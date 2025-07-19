How 2 men helped a camp for kids with disabilities rebuild amid deadly Texas floods

Paul Maloy

(KERR COUNTY, TEXAS) — A summer camp in central Texas designed for children with disabilities that had severe damage following the deadly flooding that hit the region was unexpectedly able to open on time this summer, thanks, in part, to the help from two men and hundreds of volunteers.

CAMP’s, the Children’s Association for Maximum Potential, camp saw its riverfront and grounds destroyed, while its main facilities on higher ground were thankfully not drastically impacted, facilities director Ken Kaiser told ABC News.

The two men, Rusty Bourland and Cord Shiflet, didn’t know each other, but they met by chance as both were motivated to help others following the floods that started on July 4. There are at least 134 deaths attributed to the flooding, a majority in Kerr County. And 101 people are still missing. In some of the most affected areas, more than 20 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour.

Bourland, who owns a landscaping business in Austin, Texas, and Shiflet, an Austin real estate agent and content creator, showed up to work in Center Point, Texas and began talking about the sites that needed the most help.

Both had heard whispers about a place called CAMP, but had no idea where it was or why it was so special.

“The place is amazing and it just makes me so emotional talking about it,” Shiflet, holding back tears, told ABC News.

Shiflet said he remembers the first time he walked into the summer camp.

“I just knew that when I asked people to help, they would show up. They’d come out in spades to help with stuff or to volunteer,” he said.

And that’s exactly what happened, they said.

On the first day, the two arrived at the camp on July 9, hoping to have 100 people, but were surprised when over 275 showed up. On day two, more than 300 attended. By day three, more than 500 came to help, and by day four, they believed there were over 1,000 volunteers.

Their mission was to clean up the debris and make the place ready to open just nine days after the floods hit. Giant trees were uprooted, lots of equipment, benches and picnic tables were washed down the river. So much was gone.

Victims were found in the area, officials said, so their mission moved slowly and methodically out of respect for people who were impacted.

“Our priority was to clear pathways leading to the waterfront. Easier said than done,” Bourland said. “Thirty people would stand around the excavators to watch and make and sure there wasn’t victims in those piles.”The skid steer would come in and move a pile, with more people looking to make sure there were no victims. “Then, if all was clear, that step was a burn pile,” Bourland said.

Shiflet utilized his social media platforms to garner donations and attract people from all over the country to help. Bourland, who had been called on in the past to help with clean-up projects after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Bill, coordinated the cleanup. He knew how to work the equipment that would be needed for the debris, where to get it and how to manage teams of people.

The emotionally and physically draining days paid off, they said.

“So much has gone on recently with politics and everyone being nasty to each other. And that’s the way it’s felt lately,” Shiflet said. “This felt so good to see everyone coming out for one purpose. Minnesota, Arizona, Florida, Alabama and even Mexico. There were so many good people that reached out and came in from all over the country. It was heartwarming to feel and see that.”

On Sunday, July 13, CAMP welcomed campers back, Susan Osborne CAMP’s CEO told ABC News.

“You know, I think that our campers just love what we do. They enjoy to go out fishing and canoeing and swimming and horseback riding and all the things that we provide,” Osborne said. “I was a little hesitant. I think when we first contacted parents, I thought maybe we might have some mass cancellations, but as we were communicating a lot with our parents, we wanted to let them know that we were okay and that everybody was safe.”

After more than a week of volunteering, Shiflet and Bourland went home to their families. A project that should have taken months to finish, was completed in four days and left the pair with a desire to do more, they said.

“I left this project a changed person,” Shiflet said. “ I just realized what’s important in the world and what I’ve been doing. Forget all the other stuff and focus on this. I need to be there for my community and do more.”

“I had no idea we’d be rebuilding anything. I was just going down there as a volunteer to help,” Bourland said. “Honestly, it was the most unbelievable amount of emotions that came over me – Other than the day I married my wife.”

Woman allegedly leaves over 100 cats inside U-Haul, arrested: Police
Merced County Sheriff’s Office

(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) — A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to “check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Once on the scene, the deputy observed “at least 20 cats in distress” through the window of the vehicle, officials said.

Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 “extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats” in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.

All of the cats — which ranged from one week to 8 years old — were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.

Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.

Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.

“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.

Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.) — A Georgia father drowned after saving five people from a rip current at a beach in South Carolina, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call for “multiple swimmers in distress” in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and once on the scene, they discovered one person was missing and a “search was initiated.”

Then at approximately 6:15 p.m., the body of the missing person was found and identified as 38-year-old Chase Childers, officials said.

Officials later found out that Childers — a former professional baseball player for the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league team and police officer — and one other individual entered the water to help a family of five, with Childers getting “caught in the rip current.”

“He died trying to save others,” police said.

Childers’ family said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Chase Childers” and that the news feels “surreal, incredibly hard to grasp and profoundly unfair.”

His family described his death as a “heroic act,” where he paid the “highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife.”

“Word are hard to find at the moment,” the family said in a statement shared on social media.

Childers leaves behind three children and his wife, the family said. He would have turned 39 next month, his brother-in-law confirmed to ABC News.

Judge denies government’s request to dismiss Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case in Maryland has denied the Trump administration’s request to dismiss the case.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, at a hearing Monday in Maryland, pressed DOJ attorneys on why they claimed in May court filings that they could not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after securing an indictment against him in Tennessee on charges of human smuggling.

“Your client secured an indictment against Mr. Abrego Garcia on May 21 … how could you six days later say you had no power to produce him?” Judge Xinis asked. “Why else would you file a criminal indictment against someone who you can’t produce? It’s illogical.”

Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution, was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Xinis, pointing to a filing submitted by the DOJ in May that said the U.S. government did not have the power to bring Abrego Garcia back from detention in El Salvador, repeatedly asked DOJ layers about the timeline of the criminal probe and whether the Tennessee indictment played a role in his release.

“Those are powerful arguments to say ‘I don’t have the power’… yet, at the same time, you’re putting in place the power of the prosecutorial arm to charge an individual, who you say will never come back to the United States, with a crime,” Judge Xinis said.

“You began a criminal investigation … on April 28, which was a month after this case began, and common sense would dictate that the only possible defensible use of investigative criminal resources would be if you eventually secured an indictment to bring Mr. Abrego Garcia back,” Judge Xinis said.

When DOJ attorney Bridget O’Hickey said the investigation into Abrego Garcia in Tennessee did not begin on April 28, Judge Xinis said the attorney was contradicting the government’s sworn testimony in the criminal case.

“That’s noteworthy to me, because I do believe that your client has taken a different position in front of the Tennessee court,” Judge Xinis said.

O’Hickey said Abrego Garcia was not indicted “with the purpose of bringing him back.”

“He was indicted because he was under investigation for those criminal charges,” O’Hickey said.

When Judge Xinis asked the plaintiffs how they found out Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S., Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said, “We found out on ABC News.”

Judge Xinis was also scheduled to hear arguments Monday over whether Abrego Garcia should be transferred to Maryland as he awaits trial in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys filed an emergency motion last week seeking to have him returned to Maryland as he awaits trial, but government attorneys say they will seek to deport him to a country other than his native El Salvador, where he is prohibited from being sent due to a 2019 court order.

The magistrate judge overseeing the Tennessee case is expected to release him on bond as he awaits trial, setting up a battle over his potential removal.

In a court filing last week, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said he had been subjected to severe mistreatment including “beatings, severe deprivation, inadequate nutrition and psychological torture” while he was held in CECOT, arguing that he “could face persecution or torture if removed directly to various other countries, including but not limited to countries with notorious human rights abuses like Libya, South Sudan, and Eritrea.”

The next hearing in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case is set for July 16 in Tennessee.

Robert McGuire, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, filed a motion last week to set a jury trial date “within 70 days of his initial appearance.”

