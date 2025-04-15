‘Home Alone 2’ director calls Donald Trump cameo a curse: ‘Wish it was gone’

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Chris Columbus regrets including Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.

The U.S. president makes a seven-second cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel film which Columbus directed. The director recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he could cut the brief appearance out of it.

“It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” the director said. “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Columbus, who has Italian ancestry, said he fears if he were to cut out the cameo the Trump administration may deport him.

“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

The brief appearance happens during a scene in The Plaza Hotel. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.

Columbus said Trump allowed him to shoot the movie in the hotel in exchange for the cameo.

“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie,” Columbus said. “But we were desperate to get The Plaza Hotel.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.