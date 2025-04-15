‘Home Alone 2’ director calls Donald Trump cameo a curse: ‘Wish it was gone’

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Chris Columbus regrets including Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.

The U.S. president makes a seven-second cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel film which Columbus directed. The director recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he could cut the brief appearance out of it.

“It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” the director said. “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Columbus, who has Italian ancestry, said he fears if he were to cut out the cameo the Trump administration may deport him.

“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

The brief appearance happens during a scene in The Plaza Hotel. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.

Columbus said Trump allowed him to shoot the movie in the hotel in exchange for the cameo.

“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie,” Columbus said. “But we were desperate to get The Plaza Hotel.”

Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on ‘Drake and Josh’ set: ‘The monster was there’
Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It’s a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick film ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW
Lorenzo Sisti © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are headed to South by Southwest.

The sequel to their film A Simple Favor, called Another Simple Favor, will serve as the opening night premiere film at the SXSW festival. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily as they head to the island of Capri in Italy. There, Emily is to be married to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” a press release for the film describes.

Also starring in the film are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.”

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals will take place from March 7-14 in Austin, Texas.

In brief: Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new thriller and more
Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in A Place in Hell, the new film from director Chloe Domont. Deadline reports that Domont will write and direct the film, which is described as a thriller that follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm …

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is making its streaming debut. The animated film from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation will be available to watch exclusively on Max on Feb. 28. It’ll debut on HBO linear on March 1. Set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy, the film tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, who is the legendary King of Rohan …

Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon are joining forces on their next project. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the film Driver’s Ed, which will be a teen road trip comedy directed by Bobby Farrelly. The film, which will begin shooting in North Carolina in March, follows a group of teens who steal their school’s driver’s ed car for a road trip to help a high school senior win back his college freshman former girlfriend …

