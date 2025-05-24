Homicide and human trafficking arrests made

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is announcing significant developments in a long-standing homicide investigation, as well as separate indictments related to a human trafficking case.

On September 21, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Poplar Street in Ridgeway, Virginia, where Brent Douglas Wagoner was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. From that day forward, our investigators have worked tirelessly—collecting evidence, conducting interviews, and serving numerous search warrants—to bring resolution to this senseless act of violence.

Over the past two and a half years, investigators have conducted hundreds of interviews and traveled across the Commonwealth in pursuit of justice. As a result of this exhaustive effort and in coordination with the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, on Monday, May 19, 2025, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on the following individuals:

Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram: Aggravated murder — murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder.

Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram: Aggravated murder — conspiracy to commit murder.

John Antonio Fennell: Aggravated murder — murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, enter dwelling at nighttime to commit murder, possession of a felony by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On May 19, 2025, John Antonio Fennell was arrested in Virginia Beach by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. That same day, Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram, already incarcerated, was served with the indictments and remains held without bond. Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram is currently incarcerated in a Virginia Department of Corrections facility on unrelated charges. These indictments are expected to be formally served next week.

In a separate case, the same grand jury returned indictments against Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram and Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram related to a human trafficking incident from January 2022. The indictments include four charges related to Human Trafficking.

Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram: Two counts of abduction with intent to defile, two counts of conspiracy to commit abuduction.

Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram: Two counts of abduction with intent to defile, two counts of conspiracy to commit abduction.

On January 10, 2022, a female victim reportedly owed a debt to DaShawn Tucker of Pulaski, VA. In an attempt to settle his own debt with Waylon Cox, Tucker abducted two women from a Food City in Radford, VA, and delivered them to Waylon and Patricia Cox-Ingram at a remote location in Floyd County.

On January 11, 2022, Henry County deputies responded to a 911 text message for help and located the victims at a residence on Sleeping Hills Farm Road. The victims stated they had been abducted and sexually assaulted by strangers as part of an arrangement to settle the debt.

In March 2025, DaShawn Tucker was convicted in Radford for his role in this crime and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence. We regret to report that one of the victims has since passed away.

Statement from Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis:

We want to recognize the dedication and hard work of the investigators, deputies, support staff, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. These indictments are a testament to their relentless pursuit of justice.

Let this serve as a message to those who believe they can escape accountability: the Henry County Sheriff’s Office does not forget. We will pursue justice no matter how much time passes. Our commitment to this community and to the victims of crime is unwavering. Justice may take time, but it will come.

(Photo: Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram (at left), Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram, and John Antonio Fennell. Courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office).