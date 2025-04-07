‘Horrific scene’ as police take down man allegedly attacking 4 young girls in NYC

(NEW YORK) — A 49-year-old man wielding a blood-covered meat cleaver was shot and critically injured by New York City police officers on Sunday after allegedly stabbing four young girls believed to be his relatives in their home, authorities said.

Two officers opened fire on the suspected attacker when they forced their way into the home and he allegedly ignored repeated orders to drop the bloody weapon and stepped toward the officers, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Sunday outside the home where the attack occurred.

Tisch said officers found a “horrific scene” with the walls and floors spattered with blood when they arrived at the apartment in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The commissioner said officers went to the home when one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, called 911 after running and hiding in a bedroom as the attack was going on.

“The 11-year-old caller stated that she and her siblings had been stabbed by their uncle,” Tisch said.

Tisch said the girl didn’t know her address and police used technology to trace the phone the child used to make the call to find the location of the assault in progress.

“Officers and EMS arrived at the door within minutes of receiving the 911 call. Their fast, decisive action pinpointing the location and taking down the door absolutely saved the lives of these young girls,” Tisch said.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 a.m., Tisch said. She said that once the attack began, a young boy who is related to the family ran to a neighbor’s apartment to get help and let police into the building when they arrived.

Tisch said officers were standing in a vestibule of the building when they heard screams coming from an apartment to their left. Officers then kicked open the door to the apartment, she said.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood and they could see blood on the floor and the walls of the home,” Tisch said.

She said the suspect was ordered several times to drop the weapon.

“He refused and advanced toward them,” Tisch said. “Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them, striking the subject, ending the threat.”

The suspect was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Tisch said the victims — four sisters ages 8, 11, 13 and 16 — all suffered serious slash and stab wounds. They were also taken to Maimonides, where they were being treated. All of the victims are expected to survive.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.

NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said detectives are attempting to confirm the relationship between the victims and the suspect. He said the mother of the children was not at home at the time of the attack.

Chell said relatives of the suspect told police he has a history of mental illness and lives at the home where the attack occurred.

He added that the preliminary investigation shows that the NYPD had received no previous calls for service to the address.

Besides the meat cleaver, police recovered a second kitchen knife from the scene that Tisch said was also covered in blood.

Tisch said the police shooting was captured on police-worn body cameras.

ABC News’ Chris Berry contributed to this report.

avid_creative/Getty Images

(TROY, Mich.) — A hospital employee shot a co-worker multiple times in Troy, Michigan, at the building’s parking garage on Thursday in a “targeted attack,” according to police.

The employee was struck twice in the arm when the suspect fired a handgun five times outside Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, according to Lt. Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department. The victim’s vehicle was also struck, Hancock said.

The victim — a 25-year-old man from Troy — is alive and in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody after he fled the scene, police said. Officials have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Police responded to the shooting on Thursday at about 7 a.m. local time, according to police, with the suspect being taken into custody a couple hours later.

“One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly,” Corewell Health said in a statement to ABC News.

The hospital was immediately put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” Corewell Health said. It is now in the process of resuming normal operations, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alex Kent/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump administration has instructed New York City to end its congestion pricing program, the first of its kind in the nation, by March 21 in a newly released letter.

The Federal Highway Administration said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority must stop collecting tolls by that date to allow for an “orderly cessation.”

The letter is dated Feb. 20, a day after the U.S. Department of Transportation said it pulled federal approval of the plan following a review requested by President Donald Trump.

New York officials have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

“We have said that you may have asked for orderly cessation, which was the phrase that came in the letter to us. I will propose something in the alternative — orderly resistance,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during remarks before the MTA board on Wednesday.

The MTA said it is challenging the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

Hochul called the program’s early success “genuine” and “extraordinary” in her remarks to the MTA board.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month, the MTA said this week.

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 31, tolls from the congestion pricing program generated $48.66 million, with the net revenue for that period $37.5 million when taking into account expenses to run the program, the MTA said.

The program is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Congestion has also “dropped dramatically” since the program went into effect, Hochul said last week.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

 

Transgender flag/Nathan Morris/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After months of targeting transgender youth medical care, legislators in some states are now setting their sights on restricting funding for care for transgender adults.

Lawmakers in at least eight states are seeking to restrict state or public funds from being used for gender-affirming care, limiting a patient’s ability to use Medicaid to help pay: Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

For Mason Kalinsky, that would mean he may no longer be able to access the hormone therapy that he has been taking for roughly three years. Kalinsky, a 27-year-old transgender activist in Kentucky, told ABC News in an interview that hormone therapy changed his life.

Before accessing hormone therapy, Kalinsky said he and his doctors tried a slew of medications including antidepressants to address his mental health challenges, including his struggles with addiction.

Hormone therapy and gender-affirming care made him feel “more awake and alive in my body in a way that no other medication had,” Kalinsky said.

“It’s a necessary medication for me,” he said. “And this bill, if it passes, would mean that I would no longer be able to get this care, as would a lot of other people who also have insurance that is in some way paid for by the public.”

Kentucky state Rep. Josh Calloway, a Republican, is one of the legislators behind the Kentucky bill. He told ABC News in an interview that he believes state funds should not go toward gender-affirming health care.

His bill would bar state funds from going toward services related to gender transitioning, including mental health counseling or therapy, hormone therapy or any surgical procedures.

Calloway could not provide details about how much in state funding currently goes to gender-affirming care for transgender patients. Instead, Calloway stated that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services informed him that if his bill were implemented, it could cost the state between $12 to $21 million in the need for psychiatric care, counseling and hospital stays from impacted patients who may need increased mental health services.

“What they are saying by that statement is that we have a mental health crisis,” Calloway told ABC News, adding “they’re saying that these people will be in psychiatric care and treatment if we remove the ability to use these medications.”

ABC News has reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to confirm the estimate.

“The truth is there’s only male and female, and there is no way that either can transition to the other,” said Calloway.

The bill has exceptions for intersex people – such as those with differences in sexual development – and does not restrict such care for non-transgender people.

“This is what is best: men, women, having a family, having babies, procreating,” said Calloway. “Those aspects of our society are under attack through many different avenues. This is just one of those avenues — promote confusion. Cause kids to be confused. They become unstable. They become adults, and before you know it, our society is totally disrupted.”

Transgender Americans — who are estimated to make up less than 1% of the U.S. population over the age of 13 — have been the target of hundreds of Republican-backed bills in recent years.

These bills target bathroom usage and sports participation by transgender residents and restrict certain content in schools or libraries that refer to transgender identities.

However, many anti-LGBTQ bills fail to move forward each year. In 2024, 533 anti-LGBTQ bills were considered by state legislatures and only 49 passed, according to the ACLU.

Kentucky, like other states behind the new wave of restrictive bills, previously passed a gender-affirming care ban for people under the age of 18.

In 2023, the gender youth care ban was vetoed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, which was quickly overridden by the state legislature and passed into law.

Beshear argued that the bill allowed too much government interference in personal health care decisions.

Many of the laws that have been signed or passed into law have led to ongoing legal battles. The Supreme Court is currently considering a case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, which would decide the constitutionality of gender-affirming care bans for transgender minors.

For Carma Marshall Bell, a 34-year-old trans Kentucky resident who has been on hormone therapy for five years, she said she is “terrified” about what could happen if she’s unable to afford her treatment, which could include hormone withdrawal symptoms, which may lead to physical changes and a potential negative impact on mental health.

“I feel like I’m in a good place. I used to be in a really dark place at the beginning. I didn’t see myself in who I used to be versus who I see myself now,” said Marshall. Losing her hormones “would exacerbate depression and just those dark feelings that so many Americans right now are battling and fighting against.”

She continued, “Hormones, to a degree, have saved my life. If I hadn’t got on them, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Marshall plans on attending a rally with other LGBTQ advocates and allies to call on lawmakers to vote against the bills impacting the transgender community in the state.

“We are people that are deserving of love, respect, humanity. We deserve our little piece of the American dream,” said Marshall. “We actually take a lot of steps to ensure that there’s nothing wrong with us, by ensuring that we see our mental health professionals, by ensuring that we’re in those doctor’s offices taking care of our health and well being, because health is wealth, and we want to prosper in this country known as America.”

