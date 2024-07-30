Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026

Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026
David Sacks/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Holland America has created some picture perfect cruise itineraries for travelers with celestial events on their adventure bucket list such as seeing the northern lights or a total solar eclipse from the high seas.

The Seattle-based cruise line announced a new slate of celestial cruises on Monday that will take guests to prime locations throughout Europe to experience three different natural phenomena firsthand.

Three new Holland America solar eclipse cruises

Following the success of Holland America’s 2024 eclipse cruises, the company’s chief commercial officer, Beth Bodensteiner, said the team put together the 2026 lineup for more guests “to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles” with “in-depth exploration of exciting destinations.”

Three ships from the fleet will be positioned under the path of totality for the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse.

They include the Oosterdam, which will take guests for a 13-day Mediterranean cruise departing off the eastern coast of Spain, at sea in the path of totality between Alicante and Barcelona; the Nieuw Statendam, which is set to explore Northern Europe for a 28-day cruise, sailing off the northwest coast of Iceland at sea in the path of totality; and the 35-day Voyage of the Vikings, a roundtrip cruise from Boston aboard the Zuiderdam, will sail under the path of totality off the west coast of Iceland, just before arriving at Grundarfjörður.

Guests aboard each excursion can expect lectures from scientific experts, themed activities and proper safety equipment for viewing the total eclipse.

The Voyage of the Vikings sets sail July 18, 2026, and has calls at Portland, Maine; Sydney, Corner Brook, Red Bay, St. Anthony, St John’s and Halifax in Canada; Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Nanortalik and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) in Greenland; Reykjavik, Seydisfjördur, Húsavík and Grundarfjørdur in Iceland; Eidfjord, Norway; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Dublin, Ireland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Scandinavian Solar Eclipse departs July 25, 2026, from Dover, England, or Rotterdam aboard the Niew Statendam, with multiple calls in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Scotland.

The shortest of the three voyages through the Mediterranean will have calls at Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Montenegro.

Holland America debuts Northern Lights cruises

“As 2026 is predicted to be a highly active period for auroras, a growing number of travelers plan to prioritize seeing them on vacation. Guests seeking to pair that adventure with an in-depth exploration of Norway can do so on one of two Northern Lights cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam,” Holland America announced. “The cruises feature an overnight in Alta, also known as The City of the Northern Lights, and spend five days above the Arctic Circle.”

The first of the two cruises, a 14-day journey departing Oct. 4, 2026, will sail from Rotterdam to Amsterdam. The 15-day option departs Oct. 16, 2026, from Dover to Rotterdam.

Summer Solstice Holland America cruise above the Arctic Circle

The Nieuw Statendam will take passengers on a 14-day cruise crossing the Arctic Circle to celebrate the summer solstice in Honningsvåg, Norway, one of the northernmost cities on the planet, to experience the maximum amount of daylight on the longest day of the year.

The cruise line is offering some early booking discounts for a limited time on premium packages for its Mariner Society loyalty members, which includes an up to $400 onboard credit for bookings made by Oct. 29, 2024.

Bookings for the Celestial Cruises open July 31.

How home-swapping has helped travelers save on vacation: What to know about the travel trend
How home-swapping has helped travelers save on vacation: What to know about the travel trend
Nadija Pavlovic/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More travelers are turning away from hotels and short-term rental properties to instead explore the growing trend of home exchanges.

If it sounds familiar, you’ve most likely seen the hit 2006 rom-com The Holiday, where the two leading ladies swap living situations, one leaving her Los Angeles mansion to cozy up in the other’s cottage in the Cotswolds, and vice versa.

The trend has saved some families thousands of dollars on summer vacations: By switching homes with a friend, or even a vetted stranger, these getaways are a great way to avoid paying a pretty penny on lodging.

The current average nightly rate for a hotel in the U.S. this summer is $240, according to the popular travel booking company Hopper, which also found rental properties coming in at $182 per bedroom, per night, on average.

Instead of shelling out for a hotel, some, like Marina Wanders’ in Austin, Texas, have opted to trade properties with a stranger for free.

“You get to stay somewhere for free — and it it feels like you’re making friends, connections as you do this,” Wanders told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The professional photographer and single mom first shared her story with the Wall Street Journal about finding a home swap for her kids’ summer break in a Facebook group.

Another woman interested in trying out the home swap system offered up her Dallas home, complete with a swimming pool, for a week in August.

“It’s almost like this will become our home for the week. And I think, you know, if I could afford this home, I would live in a house like this,” Wanders said. “It’s lovely just to get that experience right now.”

Many have taken their search to social media — with over 8.4 million “house swap” videos on TikTok alone — to make a digital connection with fellow travelers who might be looking to trade properties.

There are also companies like Home Exchange and People Like Us that list available homes to swap in exchange for an annual membership fee.

Brian Kelly, travel expert and founder of The Points Guy, told GMA that unlike short term rentals, there are some major differences to consider when swapping homes.

“This is not going to be like an Airbnb where it’s a blank slate. There may be clothes in the closet. But that can be a positive if you’re swapping with another family with small kids who already has the apparatus, the playground that can also alleviate a ton of stress from having to pack or buy those items,” he explained.

Expert tips for home exchange

Experts note that those interested in house-swapping should vet the owner before they do any sort of exchange, like asking for references and checking out any previous reviews.

You can also cross-check the property on Google Maps or in public records.

Finally, be sure to read your own home insurance policy to make sure it covers someone else staying in your home.

Inflation cooled in June, outperforming economists' expectations
Inflation cooled in June, outperforming economists’ expectations
Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Consumer prices rose 3.0% in June compared to a year ago, extending a monthslong stretch of progress in the fight to slow price increases. The latest inflation reading outperformed economists’ expectations.

Inflation has cooled for four consecutive months, reversing a surge in prices that took hold at the outset of 2024.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, but inflation remains more than a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

The prices increases last month marked a slowdown from the 3.3% rate recorded in May.

Despite the cooldown of prices in recent months, the Federal Reserve has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate highly elevated. The Fed Funds rate remains between 5.25% and 5.5%, matching its highest level since 2001.

A further reduction of inflation could heighten pressure on the Fed to move forward with a set of interest rate cuts that the central bank forecasted late last year.

Speaking to House members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell touted “modest further progress” in the fight to slow price hikes over recent months.

Still, he added, the Fed will not lower interest rates until it has “gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

While the economy has proven resilient this year, recent performance suggests that high interest rates have begun to slow activity.

A jobs report released on Friday showed that the economy added a robust 206,000 jobs in June. However, downward revisions for hiring over the previous two months brought the three-month average to its lowest level since January 2021. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.

Economic output has slowed markedly at the outset of 2024, though it has continued to grow at a solid pace.

Interest rate cuts would lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, potentially triggering a burst of economic activity through greater household spending and company investment.

But the Fed risks a rebound of inflation if it cuts interest rates too quickly, since stronger consumer demand and higher wages could lead to an acceleration of price increases.

On the other hand, recent data suggesting an economic slowdown heightens the risk of keeping interest rates too high for too long, since the borrowing costs could ultimately tip the economy into a recession.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Addressing lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday, Powell said recent progress in the fight against inflation has allowed the central bank to bring greater attention to its role in employment.

“Elevated inflation is not the only risk we face,” Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday. If the Fed opts to lower interest rates “too late or too little,” he added, it could “unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

Walgreens to close 'significant' number of struggling US stores, CEO says
Walgreens to close ‘significant’ number of struggling US stores, CEO says
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Walgreens plans to close a large share of its U.S. stores over the next three years, Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said on a conference call with industry analysts on Thursday.

Wentworth described a quarter of the company’s 8,500 stores as “underperforming,” saying the health care giant would close a “significant portion” of those locations. The exact number of closures is still being finalized, Wentworth said.

Walgreens will make changes at the remainder of the struggling stores in an effort to revitalize them, Wentworth said. “We will continue to consider closure if they don’t improve,” he added.

The announcement arrives nearly seven months after the company embarked on a wide-ranging review of the business in response to flagging consumer spending and adverse changes in the pharmacy industry.

“Everything has been on the table,” Wentworth said. “We are at a point where the current pharmacy model is unsustainable.”

The company reported $28.5 billion in revenue over the three months ending in May, which amounted to a slight increase compared to the same period a year ago, an earnings release on Thursday showed. The results nevertheless underperformed expectations, the company said.

The recent struggles for the company’s U.S. business have stemmed in part from price-conscious customers fatigued by a yearslong bout of elevated prices that have strained household budgets.

“Our customers have become increasingly selective and price-sensitive in their purchases,” Wentworth said.

Walgreens has slashed prices on many of its products this year, keeping pace with discounts at other major retail chains like Target and McDonald’s. Last month, Walgreens announced discounts for 1,300 of its products, enticing customers with lower prices for many items, including miniature pretzels to coolers to gummy vitamins.

Lower prices have triggered some additional customer spending but have hurt the company’s profit margins, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO Manmohan Mahajan said on Thursday’s conference call.

The company is also facing challenges within the pharmacy industry due to costly regulations and insufficient reimbursements, Wentworth said. He pointed to the relationship between the company and third-party pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which act as intermediaries between insurance companies and pharmacies.

“We continue to have active discussions with PBM and supplier partners,” Wentworth said.

Walgreens will seek to minimize layoffs and retain workers as it cuts stores, Wentworth said. “We intended to redeploy the vast majority of the workforce at the stores we close,” he added.

The company, based in Deerfield, Illinois, employs about 240,000 people nationwide. In 2021, the company raised the minimum wage for staff to $15 per hour.

On Thursday, Walgreens lowered financial expectations for the forthcoming quarter. Still, Wentworth said he remains optimistic about the company’s future.

“I’m at Walgreens today because I believe in the future of retail pharmacy and particularly our future,” he said. “Human-to-human interaction is an imperative in healthcare and the core foundation of our business.”

