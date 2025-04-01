‘House of the Dragon’ begins production on season 3

‘House of the Dragon’ begins production on season 3
Ollie Upton/HBO

The third chapter of the House of the Dragon story is underway.

Production on season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel series has started, HBO announced on Monday. The third season of the drama series will consist of eight episodes that are currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Along with the news of the third season beginning production, HBO announced two new cast members joining the show. Tommy Flanagan has joined as Sir Roderick Dustin, while Dan Fogler has joined in the role of Sir Torrhen Manderly.

James Norton is also new to the show for season 3. He was previously announced to be playing the role of Ormund Hightower.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars to #1 at the box office
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars to #1 at the box office
Eli Adé/Marvel

Another superhero has blasted his way to the top of the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role, debuted at #1 for the Presidents’ Day weekend, bringing in $100 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at #2 is another new film, Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington series, which brought in $16 million.

Rounding out the top 5 are last week’s #1, Dog Man, at #3 with $12.6 million, followed by Heart Eyes, which brought in $11 million to land at #4, and the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at #5 with $8.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World – $100 million
2. Paddington In Peru – $16 million
3. Dog Man – $12.6 million
4. Heart Eyes – $11 million
5. Ne Zha 2 – $8.3 million
6. Mufasa: The Lion King– $5.2 million
7. Love Hurts – $4.75 million
8. One of Them Days – $3.35 million
9. Companion – $2.14 million
10. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.13 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’
Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’
A24

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson are frenemies in the new trailer for the upcoming comedy Friendship.

The new A24 film takes Robinson’s signature cringe-style comedy to the big screen. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film follows suburban dad Craig, played by Robinson, who “falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor,” according to its official description. As Craig attempts to make an adult male friend, he threatens to ruin both of their lives.

The trailer finds Robinson’s Craig invited over to his neighbor’s house for a drink with some of his buddies. After a moment of bonding, the men break out into a rendition of “My Boo” by The Ghost Town DJ’s.

Just when Craig feels as though he’s made some new friends, he gets brought back down to earth.

“Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs, but I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don’t wish to continue this friendship,” Rudd says in the trailer.

Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer also star in the film, which makes its U.S. premiere on March 9. It hits theaters sometime in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Fassbender suggested Daniel Craig to producers at his James Bond audition
Michael Fassbender suggested Daniel Craig to producers at his James Bond audition
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When Michael Fassbender auditioned to play James Bond, he ended up promoting a different actor for the role.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender said he suggested Daniel Craig might make a good James Bond during his own audition for the film Casino Royale.

“I met with Barbara Broccoli just, you know, through passing, and I actually went in to an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix,” Fassbender said. “But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is …’ — I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself.”

Fassbender said the flub is par for the course, admitting he was an hour late to his Mad Max: Fury Road audition. “This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions,” Fassbender said.

Even though he ended up not getting the role, Fassbender still gave Craig his flowers.

“Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history, but that was it really, there was never a conversation after that,” Fassbender said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.