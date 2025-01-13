Homeowners and renters sue California utility company over Eaton Fire

Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A flurry of separate lawsuits were filed Monday against Southern California Edison, a utility company in California, by homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The four lawsuits each allege the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment despite red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

“The property damage and economic losses caused by the Eaton Fire is the result of the ongoing custom and practice of Defendant of consciously disregarding the safety of the public and not following statutes, regulations, standards, and rules regarding the safe operation, use and maintenance of their overhead electric facilities,” said a complaint filed by Evangeline Iglesias, who said she worked a decadeslong career with FedEx in order to buy a single-family home that was destroyed in the fire.

On Monday, the CEO of the parent company of SCE told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that investigations are underway to determine if any of their equipment contributed to either the Eaton or Hurst fires’ ignitions.

“You can’t rule out anything ever until you can get your eyes on the equipment,” Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “Typically, when there’s a spark created by equipment, we will see the electrical anomaly — we haven’t seen that.”

“That said, we have not been able to get close to the equipment,” he continued. “As soon as we can get close to it, we’ll inspect and be transparent with the public.”

Officials have repeatedly said they are still investigating the cause of the Eaton and Hurst fires, as well as the other several wildfires that cropped up in January.

The four lawsuits allege that the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment on Jan. 7 despite “repeated and clear warnings” by the National Weather Service of wind gusts as high as 100 mph, and an extreme risk of fire, according to one of the lawsuits.

“Despite knowing of an extreme fire risk, Defendants deliberately prioritized profits over safety. This recklessness and conscious disregard for human safety was a substantial factor in bringing about the Eaton Fire,” said a complaint filed by a group of renters, including Michael Kreiner, who was forced to evacuate.

“In my decades of experience handling wildfire litigation, the Eaton Fire is among the most devastating and heart-wrenching cases I’ve seen,” said Patrick McNicholas, the attorney who represents Kreiner and other renters. “This goes beyond a failure of responsibility — it is gross negligence in an area highly vulnerable to wildfires, especially with well-documented weather alerts and high wind risks.”

One of the lawsuits filed on behalf of multiple families who lost their homes, alleges the Eaton Fire was caused when SCE’s energized transmission and electrical equipment created an “electrical arcing event which sent a shower of spars and molten metal down to the ground into a receptive fuel bed.”

The complaints also allege SCE failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities.

“These Defendants failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities in order to cut costs, with the full knowledge that any incident was likely to result in a wildfire that would burn and destroy real and personal property, displace homeowners from their homes and disrupt businesses in the fire area,” said a complaint filed by Jeremy Gursey, who lost his home in Altadena.

According to Gursey’s complaint, SCE’s electrical transmission system “was in a dangerous condition, posing a significant risk of electrical failure, fire and property damage to surrounding property and communities.”
“Had SCE acted responsibly, the Eaton Fire could have been prevented,” the complaint says.

In a statement, a spokesperson for SCE told ABC News, “Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time. SCE crews, contractors and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers. SCE understands that a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire has been filed but has not yet been served with a complaint. SCE will review the complaint when it is received. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.”

When asked, the spokesperson acknowledged more than one lawsuit had been filed against SCE.

Some of the complaints include public statements from residents and photos that allegedly show fire emerging from the base of power transmission towers owned and operated by SCE.

The Gursey complaint includes satellite photos from Google Earth that allegedly confirm the origin area of the fire where SCE’s overheard circuit lines traverse Eaton Canyon.

In a press release by SCE included in the complaint, the utility company confirmed that the Eaton Fire began in SCE’s service area.

The four lawsuits seek compensatory damages for the plaintiffs and punitive damages.

“The conduct alleged against Defendants in this complaint was despicable and subjected Plaintiffs to cruel and unjust hardship in conscious disregard of their safety and rights, constituting oppression, for which Defendant must be punished by punitive and exemplary damages in an amount according to proof,” the Gursey complaint says.
More than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Eaton Fire, which has consumed more than 14,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, and killed at least 16 people, according to the LA County medical examiner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Image

(LAS VEGAS) — Six years before packing a rental truck with firework mortars and gas cannisters before shooting himself in the head — an act he called a “wake-up” call to America in a note later found by law enforcement — Army Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger told an ex-girlfriend he was spiraling.

“Sometimes, I get so hopeless and depressed, it’s [expletive] ridiculous,” he texted, at one point describing a close-range firefight in which he killed two men.

“By far the worst of my life,” he wrote in 2018.

The violent death of Livelsberger, a 37-year-old decorated war veteran and Green Beret, on New Year’s Day is reviving questions about the unique risks that military personnel, and in particular special operations forces, face in their jobs and whether enough is being done to identify members in crisis.

Experts say the military has dramatically ramped up access to mental health support in recent years but that special operations forces in particular still remain vulnerable, in part out of fear that if they seek help their careers will be sidelined.

SOF personnel are more frequently exposed to the kinds of severe mental trauma that can trigger post-traumatic stress syndrome, as well as repeated concussive blasts from high-powered weapons that military officials suspect cause scarring and other physical changes to the brain.

Acute stress and relationship problems also can play a role in a person’s deteriorating mental state. In a 2020 study sponsored by U.S. Special Operations Command that examined the suicide deaths of 29 special operations personnel, nearly all of them experienced emotional trauma in their first deployments. But other issues factored in as well, the study found.

“The downhill trajectory with compounding relationship issues, financial issues and legal issues occurs over many years,” the report found, noting the “large number of variables” typically involved.

In the case of Livelsberger, the Army will soon have to decide whether his nearly two decades of service as a special forces soldier with nine overseas deployments contributed to his death.

Enlisted by the Army in 2006 to train as a member of its special forces, Livelsberger became a member of the 10th Special Forces Group, which conducts counterterrorism and training missions around the world. He deployed five times to Afghanistan, as well as had stints in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and Congo.

Livelsberger was awarded five Bronze Stars, including one with a valor device for courage under fire. He also was awarded an Army Commendation Medal with valor.

His ex-girlfriend Alicia Arritt, who shared her text exchanges with Livelsberger with ABC News, said she remembered the Green Beret as funny, generous and kind and someone who loved children. He also liked art, basketball and fast cars. She said he was not impulsive.

If the Army finds that his suicide was caused by his service and “in the line of duty,” Livelsberger’s survivors would receive increased benefits.

With an FBI investigation ongoing, the Army has said only that Livelsberger participated in a holistic treatment program offered to special operations forces called the “Preservation of the Force and Family” program but that there were no red flags. The program, called POTFF, includes “physical, cognitive, medical and support resources as appropriate to each individual.”

Livelsberger, who was stationed in Germany at the time, didn’t display any “concerning behaviors” and was granted personnel leave shortly before his death, a spokesperson said.

“We encourage our Soldiers, if they need help, mental health treatment or need to speak with someone, to seek proactive behavioral health treatment either on base or online. They also have the option of talking to an Army chaplain,” Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike, chief of Army Public Affairs, said in a statement.

Dr. Rachel Yehuda, a professor of psychiatry and the neuroscience of trauma at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, said there are risk factors that seem to explain why some people are more vulnerable to PTSD than others.

This can include a person’s family history, exposure to trauma at a young age and biological factors that could make it more difficult for a person to “recalibrate” their nervous system after a traumatic event.

Yehuda, who is not involved in Livelsberger’s case and did not want to speak to his particular situation, said the trauma faced in general by service members in combat can be particularly challenging because it often occurs overseas when members are far away from close family and friends who can provide support. That support system, she said, can be critical to calming the nervous system.

“I think that we have to understand that trauma is a real thing. And it can really be detrimental to mental health, especially if you’re not in an environment where people can help you cope with all the things that you’re carrying,” she said.

Fran Racioppi, a former 10th Special Forces Group officer who hosts a podcast on Green Berets and leadership, said the profile of a Green Beret soldier is unique because it’s someone capable of “extreme degrees of compassion” while also capable of going to war and maintaining the highest standards in warfighting.

“Whenever we have an incident when the behavior of a special operator drastically deviates from the standard profile, we need to understand the driving cause of that change and what contributing factors may cause a grievance,” he said.

Racioppi said he thinks the resources are there to support personnel like Livelsberger.

“But the first step will always be an operator’s self-assessment and willingness to seek help for themselves,” he said.

The SOCOM-sponsored study, conducted by the American Association of Suicidology, found at the time of its review, from 2012 through 2015, that many personnel were reluctant to raise their hands out of fear of getting sidelined, with suicide prevention training seen as a “check in the box.”

Livelsberger’s ex-girlfriend Arritt said he told her he feared getting help “because he wouldn’t be deployable.”

Sara Wilkinson, a suicide prevention advocate whose Navy SEAL husband died by suicide, said that while PTSD can be prevalent in the military, it’s not an arbitrary label that can be used to explain everyone’s experience. Wilkinson’s husband, Chad, was found to have suffered a unique type of brain scarring found in other deceased Navy SEALS.

Service members should know their story in life also can be one of tremendous resilience, she said.

“The point is you served. That comes at a price because of our last 20-plus years” of war, she said. “And you owe it to yourself, your loved ones and your life to be your own advocate physically and mentally.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Myers, Alex Stone, Matt Seyler and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Department of Justice

(WASHINGTON) — A former NFL linebacker who played for the Detroit Lions faces charges for allegedly engaging in a series of assaults on law enforcement during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, court records show.

Leander Antwione Williams, 31, was arrested Thursday in what appears to be the first newly filed Capitol breach case brought by federal prosecutors since Election Day.

His charges include assaulting officers, civil disorder and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

Williams was a fifth-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions in 2016 and also played linebacker for the XFL’s DC Defenders, according to public reports.

In the charging document, which was unsealed Thursday following his arrest in Savannah, Georgia, prosecutors detailed how Williams allegedly joined the pro-Trump mob in engaging in several violent skirmishes with officers attempting to protect the Capitol.

In one instance, Williams was captured on police body camera footage pulling bike racks away from a police line and then striking an officer on the head, according to the complaint. Another video showed Williams grabbing and pulling against two officers who appeared to be trying to push him away, according to the complaint.

Williams was ultimately identified by the FBI following a series of tips submitted dating back to December of 2022, according to the complaint. Agents ultimately confirmed his identity in photos with the help of a signature key fob that he was seen wearing on his belt loop during the riot that they cross-referenced with other pictures from his social media profiles, according to the complaint.

Williams has not entered a plea to the felony charges he currently faces and did not have an attorney listed representing him as of Thursday afternoon.

His arrest is further evidence that the Justice Department plans to continue its prosecution of individuals found to have carried out assaults during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol despite the election of former President Donald Trump, who has stated his intention to issue pardons or commute the sentences for his followers who joined in the attack once he takes office in January.

Prosecutors from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office have spent the past week arguing against a wave of filings from Jan. 6 defendants seeking to delay their cases in the hopes they’ll be pardoned once Trump enters office. In most, but not all instances, those requests have fallen flat with judges overseeing their cases.

Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The former leader of the Proud Boys — a group prosecutors say was central to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — is asking President-elect Donald Trump for a pardon, according to a letter from his lawyer on Monday.

Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years behind bars for his role in helping rally members of the far-right group to come to Washington in advance of Jan. 6, prosecutors say, with the goal of stopping the peaceful transition of power, that he monitored their movements and egged them on as they attacked the Capitol, and continued to celebrate their actions in the days after the insurrection.

“Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio was portrayed throughout the government’s case as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization,” Tarrio’s lawyer, Nayib Hassan writes in a letter obtained by ABC News. “Henry is nothing more than a proud American that believes in true conservative values.”

His lawyer writes that Tarrio is a “young man” with an “aspiring future” and that he wasn’t even in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

During his sentencing, prosecutors pointed to a nine-page strategic plan to “storm” government buildings in Washington on Jan. 6 that was found in Tarrio’s possession after the riot, as well as violent rhetoric they say he routinely used in messages with other members of the group about what they would do if Congress moved forward in certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.

Tarrio, his lawyer argues, has been moved from various private and federal prisons and is often remanded to the Special Housing Unit which only allows someone to leave their cell once a day.

“Granting this pardon would allow Henry to reintegrate into a family that is extremely supportive and would further demonstrate commitment to lawful, peaceful and constructive contributions,” according to the letter. “It would also enable him to support his family fully and contribute meaningfully to the community.”

During his sentencing hearing in September 2023, Tarrio apologized profusely for his actions and heaping praise on members of law enforcement who he said have been unfairly mistreated and maligned after the Jan. 6 attack — which he called a “national embarrassment.”

“I will have to live with that shame and disappointment for the rest of my life,” Tarrio said. “We invoked 1776 and the Constitution of the United States and that was so wrong to do. That was a perversion. The events of Jan. 6 is something that should never be celebrated.”

