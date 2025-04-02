Hollywood stars remember Val Kilmer: ‘You truly were an icon’

C Flanigan/WireImage

The Hollywood community is remembering fellow actor, producer, director and friend Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

Actor Josh Brolin said he would miss his “firecracker” friend in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair smiling widely for the camera. 

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Brolin wrote. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain” 

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on 2011’s Twixt, wrote on Instagram, “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him.” 

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in 1988’s Willow and 2003’s The Missing, shared on X, “#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years … Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you.” 

In an X post, Matthew Modine, one of Kilmer’s peers, credited Kilmer for one of the biggest roles early in his career “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter … in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.,” Modine wrote. 

Following a blockbuster career in the 1980s and 1990s, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy. He shared an inside look at his work and life in the 2021 documentary Val, which features footage he recorded himself from his childhood, during his Hollywood career and at home with his family. 

Kilmer was previously married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple shared daughter Mercedes Kilmer and son Jack Kilmer.

 

In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more
Scott Foley is returning to the Scream-verse. The actor has joined the cast of Scream 7, Deadline reports. This marks his return to the franchise, as he previously played Roman Bridger, the half-brother of Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott. His character was killed at the end of Scream 3, after he was revealed to be the Ghostface Killer. There’s no word if Foley is to somehow reprise the same role in this sequel, or if he’s to play a brand-new character …

The Righteous Gemstones will premiere its fourth and final season on March 9, HBO has revealed. The Danny McBride-created, written and executive produced series about a world-famous televangelist family will put out its final nine episodes Sundays on HBO. It will also stream on Max. McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman and Tim Baltz star in the original comedy series …

The Apprentice is heading back to movie theaters. Deadline reports that the film, which picked up nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong at the 97th Academy Awards, will play in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Sacramento and New York just in time for awards voters and film fans to catch the flick on the big screen. Stan plays Donald Trump in the film, which follows the president’s early New York real estate days while he was being mentored by attorney Roy Cohn, played by Strong …

‘A Complete Unknown’ coming to Hulu
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is coming to streaming. The film starring Timothée Chalamet will debut on Hulu March 27.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opened in theaters Christmas Day and has since brought in over $130 million at the box office worldwide.

The film follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota. It tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Chalamet does all his own singing and guitar playing in the film.

A Complete Unknown earned eight Oscar nominations this year, including best picture; best actor for Chalamet; best supporting actor for Ed Norton for his portrayal of Pete Seeger; best supporting actress for Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez; and best director for Mangold. 

‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: ‘We’ve all already won’
Neon

Mikey Madison is opening up about what her first Oscar nomination means to her.

Madison is nominated this year for best actress for her starring role in Anora, director Sean Baker‘s modern-day take on the Cinderella story. She plays the titular character, a sex worker who is thrown into a world of chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“It’s a Sean Baker film, and if you’re not familiar with his work, he is such a unique, singular filmmaker,” Madison told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “He has a wonderful kind of wicked, naughty sense of humor. He’s just really interested in telling stories about humanity and interesting characters and worlds. I would say just go in with an open mind.”

One person who went in with an open mind: Madison’s grandmother, whom she described as “very regal and polite.” Despite the risqué subject matter, her grandmother came out loving the film.

“But she’s my grandma. She saves all of my magazine clippings and covers. She loved the film. I think she’s seen it a few times,” Mikey said. “I was a little concerned, but she went and saw it herself and then called me and said she loved it and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God!'”

Madison said she was having a “very sweet and low-key” FaceTime with her family watching the Oscars nomination ceremony when she heard her name listed as a nominee alongside Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

“It’s not a competition. We’ve all already won. I think it’s just a celebration from here on out. It’s a celebration of film,” she said.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

