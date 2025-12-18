Holiday travel forecast: When to fly, drive this Christmas and New Year’s

Passengers crowd at Los Angeles International Airport as the Independence Day holiday approaches on July 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — This Christmas and New Year’s holiday period is expected to be the busiest on record.

More than 122 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 — a 2.2% jump from last year’s record high of 119.7 million travelers, according to AAA.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to the airport or hit the road:

Air travel
About 8.03 million people are expected to fly within the U.S. over the holidays — a 2.3% increase from last year, according to AAA.

Florida, Southern California and Hawaii are topping the domestic destinations list for the holidays, according to AAA’s booking data, showing many travelers have decided to forgo a white Christmas for fun in the sun.

United Airlines said it is expecting its busiest winter holiday season ever, with the Saturday after Christmas — Dec. 27 — forecast to be the airline’s most crowded day.

American Airlines said its planning for four flights to depart each minute over its holiday period, from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5. American said its busiest day will be Friday, Dec. 19, followed by Sunday, Jan. 4.

Road travel
About 109.5 million people are forecast to travel by car over the holidays, up 2% from last year, AAA said.

The weekend before Christmas — which falls on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21 — is expected to be especially busy, and so is the day after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 26, according to analytics company INRIX.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day — which both fall on Thursdays — are anticipated to be the quietest days on the roads, INRIX said.

New Hampshire shooting victim’s wife praises late husband ahead of suspect’s court appearance
New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office

(NASHUA, N.H.) — The suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to officials.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, is alleged to have entered the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua and the fired several gunshots, fatally shooting one person, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Several other people were injured, authorities said.

The victim was named as Robert Steven DeCesare, 59. There was “no known connection” between the suspect and the victim, officials said, as members of DeCesare family grieved for him.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a man more loved, not only by his family but by his many groups of friends from golf, poker and pickleball,” Charlene DeCesare, his wife of 27 years, said in a statement to ABC News.

She added, “I cannot say enough how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from our friends and community. The stellar kindness and professionalism from everyone I have interacted with at Nashua PD and the AG has also been so appreciated.”

Charlene asked the public to stay away from reporting about the shooter’s possible motive. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said that the gunman allegedly said several statements during the shooting to “create chaos.”

“I’d also caution everyone to beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why. It’s only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job,” Charlene said.

Robert’s mother, Evie O’Rourke, told ABC News affiliate WCVB that her son put himself between the gunman and his family, losing his life to protect them.

“He did what I’m sure was his instinct to do. Like I said, he was facing the shooter, not trying to get away, and that’s what his wife said,” O’Rourke said. “I’m still in shock seeing the shooting, but I know he did this: His thought was to take care of his family.”

Robert was preparing for his daughter’s wedding in six weeks, O’Rourke added.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting at the Nashua Circuit Court at a 1 p.m. ET on Monday, according to a media advisory.

He’s expected to appear via a video link, the advisory said.

An earlier statement from officials said Nadeau would be charged with one count of second-degree murder. “Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims,” the statement added.

The country club contains a golf course, a wedding venue and a restaurant. Authorities did not specify the exact location of the shooting. Initially, Nashua police said two armed suspects fled the scene of the shooting and that one was at large, but they later said surveillance video confirmed there was only one shooter.

ABC News’ Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Firefighters battle large blaze at Chevron refinery in Southern California
A massive fire is seen erupting at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2025. (KABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — Firefighters were battling a blaze at a Chevron refinery in Southern California late on Thursday, company and government officials said, after a massive fireball erupted at the facility.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which was burning in El Segundo, a city in Los Angeles County.

“All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for and there are no injuries,” Allison Cook, a Chevron spokesperson, told ABC News.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the fire, his office said.

“Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,” the office said in a statement.

The sprawling refinery, which is located just south of Los Angeles International Airport, has its own fire department on site, according to its website. Chevron’s firefighters were joined by emergency personnel from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach in responding to the “isolated” fire within the facility, the Chevron spokesperson said.

“No evacuation orders for area residents have been put in place by emergency response agencies monitoring the incident, and no exceedances have been detected by the facilities fence line monitoring system,” the spokesperson said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she’d been briefed on the fire. She also said she’d spoken with Holly J. Mitchell, the supervisor who represents El Segundo.

“LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time,” Bass said on social media. “We will continue to monitor this situation.”

A 3-hour shelter-in-place order was issued for areas within the Tree Section of Manhattan Beach, according to Alert SouthBay. “Bring all people and pets indoors,” the alert said. In an earlier social media post, the alert system said, “There is NO PUBLIC threat at this time and NO evacuation orders in place at this time.”

The fire department in nearby Torrance, California, issued an alert, saying it was aware of the fire, but there was “no impact” to the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Naomi Vanderlip contributed to this report.

Suspect identified in Kansas shootout that injured 4 law enforcement officers
Facebook / Kansas Bureau of Investigation

(NEW YORK) — The suspect who was killed in a shootout over the weekend that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was identified on Sunday as a 22-year-old man, whose grandfather was also hurt in the incident, authorities said.

The suspect, Stephen M. McMillan, allegedly opened fire on officers who responded to a “domestic disturbance” call at his family’s rural farmhouse in Osage County, Kansas, at around 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Three Osage County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot in the confrontation that unfolded near Carbondale, about 16 miles south of Topeka, authorities said.

Two wounded deputies underwent surgery overnight at Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center in Topeka and were listed in good condition, the KBI said in a statement on Sunday. The third deputy was discharged from the hospital, according to the KBI.

The injured highway patrol trooper was initially treated for a gunshot wound at Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center and later transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the KBI. He has since been released, officials said.

McMillan’s 77-year-old grandfather, whose name was not released, remained hospitalized as of Saturday evening with a gunshot injury and is expected to survive, according to the KBI.

During a news conference on Saturday, Col. Erik Smith, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the shooting occurred after a woman at the farmhouse called 911 seeking help for a domestic disturbance that was unfolding.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered the allegedly armed McMillan standing outside the residence, authorities said.

“After being on scene for less than 10 minutes, gunfire erupted,” Smith said.

Five officers, including an additional highway patrol trooper who was not injured, opened fire on the suspect outside the farmhouse, killing him, according to KBI Director Tony Mattivi, who also said McMillan’s grandfather was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation by the KBI, Mattivi said.

