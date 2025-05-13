House Republicans plow ahead on hundreds of billions in Medicaid cuts despite infighting

House Republicans plow ahead on hundreds of billions in Medicaid cuts despite infighting
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are plowing ahead Tuesday to advance key components of their bill to fund President Donald Trump’s agenda — including taxes and Medicaid cuts — even as they remain at odds over several critical issues.

Sources tell ABC News that dueling, dramatic hearings are expected to drag deep into the night and into Wednesday as Democrats try to challenge Republicans’ efforts to write those sections of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over energy and health care programs, plan to offer several doomed amendments and might try an unusual move of calling impromptu witnesses to testify about how Medicaid impacts their life. Republicans are likely to block both efforts.

Dozens of people in wheelchairs chanting “No cuts to Medicaid!” tried to block the doors of the Energy and Commerce markup before it began and were blocked by Capitol Police. Several were arrested.

The markup in the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes, is also expected to slide into the night amid an internal GOP battle over caps to the State and Local Tax deduction. Democrats are expected to trash the bill as a massive break for the wealthiest taxpayers.

While the GOP plan proposes massive cuts to Medicaid, it does not include some of the most drastic cuts that Republican hardliners were pushing for, putting its passage in flux amid a conservative revolt.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said Monday he’s opposed to the proposals and needs “significant” changes to support the final package.

“I remain open-minded because progress has been made based on our forceful efforts to force change. But we cannot continue down the path we’ve been going down – and we will need SIGNIFICANT additional changes to garner my support,” he said in a post on X.

Asked on Tuesday if he was worried about members like Roy getting behind the bill,” House Speaker Mike Johnson responded, “No one is going to get 100 percent of what we want. Chip is one of my best friends. We communicated within the last hour, and we’ll talk again today. I think we get everybody to yes.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to not cut Medicaid and he and Republicans said they’ll come up with savings by cutting waste and fraud in the program.

Before heading off on a four-day trip to the Middle East on Monday, he urged Republicans to “UNIFY” around the bill and said the executive order he signed Monday that would “slash the cost of prescription drugs” and the “hundreds of billions of tariff money coming in” should be factored into the bill’s scoring.

With Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress, they are using a process called reconciliation that only requires a simple majority for passage to fast-track their legislation.

Republicans unveiled legislative text over the weekend that outlined their plans to slash Medicaid spending by imposing work requirements for recipients, make more frequent eligibility checks, and penalize states like New York and California that offer Medicaid to illegal immigrants.

The Congressional Budget Office wrote in a letter to Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie that the proposal met its lofty target for $880 billion of savings over the next decade.

The Energy and Commerce committee resisted pressure from hardliners like Roy who demanded GOP leaders propose lowering the percentage the federal government pays to states’ Medicaid programs or include per-capita caps on federal Medicaid payments to states.

The health portions would save about $715 billion, according to CBO. However, at least 8.6 million more Americans will go uninsured.

Some culture war issues were addressed in the bill, including a provision to strip Medicaid funding from organizations that offer abortion services such as Planned Parenthood.

The legislation has already received pushback from Republicans in the Senate who will have to go along with it, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times Monday warning against moves to cut Medicaid.

“This wing of the party wants Republicans to build our big, beautiful bill around slashing health insurance for the working poor. But that argument is both morally wrong and politically suicidal,” Sen. Hawley wrote.

Meanwhile, the Ways and Means Committee, which is marking up the tax portion of the bill, outlined a permanent extension of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act, as well as making good on his campaign promises like no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.

The plan would temporarily increase the child tax credit, create a MAGA savings account for children and temporarily increase the standard tax deduction. It also calls for a $4 trillion increase to the debt ceiling, which Congress must address by mid-July to avoid default.

Some moderate Republicans have been adamant about not cutting into Medicaid, a benefit many of their constituents rely on.

The legislation also includes one of the most controversial components — a tax proposal that would hike the cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT) from $10,000 to $30,000 for those earning less than $400,000, which some moderate Republicans from states with higher taxes say is not enough.

New York Rep. Nick LaLota said he is “still a hell no” in a post on X.

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York told Bloomberg TV the proposal was “woefully inadequate,” adding that he will vote against the bill if it comes to the floor.

“We will continue to work in good faith with leadership, with the administration to get this done, but we need to have an honest and serious discussion about the issue,” he added.

Here’s what’s in the bill:

Medicaid cuts

Medicaid work requirements: The bill would impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients — at least 80 hours per month — or require enrolling in an educational program for at least 80 hours or some combination per month.

More frequent eligibility checks: The legislation would require states to conduct more frequent eligibility determinations — from every 12 months to every six months.

Prohibits Medicaid funds for gender transition for minors: The measure would ban federal Medicaid funds from going to gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Blocks Medicaid funding for non-citizens: Federal funding would be blocked from going to states that provide health care coverage under Medicare for migrants in the country without authorization.

Targets Medicaid funding for organizations that provide abortions: The measure includes language that would essentially prohibit health care providers who offer abortion services from receiving Medicaid funds.

Drug pricing: The bill makes a change to the Inflation Reduction Act and allows drugs to be exempt from Medicare’s drug price negotiation if they are approved to treat multiple diseases.

Cuts energy programs in Inflation Reduction Act: The proposal would cut Inflation Reduction Act programs like spending on electric vehicles, claw back climate-related federal funding and phase out clean energy credits.

Tax provisions

No tax on tips: A huge tax break for the service industry and a provision that was also trumpeted by Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, though she tied the tax break to an increase for the federal minimum wage. This is temporary and would expire at the end of 2028.

No tax on overtime: Would relieve millions of Americans who work overtime. This is temporary and would also expire at the end of 2028.

Extension of 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act: Makes tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent; does not include a tax increase on the wealthiest earners. Trump posted last week that the proposal shouldn’t raise taxes on high-earners, “but I’m OK if they do!!!”

Creation of MAGA savings account for children: The contribution limit for any taxable year is $5,000. It includes a pilot program to start the accounts with $1,000.

SALT: Lifts state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000 with an income phase-down above $400,000. Married couples filing taxes separately are subject to a $15,000 cap and phase-down above $200,000 income.

Debt limit increase: The measure calls for increasing the debt limit by $4 trillion. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week lawmakers must address the debt limit by mid-July to avoid a default.

Enhanced tax deduction for seniors: Seniors would get a $4,000 higher standard tax deduction subject to income limits. This is temporary and would also expire at the end of 2028.

Hikes excise tax on colleges: Those with endowments over $2 million per student would increase from 1.4% to 21%, targeting Ivy League schools. Religious schools would be exempt.

Child tax credit: A temporary increase from $1,000 to $2,500 through 2028 and to $2,000 after that. Recipients will be required to have a Social Security number.

Deduction for qualified business: The bill would increase the deduction for qualified business income from 20% to 22%.

Extends increased estate and gift tax exemption: Would increase the estate and gift tax exemption to $15 million.

Elevates standard tax deduction: The measure includes some new tax cuts like temporarily elevating the standard deduction by $2,000 to $32,000 for 2025 for joint filers and by $1,000 to $16,000 through 2028.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump is ending Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden
Trump is ending Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden
Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is ending U.S. Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden’s adult children.

Trump made the announcement on his conservative social media platform on Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, as he toured the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Trump was asked by a reporter about the security detail assigned to Hunter Biden as he vacationed in South Africa.

“That will be something I’ll look at this afternoon. OK. I just heard about it for the first time,” Trump responded. His Truth Social post came hours after the exchange.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump revoked Secret Service protection for John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Mark Milley, despite threats against their lives from Iran because of their work in the first Trump administration. He also removed the security detail assigned to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who faced threats over the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you have protection, you can’t have it for the rest of your life,” Trump told reporters at the time.

Presidents, vice presidents and their families are given Secret Service protection throughout their time in office.

Former presidents and their spouses can keep their details for the rest of their lives after leaving office, unless they choose to decline it. Federal law also provides security for children of former presidents until age 16, though outgoing presidents can extend it. Hunter Biden is 55 and Ashley Biden is 43.

When Trump left office after the 2020 election, his four adult children and their two spouses received Secret Service protection for an additional six months.

Before leaving office, Joe Biden issued a controversial pardon for his son over tax evasion and federal gun charges. ABC News recently reported that Hunter Biden now finds himself in debt and without a permanent home, according to court documents.

Plus, Hunter Biden continues to be a target of Republican attacks, including criticism from Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump defends Qatar jumbo jet offer, says it would be ‘stupid’ to turn away free plane
Trump defends Qatar jumbo jet offer, says it would be ‘stupid’ to turn away free plane
Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday defended the administration’s plans to receive a luxury jumbo jet donated by the Qatari government, saying it would be “stupid” not to accept a free plane.

During remarks at the White House on Monday, before embarking on a four-day trip to the Middle East, Trump called the donation a “very nice gesture” when pressed by reporters if Qatar had asked for anything in exchange.

“I think it’s a great gesture from Qatar. Appreciate it very much,” Trump said. “I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’ But it was, I thought it was a great gesture.”

“I think it was a gesture because of the fact that we help, have helped, and continue to, we will continue to all of those countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and others,” he continued.

Trump said he doesn’t plan to use the plane after he leaves office.

Further pressed by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on what he would say to people who view the luxury plane as a personal gift to him, Trump said it was not a gift to him but “a gift to the Department of Defense.”

Sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News that the plane would be a gift that is to be available for use by Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation.

Such an arrangement is sure to raise questions about whether it is legal for the Trump administration, and ultimately, the Trump presidential library foundation, to accept such a valuable gift from a foreign power.

On Monday, Trump referenced an anecdote involving the professional golfer Sam Snead to explain his acceptance of the plane.

“He had a motto, when they give you a putt, you say, ‘Thank you very much.’ You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole,” he said. “A lot of people are stupid. They say, ‘No, no, I insist on putting it.’ And then they putt it, they miss it, and their partner gets angry at them. You know what? Remember that Sam Snead: when they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk to the next hole and you say, ‘Thank you very much.'”

The White House is working on the “legal details” of the donation, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

“The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense, the legal details of that are still being worked out,” Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News.

“But, of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law. And we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency and we will continue to do that,” Leavitt added.

A senior White House official said the plane will not be presented or gifted while the president is in Qatar this week on a tour of the Middle East, marking the first official foreign trip of Trump’s second term.

In a social media post Sunday night, Trump confirmed his administration was preparing to accept the aircraft, calling it a “very public and transparent transaction” with the Defense Department.

Trump had previously toured the plane, which is so opulently configured it is known as “a flying palace,” while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not comment on Trump preparing to receive the jet from Qatar because he hasn’t seen the “details.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOD says it ‘mistakenly removed’ Jackie Robinson, other content from website amid DEI purge
DOD says it ‘mistakenly removed’ Jackie Robinson, other content from website amid DEI purge
Jackie Robinson, in military uniform, signs a contract with the minor league club in Montreal, a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The Pentagon said Wednesday that in “rare cases” it may have deliberately or mistakenly removed some webpages in efforts to remove diversity, equity and inclusion content after a tribute to Jackie Robinson’s Army service was suddenly scrubbed from a Department of Defense’s website.

A DOD official told ABC News that the Robinson webpage, among other content recently removed from Pentagon websites, was “mistakenly removed” due to the search terms used to scrub DEI terms from platforms.

The official said Robinson’s page and others that were unpublished, including content honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, the Enola Gay, the Navajo Code Talkers, history-making female fighter pilots and the Marines at Iwo Jima, would be republished.

Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot said in a statement to ABC News that “everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson” as well as others whose webpages were removed and will be restored.

Ullyot added that the DOD salutes many of these military heroes and does “not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex.”

“We do so only by recognizing their patriotism and dedication to the warfighting mission like ever other American who has worn the uniform,” Ullyot said, saying DEI initiatives “divide the force.”

“We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content from all platforms,” he added. “In the rare cases that content is removed — either deliberately or by mistake — that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct the components and they correct the content so it recognizes our heroes for their dedicated service alongside their fellow Americans, period.”

It was not clear which terms in the Robinson story, published by DOD News, led to its removal.

Ahead of the DOD saying the webpage removal was a mistake, Jackie Robinson Foundation Chairman Leonard Coleman, the former National League president, told ESPN that Robinson “represents America at its best.”

“Removing an icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal recipient from government websites represents America at its worst,” he added.

According to an online archive of the story, which was a part of a series on “Sports Heroes Who Served,” Robinson was “assigned to a segregated Army cavalry unit in Fort Riley, Kansas,” after being drafted in 1942.

It recounted Robinson’s arrest in 1944 after an Army bus driver ordered Robinson “to move to the back of the bus, but Robinson refused.”

The story, which the Pentagon said would be restored, noted that Robinson in his baseball career “did experience a lot of hatred from fans and other baseball players who felt that Black players should not be allowed in Major League Baseball.”

Still, in a statement given to ABC News, Ullyot defended the removal of DEI from the DOD, saying it is “a form of Woke cultural Marxism.”

“As Secretary Hegseth has said, DEI is dead at the Defense Department,” Ullyot said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.