a comparable mass to Earth’s sun, according to NASA. By contrast, Earth’s sun is constantly burning elements such as hydrogen and helium, Boyd said.
The Blaze Star is part of a binary system; it has a companion star — a red giant star — that it “gobbles” material from, Boyd said. Material such as hydrogen is transferred by a strong gravitational pull, according to NASA.
“Like a vampire,” the white dwarf sucks material from its companion star, Boyd said. The material sits on the surface of the white dwarf until there is enough material to ignite a thermonuclear runaway explosion — a buildup of pressure and heat. This allows the “dead” star to become “very, very bright,” she added.
Every eight decades, when the Blaze Star system bursts into a bright light, it becomes visible to the naked eye, Boyd said.
“It’ll become as bright as some of the stars we see on the constellations at night,” she said.
The first recorded sighting of the Blaze Star was in the autumn of 1217, when a German priest and chronicler named Burchard of Ursperg observed “a faint star that for a time shone with great light,” according to NASA.
It was last seen from Earth in 1946, according to the space research agency.
It is difficult to predict when a nova — a process in which a star shows a sudden large increase in brightness — will occur, Boyd said.
“This explosion, it could happen tonight; it could happen a year from now or six months or a couple of weeks,” Boyd said. “We know it’s coming soon.”
The Northern Crown is a horseshoe-shaped curve of stars west of the Hercules constellation, according to NASA. In the Northern Hemisphere, it can be identified by finding the two brightest stars — Arcturus and Vega — and tracking a straight line from one to the other, leading stargazers to Hercules and the Corona Borealis.
The outburst is expected to be brief. The nova, when a star shows a sudden large increase in brightness, will only be visible to the naked eye for less than a week, according to NASA.
To astronomy enthusiasts, it will appear as if a new star appeared in the sky, Boyd said.
“It’ll look like the jewel in the crown of the corona,” she said.
Scientists are hoping to study the nova to discover what happens when the material is blasted from the white dwarf and distributed into neighboring galaxies, Boyd said.
The material includes elements such as carbon, nitrogen, oxygen and neon. Other stars will gather this material as they are forming their own solar systems, Boyd added.
“This is where that material in our own solar system — in our planet, in the oceans, in our bones, in our blood — those materials come from stellar explosions,” Boyd said.
The excitement surrounding the event is expected to “fuel the next generation of scientists,” Rebekah Hounsell, an assistant research scientist specializing in nova events at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement earlier this year.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that will create a lot of new astronomers out there, giving young people a cosmic event they can observe for themselves, ask their own questions, and collect their own data,” Hounsell said.
(LOS ANGELES) — A flurry of separate lawsuits were filed Monday against Southern California Edison, a utility company in California, by homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The four lawsuits each allege the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment despite red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
“The property damage and economic losses caused by the Eaton Fire is the result of the ongoing custom and practice of Defendant of consciously disregarding the safety of the public and not following statutes, regulations, standards, and rules regarding the safe operation, use and maintenance of their overhead electric facilities,” said a complaint filed by Evangeline Iglesias, who said she worked a decadeslong career with FedEx in order to buy a single-family home that was destroyed in the fire.
On Monday, the CEO of the parent company of SCE told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that investigations are underway to determine if any of their equipment contributed to either the Eaton or Hurst fires’ ignitions.
“You can’t rule out anything ever until you can get your eyes on the equipment,” Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “Typically, when there’s a spark created by equipment, we will see the electrical anomaly — we haven’t seen that.”
“That said, we have not been able to get close to the equipment,” he continued. “As soon as we can get close to it, we’ll inspect and be transparent with the public.”
Officials have repeatedly said they are still investigating the cause of the Eaton and Hurst fires, as well as the other several wildfires that cropped up in January.
The four lawsuits allege that the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment on Jan. 7 despite “repeated and clear warnings” by the National Weather Service of wind gusts as high as 100 mph, and an extreme risk of fire, according to one of the lawsuits.
“Despite knowing of an extreme fire risk, Defendants deliberately prioritized profits over safety. This recklessness and conscious disregard for human safety was a substantial factor in bringing about the Eaton Fire,” said a complaint filed by a group of renters, including Michael Kreiner, who was forced to evacuate.
“In my decades of experience handling wildfire litigation, the Eaton Fire is among the most devastating and heart-wrenching cases I’ve seen,” said Patrick McNicholas, the attorney who represents Kreiner and other renters. “This goes beyond a failure of responsibility — it is gross negligence in an area highly vulnerable to wildfires, especially with well-documented weather alerts and high wind risks.”
One of the lawsuits filed on behalf of multiple families who lost their homes, alleges the Eaton Fire was caused when SCE’s energized transmission and electrical equipment created an “electrical arcing event which sent a shower of spars and molten metal down to the ground into a receptive fuel bed.”
The complaints also allege SCE failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities.
“These Defendants failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities in order to cut costs, with the full knowledge that any incident was likely to result in a wildfire that would burn and destroy real and personal property, displace homeowners from their homes and disrupt businesses in the fire area,” said a complaint filed by Jeremy Gursey, who lost his home in Altadena.
According to Gursey’s complaint, SCE’s electrical transmission system “was in a dangerous condition, posing a significant risk of electrical failure, fire and property damage to surrounding property and communities.” “Had SCE acted responsibly, the Eaton Fire could have been prevented,” the complaint says.
In a statement, a spokesperson for SCE told ABC News, “Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time. SCE crews, contractors and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers. SCE understands that a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire has been filed but has not yet been served with a complaint. SCE will review the complaint when it is received. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.”
When asked, the spokesperson acknowledged more than one lawsuit had been filed against SCE.
Some of the complaints include public statements from residents and photos that allegedly show fire emerging from the base of power transmission towers owned and operated by SCE.
The Gursey complaint includes satellite photos from Google Earth that allegedly confirm the origin area of the fire where SCE’s overheard circuit lines traverse Eaton Canyon.
In a press release by SCE included in the complaint, the utility company confirmed that the Eaton Fire began in SCE’s service area.
The four lawsuits seek compensatory damages for the plaintiffs and punitive damages.
“The conduct alleged against Defendants in this complaint was despicable and subjected Plaintiffs to cruel and unjust hardship in conscious disregard of their safety and rights, constituting oppression, for which Defendant must be punished by punitive and exemplary damages in an amount according to proof,” the Gursey complaint says. More than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Eaton Fire, which has consumed more than 14,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, and killed at least 16 people, according to the LA County medical examiner.
(YEMASSEE, SC) — Forty-three primates remain on the loose in a South Carolina town, two days after escaping from a research laboratory, authorities said Friday.
As of midday Friday, the monkeys “have not yet been re-captured and returned to their enclosures,” a Yemassee Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.
Traps were being set around the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, where the rhesus macaque monkeys escaped en masse from their enclosures around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The animals have since been seen near the research center, according to the Yemassee police spokesperson.
“Current observations show the primates playfully exploring the perimeter fence of the facility, engaging with those still inside by cooing to them,” the spokesperson said while urging the public to “stay clear of this area as Alpha Genesis works diligently to safely recover these animals and return them to their habitats unharmed.”
The monkeys escaped when a new employee at the Alpha Genesis center left the door to their enclosure open, Yemassee Town Administrator Matthew Garnes said during a briefing Thursday with town officials.
Mia Mitchell, a resident of Yemassee, told ABC News she was driving home Wednesday evening when she saw one of the escaped primates running across a road.
“I thought my eyes were deceiving me and I was like, ‘That couldn’t be a monkey,'” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she and her daughter immediately pulled over and stopped to get a closer look.
“I turned around and parked on the side of the road and it ran across the road toward a house and up a tree,” Mitchell said. “I stood there and my daughter, she was jokingly saying, ‘Here monkey, monkey!’ And I was like, ‘Girl, don’t call that monkey.'”
Police officers were searching for the furry fugitives using thermal imaging cameras, according to the sheriff’s office.
The primates, according to police, are all very young females weighing 6 to 7 pounds each. There is no public health threat, police said.
“The animals have never been used for testing due to their young age and size,” the Yemassee Police Department said in a statement Thursday. “A spokesperson from Alpha Genesis can confirm that these animals are too young to carry diseases.”
Police warned residents that the monkeys can act “skittish and any additional noise or movement could hinder their safe capture.”
“Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.”
Police said they are working with staff of Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center to find the escapees.
Representatives of the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to its website, Alpha Genesis “provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services worldwide,” including serum, plasma, whole blood and tissue samples.
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said in a social media post Thursday afternoon that she is looking into the escaped monkeys.
“We’re diligently gathering all relevant information to keep our constituents informed regarding the recent escape of primates from Alpha Genesis Inc. in Beaufort County,” Mace said. “Our office has been in direct communication with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and is working closely with their team to monitor and assess the situation.”