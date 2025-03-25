House Republicans eye hearings on Judge Boasberg, bill to rein in federal judges

(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s battle with the judiciary escalates, House Republicans are eyeing ways to rein in judges from blocking parts of his agenda.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said on Monday his panel will hold hearings next week on U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is at the center of the administration’s legal fight over deportation flights and the Alien Enemies Act.

Trump accused Boasberg — an Obama appointee who was first named to a lower Washington, D.C., court by President George W. Bush — of bias and called for his impeachment after he blocked the administration from using a centuries-old law to deport more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvador.

Trump and his Republican allies, including Jordan, have also taken issue with the use of injunctions and temporary restraining orders to halt Trump policies nationwide as the courts weigh the merits of each case.

“It really starts to look like Judge Boasberg is operating purely political against the president, and that’s what we want to have hearings on — this broad issue and some of what Judge Boasberg is doing,” Jordan said on Fox News.

Jordan said he thought Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will do the same.

In addition to hearings, Jordan said he expects House Republican leadership to move forward with a bill from California Rep. Darrell Issa aimed at limiting some judges’ power to issue nationwide injunctions.

Issa’s bill — entitled the “No Rogue Rulings Act” — would put restrictions on federal judges issuing orders providing injunctive relief that impacts the entire country outside their districts.

Jordan called it a “good piece of legislation.” The bill was voted out of the House Judiciary Committee before lawmakers broke for recess earlier this month.

Speaker Mike Johnson appears to be warming up to the idea of potentially impeaching judges who rule against Trump, saying “everything is on the table.”

“Impeachment is an extraordinary measure. We’re looking at all the alternatives that we have to address this problem. Activist judges are a serious threat to our system,” Johnson said Monday afternoon.

Johnson confirmed that the GOP-led House will hold hearings to “highlight the abuses” of federal judges — saying lawmakers “may wind up questioning some of these judges themselves to have them defend their actions.”

“We’ll see about limiting the scope of federal injunctions,” he added. “One judge should not be able to suspend and uphold everything that a president does on their issues. I think the American people agree with that.”

Over the weekend, Johnson appeared to endorse the measure, writing on X that the House is “working overtime to limit the abuses of activist federal judges.”

“Speaker Johnson’s indicated he’d like to get this bill to the floor next week and move it through the process,” Jordan told Fox News. “So, we think there’s some things we can do legislatively, and then, frankly, there’s the broader issue of all these judges’ injunctions and then decisions like Judge Boasberg … what he’s trying to do, and how that case is working.”

Meanwhile, the push from Trump, Elon Musk and several Republican hardliners to impeach Boasberg and other judges faces steeper obstacles.

Johnson has not said where he stands on pursuing impeachment, but given the slim House majority, it would be extremely difficult to get the House Republican conference together to vote to impeach a judge.

If the House were to successfully impeach a judge, the Senate would be compelled to act in some way, but the odds of a Senate conviction are almost zero, as it would require support from at least 14 Democrats.

As the rhetoric ramps up between the Trump administration and the courts, the U.S. Marshals Service is warning federal judges of an increase in threats, ABC News reported. Chief Justice John Roberts last week issued a rare public statement amid Trump’s attacks on Boasberg, saying impeachment was not “an appropriate response” to legal disagreements and that the correct path forward was the appeals process.

Senate GOP to vote on its plan for Trump's agenda despite Trump backing rival House plan
(Tim Graham/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans are plowing ahead with their efforts to advance the first stage of its two-part budget package to pay for President Donald Trump’s agenda despite Trump throwing his weight behind the House’s more comprehensive one-bill plan.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump endorsed the House’s budget bill, which bolsters funding for the border and national security while simultaneously extending the tax cuts implemented during Trump’s first term and slashing trillions in funding for a variety of programs.

“The House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” Trump posted.

He reiterated his belief that there ought to be “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL” that comprehensively handles many of his campaign promises in one fell swoop.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has backed this strategy from the start. He believes the House bill, which also includes a hike to the federal debt limit that many of his members typically oppose, is robust enough to cull support from the members of his widely divided conference. This is essential because Johnson’s razor-thin majority allows for almost no GOP defections.

Senate Republicans say they favor that plan, but they’re skeptical that it can get done in the timely fashion necessary to deliver Trump early-term wins on border security.

“I prefer what you’re doing to what we are doing, but we’ve got to get it done soon,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Budget Committee chairman. “Nothing would please me more than Speaker Johnson being able to put together the bill that President Trump wants. I want that to happen. But I cannot sit on the sidelines and not have a Plan B.”

Graham’s move to advance the Senate bill escalates an ongoing battle between Republicans in the two chambers of Congress who are vying for Trump’s approval in the early stages of his administration. Johnson has already called the Senate package a “non-starter” and has signaled that even if the Senate passes its budget plan, the House will hold off on bringing it up in favor of its own bill.

The Senate plan aims to deliver Trump wins on the border by allocating more funds for his immigration policy. It also beefs up defense spending and makes modifications to energy policy. But unlike the House bill, the Senate plan would take up the debate about extending the Trump tax cuts later and hiking the debt limit to a separate bill to be taken up later this year.

Senators believe this strategy allows them to strike quickly to address “immediate needs” while buying time for a more complex debate about tax policy.

Majority Leader John Thune, in remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning, said Senate Republicans are committed to making Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, but said there is still “substantial work left to do to arrive at a bicameral agreement” on the issue.

“When the President’s ‘Border Czar’ was here last week, he emphasized that the administration cannot sustain its effort to deport criminals here illegally without additional funding and the last thing we want is to delay other parts of the president’s agenda like border security as we do the work needed to arrive at a tax agreement that can pass both houses of Congress,” Thune said. “That’s what the Senate is moving forward on a two-part legislative plan to accomplish our and the president’s top priorities.”

The need to deliver border funding urgently requires swifter action than debate on a tax bill will allow, Republican Whip John Barrasso said.

“President Trump’s actions are working. They are working so well that the Trump administration says it is running out of money for deportations. ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan told us that. [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem told us that. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told us that. Attorney General Pam Bondi told us that. Senate Republicans will act quickly to get the administration the resources they requested and need,” Barrasso said.

Despite Trump’s endorsement of the House plan on Wednesday, senators left a closed-door lunch with Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday committed to advancing their proposal.

So Thursday evening, senators will participate in a blitz of 10-minute amendment votes called a “Vote-a-rama.” This process, which is expected to last through the night, is just the first step in unlocking a fast track budget tool called reconciliation, which allows the Senate to bypass the normal 60-vote threshold to advance tax and budget related provisions.

Senate Democrats are committed to opposing the reconciliation bill.

“I think most of us here get that no matter who the president is, our constituents expect us to work for them,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., during a floor speech. “They expect us to fight for them, and they expect us to do the hard work of passing laws to make their lives better. People don’t send us here to make their lives worse, but that’s exactly what Trump and [Elon] Musk are doing — They are looking at our most pressing problems and making them worse, and this budget proposal will only add fuel to that fire right now.”

But Democrats can only stall the bill. If all Republicans hang together, there’s nothing Democrats can do to block it.

But until House and Senate Republicans get on the same page, tonight’s vote-a-rama could prove largely fruitless.

Biden says he could have won 2024 election, undecided on issuing preemptive pardons
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden believes he could have won the 2024 election if he had decided to stay in the race, he told USA Today in a wide-ranging interview.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he told the newspaper during a nearly hourlong interview on Sunday. He said his view was based on polling he’d seen.

The president’s comments come as he prepares to hand over the Oval Office to President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Biden, the oldest sitting president at 82, withdrew from the race in July, as questions about his age and fitness for office surged following a disastrous CNN debate performance in June.

Biden also told USA Today on Sunday that he was unsure if he would have had the vigor to serve another four years in office.

“I don’t know. Who the hell knows?” Biden said, though he also added that when he first decided to run, he “also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old.”

Biden, who pardoned his son, Hunter, in December, said he has not decided whether to issue more preemptive pardons for potential Trump targets before leaving office in less than two weeks. When Biden and Trump met in the Oval Office after the election, Biden urged Trump not to follow through on his threats to target his opponents.

“I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Biden said, adding that Trump “listened” but did not say what he planned to do.

If there were to be more preemptive pardons, Biden said the decision would be based “a little bit” on whom Trump taps for top administration roles.

Possible names being considered for pardons included current and former officials such as retired Gen. Mark Milley, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and Dr. Anthony Fauci, ABC News previously reported.

Trump frequently attacks Biden’s handling of the economy, including on Tuesday when he was asked about grocery prices during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But, in private, Biden said Trump was complimentary of his some of his actions.

“He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done,” Biden said. “And he talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record.”

Biden also reflected on his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter and his visit with Carter in Georgia in 2021 as he prepares to deliver the eulogy at Carter’s state funeral in Washington on Thursday.

“We talked,” Biden said. “He was not a big fan of my predecessor and successor. Well, he was never pointedly mean about it. But he was just very encouraging.”

Looking beyond his time in office, Biden said he doesn’t know yet where his presidential library will be, but ruled out his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He expressed his hope that it will end up in Delaware, but didn’t rule out the University of Pennsylvania either.

Trump predicts Russia-Ukraine war could end 'within weeks'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, with Russia and Ukraine atop the agenda as the world marks three years since Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Trump said he believed the war could end “soon” as he and Macron sat for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

“I think we could end it within weeks — if we’re smart,” Trump told reporters. “If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going and we’ll keep losing.”

The two leaders were also holding a news conference in the East Room, where they can expect to be peppered with more questions about the status of peace talks.

Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon, signaling the U.S. and Ukraine were “close” to a deal giving the U.S. access to profits from Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources and that Zelenskyy would come to Washington to sign it. Trump has demanded the access as a way for Ukraine to pay back U.S. aid during the war.

“I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy. In fact, he may come this week or next week to sign the agreement,” Trump said.

Trump also said he would meet with Putin, but did not elaborate on a timeline. Trump said he is having serious discussions with Russia about “economic development deals” in addition to ending the war in Ukraine — but did not elaborate on what exactly those deals could look like.

The U.S. president was asked if he would call Putin a “dictator” — as he did with Zelenskyy last week. Trump notably declined to do so.

“I don’t use those words lightly,” Trump responded. “I think we’re going to see how it all works out.”

Macron, during a Q&A on his social media last week, said he would tell Trump: “You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?”

Macron convened European leaders for emergency meetings on Ukraine in Paris last week, as top U.S. officials held talks with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine and Europe.

Macron said France and its partners agreed Ukraine must always be involved and its rights respected in negotiations and that security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

“Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations,” Macron posted on X on Sunday ahead of his trip to Washington.

The Trump administration’s increased pressure on Ukraine to resolve the conflict, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and falsely blaming Ukraine for Russia’s ongoing assault. Trump escalated his criticism last week, when he said Ukraine has “no cards” to play as negotiations unfold.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s had “good talks” with Putin. Trump has not appeared to make any demands of Russia as negotiations unfold, while he’s ruled out NATO membership and a return to Ukraine’s 2014 borders.

The posture marks a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy, and comes as the Trump administration brandishes an “America First” agenda that could upend traditional transatlantic alliances.

Vice President JD Vance caused a stir when he took an aggressive tone toward Europe’s leadership on immigration, free speech and more as he spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Vance told U.S. allies the greatest threat to Europe was “within” and not Russia or China.

Vance doubled down on those themes in his speech at CPAC last week. Asked there about the future of U.S. alliances on the continent, Vance said they would continue to have “important” partnerships with Europe.

“But I really do think the strength of those alliances is going to depend on whether we take our societies in the right direction … That friendship is based on shared values,” he said.

