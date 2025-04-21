Homan: Trump administration ‘did the right thing’ deporting Abrego Garcia

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan criticized Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador to visit deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accusing the Democrat of traveling “on the taxpayer dime to meet with an MS-13 gang member, public safety threat, [and] terrorist.”

“What concerns me is Van Hollen never went to the border the last four years under Joe Biden,” Homan said in a Friday interview with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that aired Sunday. “What shocks me is he’s remained silent on the travesty that happened on the southern border. Many people died, thousands of people died.”

In a separate interview on “This Week,” Van Hollen, D-Md., responded to Homan’s criticism, saying that he has long supported fighting gang violence.

“[Homan] is lying through his teeth on many places in that — in that record. And I have been actually fighting MS-13, probably longer than Donald Trump ever uttered the name MS-13. For 20 years in this region, I helped stand up the anti — you know, gang — anti-gang task force. But the idea that you can’t defend people’s rights under the Constitution and fight MS-13 and gang violence is a very dangerous idea. That’s the idea the president wants to put out. That’s why they’re spreading all these lies.”

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who was residing in Maryland, was deported to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison in March. The White House alleges he is member of the MS-13 gang, which was designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” by the administration; his attorneys and family deny he’s affiliated with the gang.

Abrego Garcia received a protective court order in 2019 barring him from being deported to El Salvador due to fear for his safety. In a court filing, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged he should not have been sent to El Salvador, calling it an “administrative error.” The Supreme Court has upheld an order saying the administration must “facilitate” his return to the U.S.

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador last week and met with Abrego Garcia, whose wife is a U.S. citizen and constituent of Van Hollen’s, on Thursday after initially being denied access to him.

Van Hollen stressed that for him, this case is about protecting constitutional rights, telling Karl, “I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process.”

But Homan defended the administration’s actions so far, arguing that under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which the administration invoked to deport hundreds of Venezuelan migrants including Abrego Garcia, due process rights are more limited.

“I stand by the fact I think we did the right thing here. We removed a public safety threat, a national security threat, a violent gang member from the United States,” Homan said. “We have followed the Constitution. We have followed the law. I am confident that everything we’ve done is follow laws within the constitutional constructs, absolutely.”

He continued, “The length of due process is not the same under the Alien Enemies Act. That’s why the Alien Enemies Act was created. President Trump invoked the authorities he had under the Alien Enemies Act, an act written and passed by Congress and signed by a President. We’re using the laws on the books.”

Homan’s defense of the centuries-old law in his Friday interview came just hours before the Supreme Court temporarily halted its use to deport any Venezuelans being held at a facility in northern Texas.

Karl pressed Homan on the due process rights of the deported undocumented immigrants, citing the 1993 Flores v. Reno Supreme Court opinion authored by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia that noted, “It is well established that the Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in deportation proceedings.”

“Are you saying that by invoking the Alien Enemies Act that undocumented immigrants are not entitled to those due process rights under the Fifth Amendment?” Karl asked.

“We’re following the rules of the Alien Enemies Act. Again, I think this administration has followed the law. They’re using statutes enacted by Congress, signed by a president, to remove terrorists from this country. I’m not saying, you know — I’m not saying, I’m not arguing right here that nobody should get due process. I’m just saying there’s a different process under the Alien Enemies Act, and less of a process than you see through Title 8,” Homan said, referring to the immigration statute typically used to deport undocumented immigrants.

Homan also denied that any migrant is being labeled a gang member solely because of tattoos. On Friday, Trump posted a photo on social media of what he says is Abrego Gracia’s hand. The MS-13 symbols appear to be superimposed and it’s not clear if the other tattoos have any link to the gang.

“Tattoos are one of many factors that’s going to determine someone’s in a gang. That’s not the only one,” Homan said. “What I’m saying is you can’t ignore a tattoo. That’s, that’s one more factor that leads you to believe maybe it’s a gang member. It’s just not based on tattoos. It’s based on a lot of other things, but tattoos, one of many. But no one’s removed just because of a tattoo.”

Supreme Court allows Trump to terminate 16,000 probationary federal workers
Supreme Court allows Trump to terminate 16,000 probationary federal workers
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Trump administration can move forward with the termination of 16,000 probationary federal workers across six agencies and departments, rescinding a lower court order that they be reinstated as litigation challenging the layoffs continues.

In a brief, unsigned order, the court said the nine labor unions and nonprofit groups that had challenged the firings lacked standing in the matter. The groups’ “allegations [of harm] are presently insufficient to support the organizations’ standing,” the order read.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson indicated that they would have denied Trump’s request.

A federal judge last month ordered the administration to reinstate the affected employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of Interior and the Department of Treasury.

The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency stay of the judge’s order, arguing the plaintiffs lacked standing and had “hijacked the employment relationship between the federal government and its workforce.”

The unions had asked the Supreme Court to preserve the district court judge’s order that those workers be reinstated because of the imminent harm that would come from termination.

“Because probationary employees include not only those new to the government but also those recently promoted, agencies lost experienced individuals and directors of programs and were left with arbitrary and unexpected gaps in critical functions,” they wrote in their brief. “The reverberations throughout agencies and impacts on services were dramatic and immediate.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Biden says damage Trump has done to Social Security is 'breathtaking'
Biden says damage Trump has done to Social Security is ‘breathtaking’
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Joe Biden in one of his first public speeches since leaving the White House offered a full-throated rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to cut Social Security on Tuesday, calling the amount of damage the White House has inflicted on the program “breathtaking” and “devastating,” — a sharp departure from his efforts while in office to protect it and “make it stronger.”

“Well, look what’s happening. In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much … done so much damage, and so much, it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden said.

Biden avoiding saying his successor’s name. In his nearly 30-minute remarks, the 82-year-old often sounded hushed, with several distinct outbursts in defense of Social Security and its recipients. His only indirect mention of President Donald Trump was to call him “this guy.”

Biden was introduced by former Maryland Gov. and Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley in front of roughly 180 attendees at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago.

“I will not go further and get in trouble …” Biden said wearily early in his speech, as he pivoted then from highlighting his own accomplishments as president to uplift Social Security to rebuking the current White House’s cuts.

“Last time this guy had the job, he raised the debt ceiling because of an enormous and profligate tax cut to the super wealthy,” Biden said later.

“They wanted to cut Social Security,” Biden added, calling out Republican members of Congress. “Not on my watch. We refused to go along with any of that,” he said.

Later in the former president’s remarks, he threw out any hesitancy to critique the current administration, even saying Trump voters in the 2024 election had “no heart.”

“What makes us distinct from the rest of the world? Basic, in my view, fundamental American values. Nobody’s king,” Biden said, again referencing Trump.

“You can’t go on like this, as a divided nation, as divided as we are, like I said, I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s never been this divided. Granted, it’s just 30 percent, but it’s a 30 percent that has no heart.”

He also warned of additional cuts to Social Security.

“They’ve taken a hatchet in Social Security, pushing additional 7,000 employees, 7,000 out the door in that time, including the most seasoned career officials. Now they’re getting ready to push something more out the door.”

Biden also hit directly at Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his senior adviser Elon Musk.

“Based on [Lutnick’s] comments, he doesn’t seem to even care. You saw what he said the other day. By the way, he’s a billionaire … He said his 94-year-old mother-in-law wouldn’t complain, wouldn’t bother her. Probably lovely woman. No kidding…. her son-in-law is a billionaire. What about that 94-year-old mother living all by herself?

“Folks, it’s not just the Secretary of Commerce, where we heard how others, empowered and emboldened by this administration, talk about Social Security, one of them called it a ‘Ponzi scheme.’ A Ponzi scheme — what the hell are they talking about?” Biden said, referring to Musk.

Biden suggested that the White House’s moves were based on the tech industry adage of “move fast and break things.”

He also asserted that this Congress would move to cut the program through the Republican funding package that would make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent.

“These guys are willing to hurt the middle class, working class, in order to deliver significant, greater wealth to the already very wealthy,” he said. “Who in the hell do they think they are? I really think they — I mean just basic, basic decency. Who do think they are?”

Biden’s speech came as Democratic congressional leaders billed Tuesday as a “Day of Action” focused on Social Security.

“Across the country, Democrats are leading the fight to oppose the Republican plan to gut Social Security. Our Save Social Security Day of Action will mobilize Americans from every corner of the United States to push back on Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE’s cuts to Social Security,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement.

“Republicans want to slash this critical lifeline by making it harder for seniors and people with disabilities to access their earned benefits. Shutting down local offices, firing large numbers of experienced constituent service workers and cutting phone services makes it harder for people to get their checks. Republicans are trying to kill Social Security from the inside — it is a cut by another name — and we won’t let that happen.”

Rule to block Rep. Luna's plan for proxy voting for new parents fails in House
Rule to block Rep. Luna’s plan for proxy voting for new parents fails in House
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) —  The House voted on Tuesday to reject a rule that would have blocked Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s bipartisan discharge petition to allow proxy voting for new lawmaker parents up to 12 weeks after giving birth.

Nine Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against the joint “rule” — a procedural maneuver to advance legislation — which said the discharge petition by Luna, a hard-line Republican, and other similar bills that would address proxy voting are out of order.

House Republican leaders had said they would take the unprecedented step to block Luna’s petition — the latest move in a weekslong internal House GOP clash.

Luna’s legislation seeks to allow new mothers and fathers in the House to vote on legislation remotely. Luna had a child in 2023 as she was serving in Congress.

Democratic Reps. Brittany Pettersen and Sara Jacobs introduced the effort with Luna and Republican Rep. Michael Lawler in January.

“I am doing this because I believe this governing body needs to change for the better and young American parents need to be heard in the halls of Congress,” Luna said last week.

Pettersen spoke in favor of Luna’s resolution on Tuesday as she held her 9-week-old son, Sam.

As Sam cooed, squealed, squeaked and cried in his mother’s arms, Pettersen — with a burp cloth slung over her shoulder — pleaded for bipartisan cooperation to “modernize Congress” and address life events for lawmakers.

“No mom or dad should be in the position that I was in and so many parents have found themselves in. It is anti-woman, it’s anti-family and we need to come together,” she said on the House floor.

Pettersen is only the 13th member of the House to have given birth while serving in Congress — and returning to Washington after her son was born prematurely meant she “faced an impossible decision.”

“We have a long ways to go to make this place accessible for young families like mine,” Pettersen said. “For all of the parents here, we know that when we have newborns, it’s when they’re the most vulnerable in their life. It’s when they need 24-7 care.”

The extraordinary move from GOP leaders to block the legislation comes after Luna received 218 signatures on her resolution — enough needed to force the House to vote on the measure. Lawmakers use discharge petitions to circumvent leadership, who determine what legislation comes to the floor.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Luna have been at odds over proxy voting for new parents. The speaker has argued the effort is unconstitutional and made his case during the closed GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning, sources told ABC News.

Johnson has argued that proxy voting is the start of a slippery slope that could lead to more and more members voting remotely. Proxy voting was used during the COVID-19 pandemic, which many Republicans were against.

“I believe it’s unconstitutional. I believe it violates more than two centuries of tradition in the institution, and I think that it opens a Pandora’s box where, ultimately, maybe no one is here, and we’re all voting remotely by AI or something. I don’t know. I don’t think that’s what Congress is supposed to be,” Johnson said at a news conference last week.

Despite some Republican support for the bill, Johnson said “as the leader of this institution and the one who’s supposed to protect it, I don’t feel like I can get on board with that.”

“This is a deliberative body. You cannot deliberate with your colleagues if you’re out somewhere else. Now, there are family circumstances that make it difficult for people to attend votes. I understand that. I’ve had them myself,” he said.

Luna said in a post on X Tuesday that she asked that the legislation just cover new moms to vote by proxy “and they still said no.”

“The argument here is no longer making sense,” Luna wrote. “They say it is unconstitutional yet they voted by proxy.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar declared that it’s time for Republicans to stop with the “pro-family” lecturing.

“Republicans should stop lecturing people on being pro-family when they’re opposing this uniformly,” he said at the party’s weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Aguilar praised Rep. Pettersen for working across the aisle with Luna as Republican leadership has fumed about the bipartisan effort.

“It’s shameful and terrible. Our members will oppose these efforts, our hope is reasonable Republicans who have worked with us on these issues will oppose effort too,” Aguilar said about the discharge petition block. “It’s clear that Speaker Johnson is doing everything he can to undermine the will of the House. The majority of the members in the House of Representatives would support this legislation.”

The vote comes a day after Luna resigned from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus over her legislation, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

“With a heavy heart, I am resigning from the Freedom Caucus. I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people,” she wrote in the letter.

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

