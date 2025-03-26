Honey bee colonies could face 70% losses in 2025, impacting agriculture

Honey bee colonies could face 70% losses in 2025, impacting agriculture
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Honey bee colonies across the United States are facing record-breaking losses in 2025, with scientists warning the impact could be felt in agricultural production.

Washington State University entomologists announced this week that commercial honey bee colony losses are projected to reach between 60% and 70% in 2025.

Over the past decade, annual losses for colonies have typically ranged between 40% and 50%, marking a significant jump this year.

Priya Chakrabarti Basu, an assistant professor of pollinator health and apiculture at WSU told ABC News that honey bee losses could stem from nutrition deficiencies, mite infestations, viral diseases and possible pesticide exposure during the previous pollinating season.

“I honestly think this is a combination of multiple stressors, which is why for years my lab has been focusing on understanding the impacts of and interactions of these stressors on bee pollinators,” Basu said, adding that America’s commercial beekeepers are under pressure to maintain colonies.

“The pollination demands haven’t gone down, so beekeepers face tremendous pressure to keep the same number of colonies to meet those needs,” Basu said.

Pollination is critical for food production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with the agency saying about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to produce.

Crops that depend on honey bees and other pollinators to grow include fruits and vegetables — like apples, strawberries, cucumbers and avocados — but also nuts, such as almonds and macadamia nuts, the USDA said. Other affected plants include coffee, cocoa and vanilla, according to the USDA.

“I don’t want to be a fearmonger, but this level of national loss could mean increased bankruptcies amongst beekeepers,” Brandon Hopkins, a professor of pollinator ecology at WSU, said in a press release accompanying the research.

Hopkins said the effects could be felt the strongest in California’s almond production.

California almonds are the biggest crop for honey bee pollination, which happens in February and March, according to Hopkins.

“The almond industry frequently asks for strong colonies,” Hopkins said in the release.

“But this year, growers are desperate,” he added. “Anything with live bees in a box is in demand because the industry is short on supply. I haven’t heard of that since the early days of colony collapse around 2008.”

Honey bees had a production value of nearly $350 million in 2023, according to the USDA.

In order to combat such severe colony losses, WSU scientists are working on methods for widespread varroa mite control, awareness on commercial honey bee colony management practices and new research on bee nutrition in the hopes beekeepers will have better access to healthy food for their colonies, according to the release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Passengers evacuate plane on slides after Delta flight aborts takeoff
Passengers evacuate plane on slides after Delta flight aborts takeoff
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Hundreds of passengers were forced to evacuate on slides during a snowstorm after their Delta flight aborted takeoff from Atlanta due to an engine issue Friday morning, the airline said.

Delta Flight 2668 was traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul when it suspended takeoff shortly after 9 a.m. due to “an indication of an engine issue,” the airline said.

Passengers exited the Boeing 757-300 aircraft through emergency slides and ground transportation was used to take them back to the terminal.

Four passengers reported minor injuries in the incident, with one transported to an area hospital, the airport said. The other three were treated at the scene, the airport said. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The plane was carrying 201 passengers and seven crew members.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” Delta said in a statement. “We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

Operations at the Atlanta airport were delayed due to the incident and the “ongoing severe weather,” the airport said in a statement.

Approximately 2 inches of snow had fallen by noon in Atlanta, the most in seven years, as a massive winter storm impacts the South.

More than 2,600 flights across the country have been canceled as of midday Friday due to the storm, with Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Nashville seeing the biggest impacts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Next cross-country storm to bring snow, extreme cold
Next cross-country storm to bring snow, extreme cold
ABC News

The next cross-country storm is already underway with snowy weather scattered across the Cascades, Rockies and into the Plains as of Monday morning, with the system forecast to sweep south and east through into Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall throughout Kansas, southern Missouri and northern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. By the evening, heavy snowfall is forecast to have spread to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Travel is expected to be significantly affected in those areas — including on interstates — with 6 to 12 inches of snow forecast.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will bring snowfall to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Nashville, Tennessee, could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Virginia is also expected to see snow on Wednesday, with Norfolk and Richmond experiencing as much as 6 inches of snowfall. Washington, D.C. is set to escape the most extreme weather, but may also see a couple of inches of snowfall.

Coming cold snap

The snow flurries will be followed by plunging temperatures, with more than 65 million Americans now under cold weather alerts across 13 states from Texas to Minnesota.

Wind chills in North Dakota could reach 60 below zero, at which frostbite can occur on exposed skin in minutes.

Minneapolis could feel temperatures as low as 42 below zero Monday and Tuesday, with Kansas City feeling like 30 below zero on Thursday morning.

Tulsa could feel like 17 below zero Wednesday and Thursday, with Dallas feeling like 10 below zero.

Numerous daily record low temperatures are possible in this region this week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Georgetown fellow detained over alleged Hamas ties was targeted for wife’s Palestinian heritage: Lawsuit
Georgetown fellow detained over alleged Hamas ties was targeted for wife’s Palestinian heritage: Lawsuit
Georgetown University

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration appears to be targeting a Georgetown University fellow due to his wife’s identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech, a lawsuit alleges.

On March 17, Badar Khan Suri, a visiting scholar with lawful status, was arrested outside of his apartment building and charged with removability and detained, according to a complaint obtained by ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security alleges Suri was spreading Hamas propaganda and accused him of having ties to the terror group.

“This was done pursuant to a policy to retaliate against and punish noncitizens like Mr. Suri solely for their family ties to those who may have either expressed criticism of U.S. foreign policy as it relates to Israel,” attorneys representing Suri said in the complaint. Suri’s wife is a U.S. citizen, his attorneys said.

On Monday, according to the complaint, law enforcement agents who identified themselves as members of DHS, told Suri that the government had revoked his visa and did not permit Suri’s wife to hand over his passport and other documents.

“The agents had face coverings and Ms. Saleh could only see their eyes,” attorneys said in the complaint.

Two hours after he was removed, Suri called his wife to let her know he was being transferred to a detention center in Farmville, Virginia, his attorneys said.

“The Rubio Determination and the government’s subsequent actions… and plans to whisk him 1,600 miles away in the same manner as the government did in the case of Mr. Mahmoud Khalil, isolating him from his wife, children, community and legal team, are plainly intended as retaliation and punishment for Mr. Suri’s protected speech,” the complaint says, referring to the recent arrest of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Attorneys for Suri are requesting the court in Alexandria, Virginia, to assume jurisdiction and vacate the Trump administration’s “unlawful policy of targeting noncitizens for removal based on First Amendment-protected speech advocating for Palestinian rights/and or their family relationships.”

DHS said Suri was “actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” according to a statement. The department alleges Suri had close connections to a “known or suspected terrorist” who is a senior adviser to Hamas.

One of the attorneys who represents Suri said his detainment happened because “President Trump wants to silence anyone he suspects to hold a political opinion contrary to his.”

“ICE kidnappings are not new,” Nermeen Arastu told ABC News. “This is part of a larger pattern of racially motivated attacks on immigrant communities under the Trump administration. Across the country, people from all political backgrounds are being targeted by U.S. immigration authorities simply because of their opinions or beliefs.”

The attorney said Suri’s legal team was able to connect with him and he is currently being detained in Louisiana.

Georgetown University said Suri is an Indian national who was granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention,” the university said in a statement. “We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.