House set to vote on ending government shutdown

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to brief the media on a timeline to possibly end the government shutdown in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, November 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The House will be in session on Wednesday for the first time in 54 days, with all eyes on a vote to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The House is expected to hold first votes shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Senate-passed legislation to reopen the government with a final vote after 7 p.m.

Wednesday marks the 43rd day of the shutdown, shattering the previous 35-day record.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the “national nightmare” of the shutdown will soon come to an end. He issued an apology to Americans who are dealing with flight delays, food insecurity and those who have missed paychecks as a result of the weekslong impasse — for which he blamed Democrats.

“And I just want to say that we’re very optimistic about the vote tally tonight, and we think this is going to happen, and we’re sorry that it took this long. So Republicans are going to deliver for the people,” Johnson said. 

The Senate on Monday night passed the deal to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026, plus provide full-year funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, its program for women, infants and children; veterans programs and military construction. It also includes language to reverse Trump administration firings during the shutdown and to ensure furloughed workers receive backpay.

It passed in a 60-40 vote, after eight Democrats broke ranks with the party and joined Republicans to bring the weekslong impasse to a close.

Johnson, earlier this week, had advised members to begin making their way back to Washington as travel delays persist across the country. The House has been out of session since Sept. 19.

Once Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is sworn in, Johnson can only afford to lose two Republican votes if all members are present and voting. There could also be a handful of moderate Democrats who support the legislation, though Democratic leadership is whipping against it.

Despite the fact that it reverses some of his administration’s actions during the shutdown, President Donald Trump signaled he would sign the deal.

“I’ll abide by the deal. The deal is very good,” Trump said on Monday.

Democrats are now dealing with infighting as the shutdown ends without any of the Democratic demands on health care, but sources told ABC News that Senate Republican leadership promised to allow a vote on a bill of Democrats’ choosing related to the Affordable Care Act in December.

Though Johnson notably would not commit to holding a vote in the House on the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“I do not guarantee the outcome of legislation or dates or deadlines or anything,” he said on Monday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who opposed the Senate deal, said House Democrats are considering a discharge petition related to the ACA subsidies, but declined to provide specifics on the plan.

“We’ll continue that fight today, tomorrow, this week, next week, this month, next month, this year, next year. We’re going to continue that fight to fix our broken health care system and lower the high cost of living for the American people and the American people know that we’re on the right side of this fight,” Jeffries said on Monday.

Such a move would require 218 signatures to force a vote in the House. There are several House Republicans who have advocated for a one-year extension of the ACA tax credits, though it’s unlikely Johnson would support this effort.

Trump to sign order renaming Pentagon ‘Department of War’: Sources
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War, a White House official and sources familiar with a draft of the executive order told ABC News.

The formal renaming of the department would require Congress to act, but the order is expected to say the new name can be used in official correspondence and ceremonial contexts and non-statutory documents.

The Secretary of Defense may also use the title of Secretary of War, the White House confirmed.

Trump has teased the renaming for months and last month told reporters he didn’t think he needed congressional approval to change the name.

“We’re just going to do it. I’m sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don’t think we even need that,” Trump said last month.

Trump has said multiple times he doesn’t believe the name “Department of Defense” is strong enough.

“It used to be called the Department of War. And it had a stronger sound … We have a Department of Defense. We’re defenders,” Trump said during an executive order signing in the Oval Office last week, surrounded by a number of his Cabinet officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In 1789, the Department of War was created by Congress to oversee the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Navy was later separated into its own department.

After World War II, President Harry Truman put all armed forces under one organization that was renamed the Department of Defense.

“It was clear from World War II that warfare was going to be joint and combined, so it was just necessary … It was clear to some as early as the 1930s that you would have to integrate military affairs and war and preparations for war, the Treasury Department” with “intelligence, allied policy issues and domestic industrial policy,” said Richard Kohn, a professor of military history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In other words, fighting a war became about more than just war, Kohn said, and the Truman administration wanted a broader agency to encompass all of that.

Additionally, “defense was what was talked about in the 1940s, not just war-making,” Kohn said.

ABC News’ Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.

Now Trump won’t meet with Putin on Ukraine, White House official says
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — There are no plans for President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet “in the immediate future,” a White House official said on Tuesday — calling off a summit that was expected in Hungary in the coming weeks.

Trump announced on Thursday that he and Putin planned to meet again, and predicted it would occur “within two weeks or so.”

First, he said, discussions would take place among senior advisers on both sides.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, held a phone call on Monday. It’s not expected the two will meet in person at this point. 

“Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future,” the White House official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin downplayed a potential in person meeting between Trump and Putin. The Kremlin said there was never a date set for a summit. 

“You can’t postpone what was not scheduled,” a Putin spokesman said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will be in Washington on Wednesday for a meeting with Trump, according to a NATO news release. A White House official confirmed the meeting. 

The two will discuss the war in Ukraine ahead of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London on Friday, a NATO spokesperson said.

Trump, on the heels of a diplomatic achievement in the Middle East, renewed his efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end as Moscow’s invasion drags on 3 1/2 years later.

But it appears little has changed since his phone call with Putin last Thursday and his face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Zelenskyy was in Washington to make his case for coveted U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles and other military assets. Zelenskyy said on Monday that the Trump administration decided not to provide Ukraine with the long-range Tomahawks that would give Kyiv the ability to strike deeper inside Russia, but said the “issue is not off the table.”

Still, Zelenskyy described the White House meeting as positive and said he was waiting to see whether he would be invited to join the now-called off sitdown between Trump and Putin in Budapest.

Trump has called for the Russia-Ukraine war to end along its current battle lines, and denied a report from the Financial Times that he insisted Zelenskyy surrender the entire Donbas region to Russia.

On Monday, Trump softened his previous comments when he said he believed Ukraine could win back all its territory currently occupied by Russia.

“Well they could,” Trump said. “They could still win it. I don’t think they will but they could still win it. I never said they would win it. I said they — anything can happen. You know war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. A lot of good things happen.”

Tuesday’s announcement that a second Trump-Putin summit is side-tabled for now comes just hours after Russia’s top diplomat signaled that the U.S. and Russia are still very far apart with regards to how to end the war with Ukraine.

“Now, Washington is saying that we need to stop immediately and not discuss anything further. We need to stop and let history decide. You see, if we just stop, we will forget about the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration clearly understood when Donald Trump came to power,” Lavrov said.  

ABC News’ Chris Boccia, Michelle Stoddart and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Key 2025 elections approach with Trump approval, congressional maps at stake: What to watch in November
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With less than two months out to Election Day, this year’s elections — ranging from hot-button mayoral and gubernatorial contests to a vote over new congressional maps — are set to ramp up as candidates begin to make their final pitches to voters.

And even without presidential candidates on the ballot, a few elections this fall could serve as bellwethers over how Americans feel about the second Donald Trump administration or the future of the Democratic Party.

Here are some of the key races to watch:

New York City mayoral race
New York’s mayoral race made headlines after a relative newcomer won the crowded Democratic primary in June — and in some ways represents the struggle between the progressive and moderate wings of the party as it attempts to course-correct after losses in 2024.

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist campaigning on a progressive economic platform who made a splash with savvy social media and campaigning, has remained the front-runner since clinching the Democratic primary. But Mamdani has faced some backlash over the feasibility of his proposals and current or former views on policing and Israel; some prominent Democratic elected officials have not yet endorsed him.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attempting a political comeback as an independent after resigning in 2021 amid sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct allegations, maintains that he has the most experience to take on Trump and help the city. He has struggled to gain momentum since his Democratic primary loss.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who announced he’d run as an independent after federal bribery charges against him were dismissed, is calling for voters to give him four more years to continue turning around the city. But he faces discontent from New Yorkers who believe he may be too tied to Trump.

Adams said on Friday he will continue his bid for reelection following reports that Trump advisers have been making efforts over the last few weeks to persuade him to drop out of the race.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, separately, has rebuffed calls to drop out of the race and argued that he’s above the fray of the other candidates. Sliwa ran against Adams in the 2021 mayoral election.

Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races
The only governor’s races in the country this year are in Virginia and New Jersey and are drawing national attention, heavy outside spending, and interest as early indicators for how the 2026 midterms could shake out.

In Virginia, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, faces Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a contest that could give Democrats their first state trifecta since 2013. Whoever wins will also become Virginia’s first female governor.

Spanberger has raised more than $27 million and secured the endorsement of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. Earle-Sears is the first Black woman elected statewide.

In New Jersey, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli compete in a state that has not elected the same party three straight terms since 1961, with affordability and taxes central to the race. Trump’s inroads with Garden State voters could be tested in November, as Republicans point to last year’s presidential results as a sign the state has gotten more favorable for the GOP.

California’s Proposition 50 on its congressional map
Californians will vote in November on whether to adopt a redrawn congressional map — which could make five U.S. House districts more favorable to Democrats — as retaliation for new Republican-friendly maps passing into law in Texas in the middle of the decade, even though new lines are usually drawn after every census.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, considered a 2028 presidential hopeful, has pushed for the move, saying that Texas’ new map means Democrats have to respond in kind. Republican legislators and others, including actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, have argued that the move hurts voters’ ability to choose who represents them and throws more fuel on the flames of a “redistricting war” between red and blue states.

Special elections for open congressional seats
Several vacant U.S. House seats are set for special elections this fall. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority, the outcomes could shape the balance of power heading into 2026.

In Virginia’s 11th District, voters will select a successor to the late Rep. Gerry Connolly on Sept. 9, with Democratic James Walkinshaw — Fairfax County supervisor and Connolly’s former chief of staff — facing Republican Army veteran and former FBI agent Stewart Whitson.

Arizona’s 7th District will hold a Sept. 23 election after the death of Rep. Raúl Grijalva, featuring his daughter Adelita Grijalva, Daniel Butierez and Eduardo Quintana.

In Texas, a Nov. 4 contest will fill the 18th District seat vacated by the late Sylvester Turner.

And Tennessee’s 7th District will hold a Dec. 2 general election following an Oct. 7 primary.

