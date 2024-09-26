Hoda Kotb announces she’s leaving ‘Today’ early next year

Hoda Kotb made a surprise announcement on Thursday morning: She’s leaving the Today show on January 1.

Kotb has been at NBC since 1988, working as a correspondent for Dateline, and has co-anchored the morning show alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018, after Matt Lauer‘s tenure as anchor ended following a sexual harassment scandal.

She’s been a part of Today since 2007.

Today shared a heartfelt message Kotb sent to the show’s staff, which said in part, “They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Hoda continued, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while — Am I truly ready? — But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on [New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza] felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are!” 

Calling the decision the “hardest thing in the world,” Hoda said her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, factored into her choice.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she expressed, adding, “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”

Kotb said, “my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb closed by saying, “Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family,” adding, “I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ debuts to standing ovation at Venice Film Fest, but uneven reviews
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga‘s new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, earned a lot of “Applause” at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, but the reviews are another story.

Variety reports that after the movie’s world premiere, the audience gave director Todd Phillips‘ sequel, starring Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn, an 11-minute standing ovation. But over at RottenTomatoes.com, about half the reviews are “rotten.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s critic David Rooney called Gaga a “compelling live-wire presence,” but complained that the overall movie is “often dour.”

He adds, “Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver in the first Joker had the sturdy bones of not one but two Martin Scorsese films, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, on which to hang their story and set their tone,” but the sequel, “is built on more of a conceit than a solid story foundation.”

Vanity Fair‘s reviewer Richard Lawson described the movie as “startlingly dull” and “a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience,” while the BBC’s Nicholas Barber called it a “dreary, underwhelming, unnecessary slog,” but noted that it was a “welcome opportunity to hear Gaga belting out some of the most romantic standards in the American Songbook.”

However, The Wrap‘s William Bibbiani called it “impressively odd,” and although he dinged the film — “even the title screams ‘film student trying too hard'” — the critic hailed the performances of Phoenix and Gaga, concluding of the sequel, “It’s genuinely a little daring, genuinely a little challenging, and genuinely a little genuine.”

Empire magazine’s John Nugent called the film “a genuinely original narrative.” Deadline‘s Pete Hammond praised it as a “brilliant musical return to a world of madness,” adding, “With song, dance, comedy, darkness, animation, drama, violence and more, this is a musical — if it even is a musical — like no other.”

We’ll see which camp the audience agrees with when Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

AI company securing permissions from stars to use their voices from the Great Beyond
The estates of some stars who have already passed on — including Judy Garland and Burt Reynolds — have made deals that may soon have them reading you your next audiobook.

That’s what CNBC is reporting regarding a company called ElevenLabs, an audio technology startup that “has penned multiple deals with the estates of legendary actors for its IconicVoices tool.”

Using just 30 minutes’ worth of audio from a given celebrity — including the aforementioned stars, as well as James Dean and Laurence Olivier — the tool can create an AI-generated voice of that celeb to read to a user via an audiobook app.

Sam Sklar, a member of ElevenLabs’ team, says that a voice “can be called upon to read text (articles, PDFs, ePubs, newsletters, or other text content),” but that a celeb’s voice can’t be exported outside the app.

The latter caveat was meant to calm the nerves of stars who lobbied during 2023’s Hollywood strikes against AI replication of their work.

For example, Scarlett Johansson cried foul in May when OpenAI used a similar-sounding voice for its ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Users — even OpenAI’s Sam Altman said the voice was sort of a real-life version of the Siri-like assistant ScarJo voiced in the movie Her.

Johansson had attorneys draft a letter to OpenAI to discover how this happened, especially after she expressly refused to provide her voice to the tool, and the company soon dropped the controversial voice it dubbed “Sky.”

Ryan Seacrest makes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host debut, kicks off new era with Vanna White
Ryan Seacrest has kicked off a new era of Wheel of Fortune with his co-host, Vanna White.

Seacrest made his debut Monday for season 42 of the iconic game show and began the show by walking out on the new set with White.

“So happy to be here with you,” Seacrest told White. “Let’s have fun.”

Seacrest received a warm greeting from the contestants before welcoming the in-studio audience and those watching at home to Wheel of Fortune.

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White,” he said. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”

“Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job,” he continued. “I have been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching in Atlanta with my family and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in.”

“I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill,” he said before beginning the game.

Seacrest was announced as the new Wheel of Fortune host in June 2023 shortly after longtime host Pat Sajak announced that he would be stepping down from the role.

Sajak officially said goodbye to the show on June 7 after 43 years as host.

