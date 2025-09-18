House Speaker Johnson optimistic about vote to avert shutdown, but Democrats aren’t

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republican leadership faces a long week as they try to rally House Republicans behind a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, while also navigating growing pressure to boost security for lawmakers in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans plan to vote Friday morning on a short-term measure to fund the government as a shutdown deadline nears, hoping to keep pressure on Democrats who have signaled they will vote to shut down the government if Republicans don’t cave to Democratic demands to restore cuts to Medicaid and extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed cautious optimism Thursday that Republicans will pass their 52-day continuing resolution on Friday — a week ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government.

“I think we have the votes and I think it’s just very unfortunate the Democrats are trying to play partisan games when we’re in good faith trying to fund the government,” Johnson told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol on Thursday. “So, this is a clean, short-term CR. There’s no tricks to this at all. It’s a total good faith effort to allow appropriators on both sides of the aisle to continue their work. I don’t know how they can object to it. I really don’t.”

With a narrow 219-213 edge over Democrats, Johnson can afford to lose just two Republican defectors in a vote on passage. Several hardline Republicans have signaled they intend to vote against it — though the speaker has repeatedly overcome last-minute holdouts — even if President Donald Trump’s arm-twisting is required to bring the final votes to heel.

The funding plan proposes $30 million in additional member security over a more than seven-week stretch — giving each member of Congress around $7,500 each week to spend on security — more than double their own congressional salary. The package also includes $58 million to meet the Trump administration’s request for supplemental funding for the executive and judicial branches.

That funding supplants a pilot funding program that lawmakers had utilized for member security in the wake of the shooting targeting state lawmakers in Minnesota over the summer.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has expressed opposition to the funding bill and Democrats are likely to follow his lead and vote against it.

“We will not support a partisan spending bill that Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of the American people that continues to gut health care. No one who is following what Republicans have done to rip away health care of the American people can reasonably suggest that responsible legislators should do anything other than push back aggressively to protect the health care of the American people,” Jeffries told reporters this week.

Senate and House Democrats unveiled a counter funding proposal that would only extend government funding until Oct. 31 and include health care-related proposals like rolling back Medicaid cuts in Trump’s megabill that passed earlier this year. This plan is a non-starter with Republicans who control majorities in both chambers.

The GOP plan, however, presents a real challenge in the Senate — if it passes the House — requiring at least seven Democratic votes to reach 60 votes for passage.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has urged Senate Democrats to support the short-term measure, arguing the bill is a clean extension of funding.

“There’s nothing in here about President Trump,” Thune said on the Senate floor this week. “This is a clean funding resolution, bipartisan funding resolution, short-term, to allow the Appropriations Committee to do its work.”

Schumer briefly hospitalized after lightheadedness
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was briefly hospitalized Wednesday morning after he got lightheaded at the gym, his spokesperson told ABC News.

He was treated for dehydration and released Wednesday, the spokesperson said, after going to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the New York Democrat was back at work at the Capitol, the spokesperson said.

“He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat,” the spokesperson added.

An oppressive heat wave is blanketing the East Coast — with highs close to 100 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for a number of cities, including Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare mandate task force
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a government task force that determines what preventive health care services insurers must cover at no cost under the Affordable Care Act is constitutional.

The vote was 6-3 with conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting.

This is a relief to public health advocates and medical groups who had said cancellation of the United States Preventive Services Task Force and invalidation of its recommendations would be devastating to Americans’ health. Roughly 150 million Americans have benefitted from the no-cost provision — which must underwrite a broad range of treatments from cancer screenings to cholesterol-lowering medications and drugs to prevent the spread of HIV.

A group of Christian-owned businesses challenged the arrangement, alleging that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which operates out of the Department of Health and Human Services, is not legally structured and possesses unchecked power to influence the health care system. Lower federal courts agreed.

The 16-member panel of expert volunteers is appointed by the HHS secretary. Members are removable at-will, but they are not confirmed by the Senate. It is also supposed to operate “independent” of political influence, meaning its recommendations are not directly reviewable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump administration finds Harvard in ‘violent violation’ of Civil Rights Act, threatens funding loss
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is threatening all of Harvard University‘s federal funding after it said it found the university to be in “violent violation” of the Civil Rights Act, according to a new letter sent to the university that was viewed by ABC News.

The letter, sent to Harvard’s President Alan Garber on Monday, detailed the findings of an investigation into antisemitism on the campus by the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. The letter said the investigation found that Harvard is in violation of Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

In response, Harvard once again condemned the Trump administration’s threats to strip it of federal funds and defended its work to combat alleged antisemitism.

“Harvard is far from indifferent on this issue and strongly disagrees with the government’s findings,” a Harvard spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News.

“Harvard has made significant strides to combat bigotry, hate and bias. We are not alone in confronting this challenge and recognize that this work is ongoing. We remain committed to ensuring members of our Jewish and Israeli community are embraced, respected, and can thrive at Harvard,” the statement added.

The federal government’s joint task force to combat antisemitism’s monthslong review into Harvard’s practices and policies has been focused on keeping Jewish students safe on campus, according to Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

According to the letter, the investigation found evidence that Jewish and Israeli students reported assaults and concealed their Jewish identities on campus, as well as found that demonstrations and encampments on the university’s campus were not properly punished.

The letter added that Harvard was found to be “in some cases deliberately indifferent” to and in other cases “a willful participant” in the harassment of Jewish students.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” the letter said. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

McMahon said in a statement Monday on X that she worries Harvard’s “persistent indifference” to combating antisemitism isn’t conducive to a safe environment for all students and applauded the administration’s efforts to root out alleged discrimination.

“The Trump Administration’s work to restore equal enforcement of civil rights on American campuses continues,” McMahon said in the post, which also shared the letter sent to Harvard.

This is the latest in a campaign of targeted moves from the Trump administration against the university. The Trump administration has already frozen more than $2 billion in grants to Harvard, threatened to rescind its tax-exempt status and gone after the university’s ability to enroll foreign students. Earlier this month, Trump said that it was “very possible” that a “deal” with Harvard University would be announced in the coming days, although no such deal seems to have happened.

McMahon has suggested frozen federal funding could be restored through ongoing negotiations between impacted schools and the administration.

“It would be my goal that if universities, colleges and universities, are abiding by the laws of the United States and doing what we are expecting of them that they can expect to have taxpayer-funded programs,” McMahon said during a Bloomberg Fireside Chat earlier this month.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

