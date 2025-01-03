House speaker vote live updates: Johnson wins showdown with GOP hard-liners

House speaker vote live updates: Johnson wins showdown with GOP hard-liners
(WASHINGTON) — The House of Representatives on Friday is voting on electing a speaker for the new Congress.

Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, has secured President-elect Donald Trump’s support as he seeks reelection.

But Johnson’s handling of the government spending fight just before Christmas angered some of the GOP’s right flank. Depending on attendance, Johnson may only be able to lose just one Republican vote.

Johnson wins speakership on 1st round after last-minute vote changes

Johnson staved off a failure in the first round of voting to win a second term as speaker.

After nearly two hours, Johnson secured the 218 necessary votes.

At first, he appeared on track to lose with three Republicans voting for someone else.

But after leaving the chamber to huddle with defectors, two lawmakers changed their votes to hand him the gavel.

House Republicans stood and gave Johnson a standing ovation as his win was announced.

Two GOP defectors change their vote to Johnson

Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes to Johnson, which would bring him to the 218 needed to be speaker.

Johnson exits chamber as vote remains open

As lawmakers waited for the final House vote to be called, Johnson was seen huddling with various lawmakers, including Reps. Dusty Johnson, Tim Burchett, and Nancy Mace.

He also was spotted talking with other GOP leaders like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, who nominated him for speaker.

He ultimately walked out of the chamber before the vote closed.

Johnson appears on track to lose 1st round

With three defections so far, Johnson appears on track to lose this first round of voting.

Rep. Keith Self, a Texas Republican, is the third Republican to vote for another candidate. He cast his ballot for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

However, members can still change their votes as the roll call is ongoing.

Another Republican defects from Johnson

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman just voted for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Norman is the second Republican to vote for someone else besides Johnson.

Rep. Thomas Massie is 1st Republican to not vote for Johnson

As expected, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky did not vote for Johnson.

Instead, Massie cast his ballot for Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who currently serves as the House majority whip.

Several GOP hard-liners withholding vote for now

Rep. Andy Harris of North Carolina, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, did not respond when his name was called to vote.

He is one of several Republican holdouts who did not reply when called.

Magic number for Johnson is 218

433 members recorded their presence for the quorum call but Rep.-elect Hank Johnson of Georgia, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, has arrived and can now vote for a speaker.

That means 434 members are voting, leaving Johnson with 218-vote threshold to retain the gavel — unless any members vote present. So far, none has.

All 215 Democrats are expected to uniformly support Jeffries for speaker.

1st round of voting begins

The first round of voting has begun. There are 434 members present for this vote.

Pete Aguilar nominates Hakeem Jeffries

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar has nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker.

Democrats are expected to support Jeffries throughout the speaker showdown.

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark told ABC News just before the House convened that Democrats would not cross party lines to help bail out Johnson, should he need it.

“Today I rise on behalf of the governing majority of the House of Representatives,” Aguilar said in his speech, a nod to Democrats helping Republicans pass funding bills and avoid shutdowns in the previous Congress.

Lisa McClain nominates Johnson for reelection as speaker

House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain rose to give the nominating speech for Johnson after the quorum call.

“On Nov. 5, the American people gave us a great opportunity to get America back on the right track … And ladies and gentleman, today we have the opportunity to do just that,” she said, prompting cheers from GOP members.

She praised Johnson, saying he was given a tough task when he took over for McCarthy in late 2023.

“No speaker is perfect, and no one will ever be, however, achieving perfection requires incremental gains and hard decisions along the way,” she said.

Johnson outlines new commitments ahead of high-stakes vote

Just before voting is set to start, Johnson posted a lengthy statement on X about how he plans to deliver on fiscal responsibility if elected.

He said as speaker, he would commit to creating a working group of independent experts to work with House committees and the “Department of Government Efficiency” — an outside government group to be led by Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Those experts, he said, will be tasked with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and issuing a report to his office that he will make public.

Johnson also pledged to request House committees “undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.”

Democrats cheer as Nancy Pelosi returns to Capitol after hip surgery

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just underwent a hip surgery after falling during a congressional delegation trip abroad, is present for Friday’s vote.

Democrats clapped and cheered when she briefly walked into the chamber.

Pelosi was seen on the House floor without crutches.

In a social media post, Pelosi said she was “proud” to return the Capitol to support Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, for speaker.

Johnson brushes off possibly losing on 1st round

Johnson told ABC News’ Jay O’Brien if he loses on the first ballot, it says “nothing.”

“It’s a part of the process but I expect that we will get it done,” Johnson said before entering the House chamber for the speaker’s vote.

Johnson said he believes he will gain the votes today to win, trying to project confidence while walking with a swarm of reporters.

“We have to get this job done and unify the conference,” Johnson said, adding “And I’m here for the long haul.”

House kicks off opening day of 119th Congress

The House has gaveled in for the official start of the new Congress.

After a call to order and opening prayer, the House will begin an electronic vote to establish a quorum. Attendance is a critical factor for Johnson, who is navigating a historically tight House majority as he seeks another term as speaker.

Speaker vote also a test for Trump

Trump appears to be working the phones ahead of the high-stakes vote.

In an interview with CNN, Trump confirmed he’s been in touch with Republican holdouts.

ABC News previously reported Trump and his team were working to strike a deal with Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus who remains undecided on Johnson.

“Chip Roy will do what’s right for the country,” Trump said during a phone interview with CNN.

What happens if the House can’t elect a speaker

The House can’t conduct any business without a speaker, including swearing in members.

If the chamber can’t come to an agreement before Monday, the certification of Trump’s 2024 election victory could be thrown into chaos.

The House and Senate will convene on Jan. 6 for a joint session of Congress for a finalization of the results of the presidential race, a constitutionally mandated responsibility for lawmakers.

Johnson insists he’s not making deals for the gavel

Despite days of closed-door meetings with Republican holdouts, Johnson insists he’s not cutting any deals to win them over.

“My simple message to my colleagues is make suggestions about process and improvements. We are open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone,” he said.

“There’s no quid pro quo here,” Johnson added. “I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

In the previous Congress, McCarthy was forced to meet Republican hardliner demands to be elected speaker after a four-day voting process. One of those demands — a lower threshold to bring a motion to vacate — led to his downfall just seven months later when he was forced out of leadership by a small group of GOP members.

Johnson’s message to GOP: ‘We don’t have time for drama’

Johnson had a simple message for his conference ahead of the vote.

“We don’t have time for drama,” Johnson told reporters.

Johnson said he was speaking with members and urging them to be unified so they can quickly get to work on Trump’s agenda.

“This election is not just about one person. It’s about moving forward with the America First agenda. A mandate was given by the American people — the electorate — President Trump got 77 million votes. The House Republicans got almost 75 million. Thats a record number. They are expecting us to get to work,” Johnson added.

What Johnson is thinking

Johnson expressed confidence in winning the speaker vote as he entered the Capitol on Friday.

Asked by ABC News if he will be successful in the first round, he replied: “I think so.”

But privately, House leadership sources say they’re also preparing for the very real possibility of a bruising floor fight, going multiple rounds of voting.

In 2023, it took McCarthy 15 rounds of voting and several concessions to be elected speaker.

Johnson has been adamant he won’t make any backroom deals to keep his job. And moderate Republicans have been publicly cautioning Johnson against giving too much away to the further-right undecided votes.

-ABC News’ Jay O’Brien

Trump wishes Johnson luck

Trump is doubling down on his support for Johnson, and said a victory for Johnson would be a “big win for the Republican Party.”

“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support,” Trump wrote in an early morning post on his social media platform.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! – A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”

How the House speaker vote works

The House will meet at 11:00 a.m. for legislative business and then officially convene for the start of the 119th Congress at 12:00 p.m.

At noon, there will be a quorum call to determine how many members are present and voting. With the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House, Johnson needs almost every Republican vote to win.

The election for speaker is expected to take place between 12:45 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Read more about what will happen on the first day of the new Congress here.

Johnson’s future uncertain as he fights for reelection

Johnson has publicly expressed confidence that he will retain the speaker’s gavel, but spent the final day before the vote on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican holdouts.

Several House Freedom Caucus members were spotted at his office, many leaving the hourslong meeting dodging questions from reporters. The few who did speak said they thought they were making progress but none had committed to voting for Johnson.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team and the president-elect himself were working behind the scenes this week to strike a deal with one GOP hardliner in particular — Rep. Chip Roy of Texas — sources told ABC News.

Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medals to 20 recipients, including Liz Cheney
(Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden plans on Thursday to announce 20 recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal.

According to the White House press release, this award is given out to Americans who “have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

“The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice,” the press release added.

One of the most notable recipients is former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for her actions as the vice chair of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The press release said that she used her voice and reached across the aisle to defend American ideals of freedom, dignity and decency. The move comes as Cheney has faced attacks from President-elect Trump, a member of her own party, for her role in the Jan. 6 committee.

Biden will also honor Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, who chaired the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Biden is set to honor a number of other former lawmakers including Carolyn McCarthy, Bill Bradley, Nancy Landon Kassebaum and Ted Kaufman, among others.

The list also includes a number of advocates and experts. Their contributions are wide-ranging, spanning from law to healthcare to photography to education.

Biden is scheduled to present the awards to the recipients in a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Below is the list of recipients, along with short bios supplied by the White House.

Mary L. Bonauto
Attorney and activist Mary Bonauto first fought to legalize same-sex marriage in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine before arguing before the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality as the law of the land. Her efforts made millions of families whole and forged a more perfect Union.

Bill Bradley
Raised in small-town Missouri, Bill Bradley showed a dedication to basketball that would define his courage, discipline, and selflessness. A two-time NBA Champion and Hall-of-Fame New York Knick, he served three terms as a United States Senator from New Jersey and was a candidate for president, advancing tax reform, water rights, civil rights, and more, while still today seeking to deepen our common humanity with humility and heart.

Frank K. Butler, Jr.
As a pioneering innovator, Navy Seal, and leader in dive medicine, Dr. Frank Butler introduced Tactical Combat Casualty Care to the medical world that set new standards for tourniquet use not only for injuries in war, but injuries across daily civilian life. He has transformed battlefield trauma care for the United States military and saved countless lives.

Elizabeth L. Cheney
Throughout two decades in public service, including as a Congresswoman for Wyoming and Vice Chair of the Committee on the January 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice—and reached across the aisle—to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency. Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together.

Christopher J. Dodd
Chris Dodd has served our Nation with distinction for more than 50 years as a United States Congressman, Senator, respected lawyer, and diplomat. From advancing childcare, to reforming our financial markets, to fostering partnerships across the Western Hemisphere—he has stood watch over America as a beacon to the world.

Diane Carlson Evans
After serving as an Army nurse during the Vietnam War, Diane Carlson Evans founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation to ensure female service members received the recognition they deserve—one of our Nation’s most sacred obligations. Her duty and devotion embody the very best of who we are as Americans.

Joseph L. Galloway (posthumous)
From Vietnam to the Persian Gulf, Joe Galloway spent decades sharing first-hand accounts of horror, humanity, and heroism in battle. Known as the soldier’s reporter and the soldier’s friend, he embedded with American troops, rescued wounded soldiers under fire, and became the only civilian awarded a Bronze Star for combat valor by the United States Army as one of the most respected war correspondents of his era.

Nancy Landon Kassebaum
The first woman to represent Kansas, Nancy Kassebaum was a force in the United States Senate. From supporting a woman’s right to choose to reforming health care, she stood up for what she believed in even if it meant standing alone, and she reached across the aisle to do what she believed was right.

Ted Kaufman
For decades, including as a United States Senator from Delaware, Ted Kaufman has served the Nation with honesty and integrity. A master of the Senate who championed everyday Americans and public servants, he’s been at the forefront of consequential debates about the courts, the financial system, and more.

Carolyn McCarthy
As a nurse, Carolyn McCarthy had an instinct to heal and serve. When her husband and son were shot on a local commuter train, she became an advocate so persuasive that she was recruited to run for Congress. She served 18 years, championing gun safety measures including improved background checks, as a citizen legislator devoted to protecting our Nation’s welfare.

Louis Lorenzo Redding (posthumous)
A groundbreaking civil rights advocate, Louis was the first Black attorney admitted to the bar in Delaware, where he argued against segregation in the seminal cases of Bulah v. Gebhart and Belton v. Gebhart—laying the legal framework for Brown v. Board of Education. A towering figure and a generous mentor, he opened doors of equity and opportunity for all Americans.

Bobby Sager
A Boston native, Bobby Sager travels the world as a photographer and philanthropist grounded in family and empathy, wielding his camera and influence to connect with people in war-torn countries, capture their hope and humanity, and inspire others to take action and see a fuller portrait of the planet we all share.

Collins J. Seitz (posthumous)
As a state judge in Delaware, Judge Seitz became the first judge in America to integrate a white public school, dismantling the doctrine of “separate but equal” with exacting detail and reverence for the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution. His brave ruling tore down walls of separation to help us see each other as fellow Americans.

Eleanor Smeal
From leading massive protests and galvanizing women’s votes in the 1970s to steering progress for equal pay and helping the Violence Against Women Act become law, Ellie Smeal forced the Nation to not only include women in political discourse but to value them as power brokers and equals. Her strategic vision over more than 40 years embodies the American pursuit to create a fairer, more just world.

Bennie G. Thompson
Born and raised in a segregated Mississippi, as a college student inspired by the Civil Rights movement, Bennie Thompson volunteered on campaigns and registered southern Black voters. That call to serve eventually led him to Congress, where he chaired the House January 6th Committee—at the forefront of defending the rule of law with unwavering integrity and a steadfast commitment to truth.

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi (posthumous)
In a shameful chapter in our Nation’s history, Mitsuye Endo was incarcerated alongside more than 120,000 Japanese Americans. Undaunted, she challenged the injustice and reached the Supreme Court. Her resolve allowed thousands of Japanese Americans to return home and rebuild their lives, reminding us that we are a Nation that stands for freedom for all.

Thomas J. Vallely
A United States Marine during the Vietnam War, Thomas Vallely has never given up on peace. Over the course of five decades, he has brought Vietnam and the United States together—establishing Fulbright University Vietnam, fostering greater economic and cultural exchange, and overcoming the perils of the past to seize the promise of the future. His service remains a symbol of American leadership in the world.

Frances M. Visco
As president of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, Fran Visco has fought tirelessly and fearlessly to increase Federal funding for breast cancer research, early detection education, and access to women’s healthcare. As a breast cancer survivor, she turned pain into purpose, changed the landscape of breast cancer advocacy, and has become a powerful symbol of hope for the Nation.

Paula S. Wallace
A lifelong educator and trailblazer of the arts, Paula Wallace dreamt of a school that would transform how we think about professional education. By establishing the esteemed Savannah College of Art and Design and serving as its president, she has guided thousands of students into creative industries.

Evan Wolfson
By leading the marriage equality movement, Evan Wolfson helped millions of people in all 50 states win the fundamental right to love, marry, and be themselves. For 32 years, starting with a visionary law school thesis, Evan Wolfson worked with singular focus and untiring optimism to change not just the law, but society—pioneering a political playbook for change and sharing its lessons, even now, with countless causes worldwide.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for top intel role, draws scrutiny over Russia comments
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) takes the stage during a Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the director of national intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, has little experience working with the nation’s spy agencies and a long track record of echoing the Russian disinformation they work to expose and to counter — a combination her critics claim should be disqualifying.

Gabbard, 43, who represented Hawaii as a Democrat from 2013-2021 and ran for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020 before becoming a Republican earlier this year, has been accused of harboring sympathies for the Kremlin and parroting propaganda generated by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

At the outset of the conflict, Gabbard blamed the Biden administration and NATO, claiming they had provoked Russia’s aggression by ignoring what she called its “legitimate security concerns” about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the defensive alliance.

In March 2022, Gabbard posted a video to Twitter, now X, sharing what she said were “undeniable facts” about U.S.-funded biolabs in the war-torn country, claiming that “even in the best of circumstances” they “could easily be compromised.”

“Instead of trying to cover this up, the Biden-Harris administration needs to work with Russia, Ukraine, NATO, the U.N. to immediately implement a ceasefire for all military action in the vicinity of these labs until they’re secured,” she said.

About the same time, a commentator on Kremlin state media referred to her as “Russia’s girlfriend” and her comments have been featured on the country’s state-run TV programs, along with those of Tucker Carlson, an outspoken critic of U.S. involvement with Ukraine.

Gabbard’s claims closely mirror a false, decade-old Russian conspiracy theory that Washington is secretly funding the development of biological weapons in former Soviet countries, which has been repeatedly debunked by the U.S. and international organizations.

Although she later claimed her comments were about public health research labs in the conflict zone, she also expressed concerns that Ukraine was in possession of biological weapons during an interview with former Fox News host Carlson a few days before taking to social media.

Democrats and opponents of the president-elect were quick to condemn Trump’s choice of Gabbard — who appeared regularly with him in the final months of his campaign.

“You really want her to have all the secrets of the United States and our defense intelligence agencies when she has so clearly been in Putin’s pocket?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, pressed during a recent interview.

“Her judgment is non-existent,” Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, now a fierce Trump critic, asserted on Sunday.

“The idea that somehow she would be put in charge of this critical function should be giving our adversaries in Moscow and Beijing a lot of relief,” he continued.

But in their criticisms of Gabbard, some Democrats have made their own unfounded claims.

Florida Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz sparked backlash after she claimed Gabbard was a “Russian asset” that would “essentially would be a direct line to our enemies” in a television appearance on Friday.

In 2019, Hillary Clinton suggested, without offering any evidence, that the Russians were “grooming” Gabbard to run as a third-party candidate for president in order to spoil Democrat’s chances of winning the White House. Gabbard refuted the allegations and sued Clinton for defamation, but later dropped her compliant.

If Gabbard ultimately becomes the director of national intelligence, she will oversee 18 U.S. intelligence agencies and play a critical role in determining what material is including in the president’s daily intelligence briefings.

She is expected to face a confirmation battle in the Senate, but some hawkish Republicans in the chamber have expressed tepid support for her nomination.

“While we have differences on foreign policy, I think she’s extremely bright and capable,” South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an X post on Wednesday.

Gabbard has taken other controversial stances on foreign policy matters. In 2017, she journeyed to Syria to meet with its authoritarian leader Bashar al-Assad, whose government has carried out numerous deadly attacks on Syrian civilians through the course of the country’s civil war, according to the U.N.

The then-congresswoman said after meeting with al-Assad that he was not an enemy of the U.S. and opposed American intervention in the conflict.

In 2015, Gabbard also defended Russian airstrikes in Syria conducted at the request of the Assad regime, echoing Moscow’s claim that the operation was focused on terrorist targets when in reality it focused on Syrian opposition strongholds.

Gabbard has taken a much softer approach to China than the president-elect, calling on Trump to end his trade war against Beijing in 2019 and expressing her opposition to the remilitarization of Japan, a response to the strategic challenge posed by China.

Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff in new administration
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce that Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It’s not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies — including separating thousands of families at the border.

ABC News reported earlier this week that Miller is expected to drive immigration policy and has already been laying the groundwork on this for months.

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X saying “this is another fantastic pick by the president.”

News of Miller’s selection comes as Trump’s new administration begins to take shape. Last week, he announced his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, would be his White House chief of staff; on Sunday evening, Trump shared that former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan is going to be the “border czar” in his administration.

Trump also selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sources told ABC News.

The position is not a Cabinet position, so it does not need Senate confirmation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

