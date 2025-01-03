History-making LGBTQ legislators to be sworn in to 119th Congress

History-making LGBTQ legislators to be sworn in to 119th Congress
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Three newly elected lawmakers representing the LGBTQ community will make history Friday when they are sworn in to the 119th Congress, marking several firsts in the House of Representatives.

Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. She will represent Delaware’s sole congressional district in the House of Representatives after more than three years in the state Senate, which marked a historic first for trans representation at the state senate level.

Julie Johnson, set to be the first LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South, had served in the Texas state legislature since 2018. In her campaign for the congressional seat, she touted her record in fighting anti-LGBTQ bills on the state level among her passions as a legislator.

Emily Randall will be the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress after serving as a Washington state senator since 2018.

The 118th Congress set the record for having the most LGBTQ representation in U.S. history, with 13 legislators openly identifying as gay, lesbian or bisexual. This year’s slate of members being sworn in are doing so as the country experiences growing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and violence.

In the 2024 state legislative session, the ACLU tracked more than 500 bills they say are “anti-LGBTQ.” Transgender people — who make up less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, according to UCLA’s research organization, the Williams Institute — have particularly been the subjects of such legislation, including restrictions on bathroom use for transgender residents, bans on gender-affirming care, and more.

In recent years, federal and local authorities have warned about the increase in violence against the LGBTQ community.

McBride has received backlash from some colleagues ahead of her swearing in. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill in November to restrict transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol, saying the bill was “absolutely” in response to McBride’s entering Congress. She cited concerns about her safety in restrooms, to which McBride responded by calling the bill a distraction. The bill is now dead.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said transgender women cannot use women’s restrooms, changing rooms or locker rooms in the Capitol and House office buildings. In terms of how Johnson plans to enforce this policy is not entirely clear if he’s elected Speaker again, but the speaker has “general control” of facilities, according to House rules.

McBride responded to the order by saying, “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.

LGBTQ groups have applauded the incoming legislators “when the fight for equality and justice faces unprecedented opposition,” said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson in a statement to ABC News.

“The American people deserve a bold vision for our country, one led by champions who bring experiences to the table that have often gone unheard,” Robinson said in the statement. “They have proven themselves to be leaders through their lived examples and their careers in advancing equality and civil rights. It’s why we were proud to mobilize our grassroots forces last year to support them in their races so that every LGBTQ+ American knows that they have a voice in Washington.”

Potential government shutdown impacts: Millions of federal workers at risk of furlough
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — If Congress fails to pass the continuing resolution to fund the government by Saturday, millions of federal workers could head into the holidays without paychecks. They could be furloughed or be asked to work without pay.

That includes some members of the military, and other critical government workers, such as TSA agents and air traffic controllers, just as the holiday travel craze begins.

Some contractors with the federal government are not guaranteed back pay, like federal employees, which could have devastating consequences for workers living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Despite the efforts to avert the shutdown, plans are still being made in case a deal is not made before Saturday’s deadline. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has already been in touch with agencies about their plans in case of a government shutdown, an OMB official told ABC News. The official said the initial communication with agencies about their shutdown plans happened last Friday.

That communication is part of OMB’s procedure, which is required by law, stating that one week prior to appropriations bills expiring, the office must “communicate with agency senior officials to remind agencies of their responsibilities to review and update orderly shutdown plans” and “share a draft communication template to notify employees of the status of appropriations.”

The procedure also states that the White House office must continue communicating with agencies ahead of any anticipated shutdown. The policy states that about two business days before the expected lapse in funding, “agencies should notify employees of the status of funding.”

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott talked with one federal contractor as a shutdown loomed last year, who said the 35-day government shutdown in 2018 took her months to recover from financially.

Lawmakers in Congress continue to negotiate a deal that would keep the government funded. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told ABC News on Wednesday that lawmakers had a “productive” late-night meeting in the House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office.

“We are going to continue to work through the night to the morning to get an agreement we can bring to the floor,” Scalise said, adding that he hoped the House could “get it resolved” on Thursday.

Johnson’s original plan called for extending government spending at current levels until March and added other provisions like relief for disaster victims and farmers and a pay raise for members of Congress. That plan is in jeopardy as President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk have pushed for Republicans not to accept that deal.

Trump has pushed Republicans to deal with the debt limit before he takes office, saying if they don’t, “he’ll have to ‘fight ’til the end’ with Democrats.”

In a joint statement Wednesday afternoon, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance called on Congress to “pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Sarah Kolinovsky and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

3 charged in Iran-linked plot to assassinate Donald Trump as revenge for killing Qassem Soleimani: DOJ
ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

(WASHINGTON) — Three people have been charged in an alleged Iran-linked plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, an Iranian-American activist and two Jewish Americans living in New York, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in New York.

Farhad Shakeri, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt are charged with murder-for-hire, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rivera and Loadholt have been arrested, while Shakeri, who the FBI described as an “asset” of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is believed to be in Tehran.

The IRGC tasked Shakeri with surveilling and killing Trump to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, according to the complaint.

“There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran. The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald J. Trump,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement announcing the charges.

Shakeri emigrated to the United States but was deported in 2008 after serving prison time for robbery, according to the Justice Department. While in prison, he met Rivera and Loadholt and hired them to target an Iranian American activist living in Brooklyn, according to the complaint.

The IRGC also tasked Shakeri with carrying out other assassinations against U.S. and Israeli citizens located in the United States, including Trump, the complaint alleges.

Shakeri informed law enforcement officials that he was tasked a month before the election with providing a plan to kill Trump, according to prosecutors. During the interview, Shakeri allegedly claimed he did not intend to propose a plan to kill Trump within the timeframe set by the IRGC.

He also stated he was tasked with surveilling two Jewish-American citizens residing in New York City and was offered $500,000 by an IRGC official for the murder of either victim, according to the complaint. He was also tasked with targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, the complaint said.

“Actors directed by the Government of Iran continue to target our citizens, including President-elect Trump, on U.S. soil and abroad. This has to stop,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Today’s charges are another message to those who continue in their efforts — we will remain unrelenting in our pursuit of bad actors, no matter where they reside, and will stop at nothing to bring to justice those who harm our safety and security.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump’s tariff plan could raise prices, blow up his own trade deal with Mexico and Canada
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico on the first day of his administration could dramatically raise prices for Americans on everything from cars to clothes to oil.

It could also blow up a trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico (USMCA) that went into effect in 2020 after extensive and intense negotiations by Trump’s own administration.

Trump late Monday said he would charge Mexico and Canada with a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States until action is taken by those country to stem illegal immigration and overflow of drugs across the border.

For China, Trump said that he’d impose an additional 10% tariff on products coming to the U.S.

Mexico, Canada and China are America’s top three trading partners, meaning Trump’s tariff plan would impact nearly every aspect of the U.S. economy.

While it could very well be a negotiating tactic, similar to how Trump threatened tariffs in his first administration, experts say it won’t be as effective this time around because countries know what’s coming.

“This is more likely a play designed to put pressure on our closest trading partners,” said Raymond Robertson, professor for trade, economics and public policy at Texas A&M University. “But this is the same playbook done the second time around. If you’re on the football field and you call the same play twice, it’s not going to be as effective the second time.

Robertson added that countries know this would be “disruptive” and a “disaster” but they’ve “seen how this game works.”

Trading partners could seek closer ties to Europe and other countries and rely less on the United States, “which means higher prices for us,” Robertson said. He added the plan would also likely push Mexico and China closer together.

“Trump ran on this whole campaign that inflation is too high, but now he’s going to put a tax on everything you buy,” Robertson said.

Most economists agree that tariffs are inflationary, by passing the higher cost of inputs to consumers. The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates that Trump’s proposed tariffs from the campaign trail would cost US households more than $2,600 a year.

What is the current trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico?

The USMCA was signed by Trump as an update to North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

It allowed for mostly duty-free trade between the three countries. Trump’s threat of tariffs would seem to violate the terms.

Trump said on the campaign trail this year he wanted to renegotiate the USMCA by taking advantage of a window that allows for a review six years after signing. But that opportunity to renegotiate wouldn’t come until 2026.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with Trump on Monday night and “it was a good call.”

“We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth,” Trudeau said. “We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together.”

Mexico’s president, meanwhile, fired back at Trump and warned him not to start a trade war.

“President Trump, it is not with threats nor with tariffs that migration and drug consumption in the U.S. will be dealt with. These great challenges require cooperation and mutual understanding,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference as she read aloud a letter her administration is sending Trump later Tuesday.

The USMCA was a big deal for Trump — a 2016 campaign promise he delivered and a major bipartisan achievement for his administration.

During his first run for the White House he pledged to negotiate a better NAFTA, calling it one of the worst trade deals ever made.

It took most of his term but he got a deal with the United States’ neighbors to the north and south. And he signed it with great fanfare at the White House on Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by Americans in uniforms, hard hats and cowboy hats.

“Everybody said this was a deal that could not be done — too complicated, too big, couldn’t be done. We got it done,” Trump said that day.

