House speaker vote live updates: Republicans about to decide Mike Johnson’s fate

(WASHINGTON) — The House of Representatives on Friday votes to elect a speaker for the new Congress.

Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, has secured President-elect Donald Trump’s support as he seeks reelection.

But Johnson’s handling of the government funding fight just before Christmas angered some of the GOP’s right flank. Depending on attendance, Johnson may only be able to lose one Republican vote.

Democrats cheer as Nancy Pelosi returns to Capitol after hip surgery

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just underwent a hip surgery after falling during a congressional delegation trip abroad, is present for Friday’s vote.

Democrats clapped and cheered when she briefly walked into the chamber.

Pelosi was seen on the House floor without crutches.

In a social media post, Pelosi said she was “proud” to return the Capitol to support Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, for speaker.

Johnson brushes off possibly losing on 1st round

Johnson told ABC News’ Jay O’Brien if he loses on the first ballot, it says “nothing.”

“It’s a part of the process but I expect that we will get it done,” Johnson said before entering the House chamber for the speaker’s vote.

Johnson said he believes he will gain the votes today to win, trying to project confidence while walking with a swarm of reporters.

“We have to get this job done and unify the conference,” Johnson said, adding “And I’m here for the long haul.”

House kicks off opening day of 119th Congress

The House has gaveled in for the official start of the new Congress.

After a call to order and opening prayer, the House will begin an electronic vote to establish a quorum. Attendance is a critical factor for Johnson, who is navigating a historically tight House majority as he seeks another term as speaker.

Speaker vote also a test for Trump

Trump appears to be working the phones ahead of the high-stakes vote.

In an interview with CNN, Trump confirmed he’s been in touch with Republican holdouts.

ABC News previously reported Trump and his team were working to strike a deal with Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus who remains undecided on Johnson.

“Chip Roy will do what’s right for the country,” Trump said during a phone interview with CNN.

What happens if the House can’t elect a speaker

The House can’t conduct any business without a speaker, including swearing in members.

If the chamber can’t come to an agreement before Monday, the certification of Trump’s 2024 election victory could be thrown into chaos.

The House and Senate will convene on Jan. 6 for a joint session of Congress for a finalization of the results of the presidential race, a constitutionally mandated responsibility for lawmakers.

Johnson insists he’s not making deals for the gavel

Despite days of closed-door meetings with Republican holdouts, Johnson insists he’s not cutting any deals to win them over.

“My simple message to my colleagues is make suggestions about process and improvements. We are open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone,” he said.

“There’s no quid pro quo here,” Johnson added. “I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

In the previous Congress, McCarthy was forced to meet Republican hardliner demands to be elected speaker after a four-day voting process. One of those demands — a lower threshold to bring a motion to vacate — led to his downfall just seven months later when he was forced out of leadership by a small group of GOP members.

Johnson’s message to GOP: ‘We don’t have time for drama’

Johnson had a simple message for his conference ahead of the vote.

“We don’t have time for drama,” Johnson told reporters.

Johnson said he was speaking with members and urging them to be unified so they can quickly get to work on Trump’s agenda.

“This election is not just about one person. It’s about moving forward with the America First agenda. A mandate was given by the American people — the electorate — President Trump got 77 million votes. The House Republicans got almost 75 million. Thats a record number. They are expecting us to get to work,” Johnson added.

What Johnson is thinking

Johnson expressed confidence in winning the speaker vote as he entered the Capitol on Friday.

Asked by ABC News if he will be successful in the first round, he replied: “I think so.”

But privately, House leadership sources say they’re also preparing for the very real possibility of a bruising floor fight, going multiple rounds of voting.

In 2023, it took McCarthy 15 rounds of voting and several concessions to be elected speaker.

Johnson has been adamant he won’t make any backroom deals to keep his job. And moderate Republicans have been publicly cautioning Johnson against giving too much away to the further-right undecided votes.

-ABC News’ Jay O’Brien

Trump wishes Johnson luck

Trump is doubling down on his support for Johnson, and said a victory for Johnson would be a “big win for the Republican Party.”

“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support,” Trump wrote in an early morning post on his social media platform.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! – A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”

How the House speaker vote works

The House will meet at 11:00 a.m. for legislative business and then officially convene for the start of the 119th Congress at 12:00 p.m.

At noon, there will be a quorum call to determine how many members are present and voting. With the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House, Johnson needs almost every Republican vote to win.

The election for speaker is expected to take place between 12:45 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Read more about what will happen on the first day of the new Congress here.

Johnson’s future uncertain as he fights for reelection

Johnson has publicly expressed confidence that he will retain the speaker’s gavel, but spent the final day before the vote on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican holdouts.

Several House Freedom Caucus members were spotted at his office, many leaving the hourslong meeting dodging questions from reporters. The few who did speak said they thought they were making progress but none had committed to voting for Johnson.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team and the president-elect himself were working behind the scenes this week to strike a deal with one GOP hardliner in particular — Rep. Chip Roy of Texas — sources told ABC News.

