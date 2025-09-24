Hong Kong streets flood as powerful Typhoon Ragasa churns toward landfall
(LONDON) — Typhoon Ragasa swept along the southern coast of China on Wednesday, bringing lashing rain, fierce winds and coastal flooding as it made its way toward landfall.
The powerful storm was forecast to make landfall in the evening near Guangdong, China, where local officials called for about two million people to be evacuated. The storm was expected to churn through China and along the northern borders of Vietnam and Laos, according to local weather officials.
It was expected to weaken as it approached landfall near the Leizhou Peninsula, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which is run by the U.S. Navy.
Ragasa had left a trail of destruction in recent days as it passed Taiwan — where officials said at least 15 people had died — and the Philippines and moved toward mainland China.
At the height of the storm, Hong Kong issued it’s highest-level warning — a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. That level was since lowered and, by mid-afternoon, the storm had passed by the city, but officials were still urging caution.
Parts of Hong Kong were flooded, the Hong Kong Observatory said, adding that there “may be hidden danger” in the city.
“Although the tropical cyclone is moving away from Hong Kong, gales are expected to persist for some time,” the observatory said in a mid-afternoon update. “Please continue to stay indoors until winds moderate. Do not touch electric cables that have been blown loose.”
Ragasa was churning on Wednesday afternoon about 98 nautical miles — or about 112 miles — west-southwest of Hong Kong, according to the U.S. Naval tracking center.
It had maximum sustained winds at the time of 105 knots, or about 120 mph, with gusts up to an estimated 130 knots, the center said, and driving waves up to 38 feet.
(LONDON and BELGRADE, Serbia) — At least 19 people were killed and 164 were injured when a Bangladeshi air force training jet crashed near a school in the capital Dhaka on Monday, officials said.
The aircraft crashed on the grounds of the Milestone School and College, in the city’s northern Uttara neighborhood, close to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
“The rescue operation is still ongoing,” Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, the director of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, told ABC News. “It will take some more time. All injured or dead have been taken to four different hospitals.”
The single-seater, Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff after experiencing a “mechanical failure,” Chowdhury said. The pilot — Flt. Lt. Md Towkir Islam — “made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas,” Chowdhury said. “Despite his best efforts, the aircraft tragically crashed.”
Islam died from his injuries as he was being taken to hospital, Chowdhury added.
“It was a training mission, part of regular training, not a bigger exercise,” Chowdhury said. He added that the ISPR does not know yet if the aircraft had any prior technical issues.
Chowdhury said the rescue operation at the impact site is ongoing. “There may still be people inside,” he said. “We are not yet sure if everyone is out of the building. The smoke and heat are very high.”
A senior teacher at the school told ABC News that around 4,000 students study at the center. “But when the incident happened, around 1,000 students were present in the campus,” the teacher said. The plane crashed next to the school’s cafeteria.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(LONDON) — At least 16 people are dead and another 21 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.
At least five people remain in life-threatening condition Thursday following the crash in Lisbon, according to Portugal’s presidency office.
One 3-year-old child is included in the injured, according to an official.
It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, Lisbon’s communications department said, based on preliminary information. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Its operator, Carris, said it complied with all maintenance protocols, including daily inspections.
The famed funicular, known as the Elevador da Gloria, travels up and down a steep hill using two streetcars.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. local time, when one of the funicular’s cars derailed and crashed, officials said.
The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.
The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. It is unclear how many total people were on board.
Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.
All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now, according to an official.
Swiss tourist Rasha Abdo told ABC News she was traveling on the funicular’s other streetcar with her husband and 3-year-old son when the crash occurred. She said they were near the bottom of the hill, traveling uphill, when they suddenly reversed direction.
She said they heard the other streetcar barreling down the hill toward them, so her husband jumped out the window and she passed their son to him to ensure his safety, before realizing the car had crashed farther uphill.
Her husband, who is a doctor, went to the streetcar to try and assist, but “it was too late,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we are still alive, but on the other side, I’m very sad for the people that lost their lives,” she said.
The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.
“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.
Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its “deep dismay” over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences.
“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous ‘Elevador da Glória,'” she said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of the victims.”
ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leengardt contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — After President Donald Trump threatened to impose “very severe” economic penalties against Vladimir Putin’s Russia if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, the Trump administration has so far declined to provide many additional details about the consequences Russia will face or why he picked the deadline he chose.
“Well, at the end of 50 days, if we don’t have a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
When asked why he decided to give the Russian leader nearly two months to comply with his demand, President Trump deflected.
“I don’t think 50 days is very long. It could be sooner than that,” Trump said.
“You should have asked that same question to Biden. Why did he get us into this war?” he continued. “You know why he got us in? Because he’s a dummy, that’s why.”
Despite pledging additional U.S. made weapons for Ukraine, Trump also said he didn’t support Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy ordering strikes on the Russian capital.
“He shouldn’t target Moscow,” he said. “No, we’re not looking to do that.”
On Monday, Trump said that Russia’s failure to reach a negotiated settlement with Ukraine within 50 days would lead to his administration imposing a 100% tariff rate on Russian imports as well as what he called “secondary tariffs” on countries that have continued to do business with Moscow.
“We’re very, very unhappy with him,” Trump said of Putin on Monday. “We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”
U.S. imports from Russia, which totaled around $3 billion in 2024 according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, account for a small share of Moscow’s revenue, meaning Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Russian goods likely wouldn’t pack much punch.
However, the president’s promise to raise tariffs on imports from third-party countries could carry more weight.
Some secondary sanctions aimed at weakening Russia’s war economy are already in place. The Biden administration steadily ramped up its use of the penalties throughout the conflict, primarily targeting foreign financial institutions accused of supporting Moscow’s military industrial complex and the so-called “shadow fleet” of tanker operators working to circumvent Western sanctions and price caps on Russian oil.
But going after countries that import oil and other resources from Russia would be a significant escalation.
Through much of the war, the Biden administration avoided taking direct aim at Russian energy exporters out of concern that doing so would cause global fuel prices to rise. Instead, the former administration worked with other members of the G7 to cap the price of Russian oil products, cutting into Moscow’s profits while allowing the exports to remain on the market.
Trump, on the other hand, has previously promised to go after Russia’s customers.
In March, Trump threatened to put “secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia” during an interview with NBC News — adding “if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States.”
What countries would feel the impact?
The White House has yet to release specific details on Trump’s secondary tariffs, but his ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said on Monday the top importers of Russian oil would be in the administration’s crosshairs.
“It’s about tariffs on countries like India and China that are buying their oil. And it really is going to I think dramatically impact the Russian economy,” he said during an interview with CNN.
But whether the secondary tariffs would stop at countries like China and India is an open question.
Despite the web of sanctions in place against Russia, the country still has many meaningful trade relationships, including ones with European allies.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU has significantly dropped its share of Russian oil and gas imports and its plan to fully phase out those imports isn’t expected to fully come to fruition until the end of 2027 at the earliest.
Some Eastern European and Central Asian countries also have economies that rely on doing business with Russia, meaning they would almost certainly be unable to significantly scale back trade with Russia and would have the face the consequences of secondary tariffs.
The next 50 days
If the president sticks to his 50-day window, Russia can continue to carry out its summertime campaign against Ukraine until early September without facing additional consequences.
In his interview with CNN, Whitaker was also asked about how Trump made the decision on the timeline but didn’t give a clear answer.
“The time to end the slaughter is now. The time to end the killing is now. And so 50 days is the appropriate amount of time because it needs to happen now,” he responded.
Currently, Russia is making modest gains against Ukraine and may soon seek to leverage those advances to launch additional offenses in the eastern reach of the country, according to a recent assessment from the Institute of the Study of War.
Many officials and experts have long predicted that the Kremlin would push off serious talks on ending the war until the cooler months set in because it hopes to strengthen its position at the negotiating table by claiming as much territory as possible during the summer season.
In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Trump indicated he still wanted to pursue diplomacy with Russia, but that his patience with Putin was wearing thin.
“I’m not done with him, but I’m disappointed with him,” he said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s threats on Monday, saying Moscow needed “time to analyze” the comments.
“The U.S. president’s statements are very serious,” Peskov said.