Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for 3 games for illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for 3 games for illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — The NFL has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for three games without pay after he delivered a devastating and illegal hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during a game Sunday as the signal caller was sliding to the turf.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, announced the suspension on Monday and slammed Al-Shaair for “your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football.”

Besides the violent hit to Lawrence, Runyon said the decision to suspend Al-Shaair was based on repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyon wrote in a letter to Al-Shaair.

Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. The loss of pay for three games means Al-Shaair could lose up to $2 million, or roughly $666,000 per game.

The video showed Lawrence scrambling out of the pocket and running six yards downfield before taking a feet-first slide. The quarterback’s knee was already on the turf when the 27-year-old Al-Shaair laid him out with a blow to the head with his left forearm that was covered in a brace.

Runyan said Lawrence “clearly goes down in a feet-first slide” when Al-Shaair hit him, leading with his forearm and helmet. Runyan said Al-Shaair “had time and space to avoid such contact.”

The hit sent Lawrence backward, causing the back of his helmet to hit the turf hard. As Lawrence lay on the field at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, his arms appeared to be in what is called a “fencing posture,” an involuntary position associated with a brain injury.

As Lawrence stayed on the ground, a teammate, Evan Engram, retaliated against Al-Shaair, sparking the first of two fights between the teams.

When the dust settled, Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for making the illegal hit around the quarterback’s head and neck area. Engram was assessed a personal foul penalty.

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask,” Runyon said in his letter to Al-Shaair. “After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.”

Lawrence suffered a concussion and had to be carted off the field. He didn’t return to the game, which the Texans ended up winning 23-20.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyon wrote to Al-Shaair. “Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, Al-Shaair has a right to appeal the suspension, but it was not immediately clear if he will do that.

In a post-game press conference Sunday, Jaguars coach Doug Peterson called the hit an “unfortunate play.”

“It’s a play that nobody wants to see in our league, obviously, because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates,” Peterson said.

On Monday, Al-Shaair claimed in a social media post that he “genuinely didn’t see him [Lawrence] sliding until it was too late.”

“To Trevor, I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening,” Al-Shaair wrote.

Al-Shaair went on, “I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play.”

Al-Shaair also said that since the on-field episode, he has been “called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain to racist and Islamophobic fans and people.”

“You don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you,” Al-Shaair wrote. “God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

The 25-year-old Lawrence posted a message on the social media site X on Monday, saying he was “feeling better.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me,” Lawrence wrote. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 10/24/24
Scoreboard roundup — 10/24/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vikings 20, Rams 30

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Celtics 122, Wizards 102
Spurs 109, Mavericks 120
Thunder 102, Nuggets 87
Timberwolves 117, Kings 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Stars 5, Bruins 2
Blues 5, Maple Leafs 1
Devils 3, Red Wings 5
Wild 4, Lightning 2
Panthers 3, Rangers 1
Hurricanes 4, Flames 2
Avalanche 5, Utah Hockey Club 1
Jets 4, Kraken 3
Sharks 2, Kings 3

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 11/25/24
Scoreboard roundup — 11/25/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Magic 95, Hornets 84
Raptors 100, Pistons 102
Pelicans 110, Pacers 114
Mavericks 129, Hawks 119
Clippers 94, Celtics 126
Trail Blazers 98, Grizzlies 123
Knicks 145, Nuggets 118
Nets 128, Warriors 120
Thunder 130, Kings 109

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ravens 30, Chargers 23

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Avalanche 2, Lightning 8
Capitals 4, Panthers 1
Predators 2, Devils 5
Blues 5, Rangers 2
Golden Knights 5, Flyers 4
Stars 4, Hurricanes 6
Flames 3, Senators 4
Red Wings 4, Islanders 2
Jets 4, Wild 1
Kraken 3, Ducks 2
Kings 2, Sharks 7

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jake Paul eases to victory by decision over Mike Tyson
Jake Paul eases to victory by decision over Mike Tyson
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix

(DALLAS) — Jake Paul won the highly anticipated boxing match on Netflix by unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 as Paul landed 78 punches to Mike Tyson’s 18.

Once known as “The baddest man on the planet,” former heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 knockouts), returned to the boxing ring Friday to take on YouTube star-turned-professional fighter Jake Paul (11-1, seven knockouts).

The two have traded verbal barbs for months ahead of the delayed fight, but things escalated Thursday when video showed the 58-year-old Tyson slapping Paul, 27, in the face during the weigh-in for the prime-time fight.

The Tyson-Paul fight was originally scheduled for July before it was pushed back several months after Tyson had an ulcer issue.

Tyson, 58, tried to push the pace early on in the bout, but Paul was able to overcome the early onslaught and kept hitting the former heavyweight champion with shots from a distance as Tyson slowed down the further the fight went on.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions, who is partnering with Netflix to put on the fight, said in a release.

Before the fight, Tyson said he planned to “finish” the “kid” despite the 31-year age gap.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said in a release. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul said Tyson will be his biggest challenge yet.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul said in a statement.

Tyson was heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 and began his career by winning his first 37 matches. He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout. Tyson’s first loss was a huge upset against Buster Douglas in 1990.

Paul, who began fighting professionally in 2020, has previously defeated UFC star Nate Diaz and MMA fighter and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren. He started his boxing career 6-0 before losing to Tommy Furry in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.