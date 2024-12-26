Holiday shopping surges, flexing strength of US economy

Alexandr Kolesnikov/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Holiday spending surged in 2024, blowing past expectations and outpacing customer purchases over the gift-buying season last year, according to data released on Thursday by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which gauges in-store and online retail sales.

The end-of-year flex of consumer strength marks the latest indication of resilient U.S. buying power, which has kept the economy humming despite a prolonged stretch of high interest rates.

Retail sales climbed 3.8% from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 compared with the same period last year, Mastercard SpendingPulse data showed. The boost in spending exceeded a Mastercard SpendingPulse estimate of 3.2%, while outperforming last year’s growth of 3.1%. The retail sales data excludes automotive purchases.

“Solid spending during this holiday season underscores the strength we observed from the consumer all year,” Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, told ABC News in a statement.

Jewelry sales grew more than any other product category, climbing 4% compared to last year, the data showed. Spending on apparel and electronics also climbed at a solid pace.

The shopping surge was most pronounced online, where spending grew 6.7% compared to the same period last year, the data showed.

While the overall spending reflects the health of U.S. consumers, the pattern of purchases indicates a search for discounts, Meyer said.

“The holiday shopping season revealed a consumer who is willing and able to spend but driven by a search for value as can be seen by concentrated e-commerce spending during the biggest promotional periods,” Meyer added.

The holiday sales growth suggests the U.S. economy has remained robust, even amid high borrowing costs.

Gross domestic product grew at a solid 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September, the most recent quarter for which data is available.

The labor market has slowed but proven sturdy. The unemployment rate stands at 4.2%, a historically low figure.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. economic activity.

The increase in holiday spending coincided with an initial bout of relief for borrowers, as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a total of one percentage point over the final few months of the year. However, interest rates still stand at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Lower interest rates typically stimulate economic activity by making it easier for consumers and businesses to borrow, which in turn fuels investment and spending. However, interest rate cuts usually influence the economy after a lag of several months, meaning the recent lowering of rates likely had little impact on holiday spending.

Earlier this month, the central bank predicted fewer rate cuts next year than it had previously indicated, suggesting concern that inflation may prove more difficult to bring under control than policymakers thought just a few months ago.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, Federal Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the willingness to keep interest rates high stemmed in part from the health of the U.S. economy and the shoppers propelling it.

“We think the economy is in a really good place,” Powell said, later adding: “Growth of consumer spending has remained resilient.”

How inflation largely came back to normal, according to experts
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation has loomed over the U.S. economy like a movie villain, haunting grocery store trips and gas runs. While costs remain much higher than they were a few years ago, those rapid price increases have mostly vanished.

Inflation stands at its lowest level in more than three years, hovering right near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data this week showed.

Not long ago, a once-in-a-century pandemic upended the economy, sending millions nationwide into lockdown and snarling the global supply chain. Meanwhile, trillions of dollars in government support helped Americans spend amid the calamity.

A resulting imbalance between supply and demand sent prices soaring. The Russia-Ukraine war exacerbated the problem, causing gas and food shortages. Within a few years, the massive issue has largely been resolved.

“This was the highest inflation over the longest period that we’ve seen in decades. It was serious,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and a former Fed official, told ABC News.

Here’s what to know about how inflation has come back down:

Repaired supply chain

During the pandemic, factories worldwide shut down. Workers stayed home for fear of getting sick. Freight ships waited off the coast of overwhelmed U.S. ports.

The pandemic clogged the global supply chain, imposing shortages for everything from cars to lumber to exercise equipment. Meanwhile, people stuck at home focused their spending on those exact sorts of products, since COVID-19 shutdowns prevented them from going out to eat or taking a vacation.

When too much money chased after too few products, prices climbed.

“The pandemic was the root of all evil in the economy,” Sahm said.

When lockdown rules were lifted, demand for goods slowed and manufacturers revved up production as workers returned. The nation’s ports loosened up the backlog of container ships, cutting freight prices dramatically and lowering costs for retailers.

Economists disagree over the role that elevated corporate profits played in driving inflation, as some say they account for more than half of the increase in prices while others say they have caused little or none of the hikes.

In some cases, the easing of supply chain blockages took months or even years to work their way through the global economy.

Take car prices, for example. When semiconductor production slowed nearly to a halt, carmakers lost out on a part necessary for production. Car prices skyrocketed, sending many consumers to the used car market. In turn, used car prices soared. So did costs for car repairs and, as a result, car insurance.

“Those have all now unwound,” William English, a professor of finance and former economist at the Federal Reserve, told ABC News.

Interest rate hikes

In response to rising inflation, the Fed embarked upon an aggressive series of interest rate hikes. Beginning in 2021, the Fed rapidly hiked interest rates, eventually putting borrowing costs at their highest level in more than two decades.

In contrast with the supply chain fixes, the interest rate hikes aimed to address the other side of the equation driving inflation: excess demand.

In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package, including direct payments of $1,200 and expanded unemployment insurance, among other measures. Months later, in December, Trump enacted a second $900 billion round of government support.

The following year, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package of his own, including another round of $1,400 direct payments as well as an expansion of the child tax credit.

The government support helped buoy demand, even as the pandemic posed major challenges for the supply chain and decimated the service economy made up of sectors like restaurants and hotels.

“Now you have money, and nowhere to go and buy things,” said Hernan Moscoso Boedo, an economist at the University of Cincinnati.

By raising interest rates, the Fed made borrowing more expensive for consumers and businesses alike, making it difficult for them to take on loans for big purchases or large investments.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen less money in the market because of the interest rates,” Boedo said, adding that the reduction of demand has helped ease prices.

Last month, the Fed reversed course, cutting interest rates by half a percentage point and dialing back the fight against inflation. While interest rates remain high relative to recent decades, the landmark shift suggests that the Fed considers the end of the inflation battle to be in sight.

“They’re close to being done,” Boedo said.

TikTok loses challenge against law requiring sale or ban
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday rejected TikTok’s bid to overturn a law banning the platform unless the company finds a new owner. The defeat inches the apps closer to a U.S. ban, which is set to take effect on Jan. 19.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Warren Buffett to donate .1 billion of Berkshire stock to 4 family foundations
Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In a letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett revealed that he would be donating more than $1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family’s foundations. In addition, he detailed plans for distributing his wealth after his death.

Buffett, the CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, reflected in the letter released Monday on his life and how long he has lived.

“Father time always wins. But he can be fickle – indeed unfair and even cruel – sometimes ending life at birth or soon thereafter while, at other times, waiting a century or so before paying a visit,” Buffett said. “To date, I’ve been very lucky, but, before long, he will get around to me.”

Buffet, 94, said he and his late wife, Susan Buffett, always expected she would outlive him and be the one to distribute his fortune.

But when Susan died in 2004, with a fortune of $3 billion and 96% of that going to the foundation, she left $10 million to each of their three children.

That was the largest gift they had given them, Buffet said.

Buffett believes that parents should support their children but do so in a meaningful way.

“Our belief that hugely wealthy parents should leave their children enough so they can do anything but not enough that they can do nothing,” Buffett wrote in his letter to shareholders.

Buffett explains that he “never wished to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children.” He also admits that while he and Susan encouraged the children to get involved in philanthropy, that the children weren’t ready to handle the wealth Berkshire stocks had generated in light of their mother’s death.

Since the 2006 lifetime pledge Buffett made and later expanded, the children have dramatically increased their philanthropic activities, Buffet said. And now Buffett is entrusting them fully.

“The children have now more than justified our hopes and, upon my death, will have full responsibility for gradually distributing all of my Berkshire holdings,” Buffet said. “These now account for 99 1⁄2% of my wealth.”

Buffett has described his wealth and age as “lucky” but he also sees a downside to it, he said.

“There is, however, a downside to my good fortune in avoiding his notice. The expected life span of my children has materially diminished since the 2006 pledge. They are now 71, 69 and 66.”

With his children getting older, the family has also designated three potential successors, Buffett said.

“Each is well known to my children and makes sense to all of us. They are also somewhat younger than my children,” Buffett said.

Buffett also reflects on his “lucky streak” dating back to 1930 when he was born as white male in the United States. He mentions his two sisters being promised by the 19th Amendment to be treated equally with males. And he admits to growing in a country that has not yet fulfilled its promises elsewhere.

“In 1930, however, I emerged in a country that hadn’t yet gotten around to fulfilling its earlier aspirations,” Buffett said. “Aided by Billie Jean King, Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and countless others, things began changing in the 1970s.”

Favored by male status, Buffet said he had confidence he would become rich one day. But he never expected it to be the way it is, he said.

“But in no way did I, or anyone else, dream of the fortunes that have become attainable in America during the last few decades,” Buffett said. “Billions became the new millions.”

