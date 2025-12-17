How a young Texas mom was killed in a brutal ambush outside her workplace

How a young Texas mom was killed in a brutal ambush outside her workplace

mphotoi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When Alyssa Burkett arrived at her Texas workplace one fall morning in 2020, the 24-year-old mother of one didn’t know a deadly plan against her was already unfolding.

On the morning of Oct. 2 that year, Burkett pulled into the parking lot of the Greentree Apartments in Carrollton, where she worked as an assistant office manager, right before tragedy struck.

A new “20/20” episode, “Ride or Die,” airing Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, examines the case.

According to authorities, a black Ford Expedition pulled up next to her, and the darkly dressed driver shot her through her car window. Miraculously, Burkett managed to get out of, but as she tried to escape into her office, the assailant stabbed and slashed her 44 times.

Carrollton Police Detective Jeremy Chevallier, who responded to the crime, told “20/20” that the scene was extremely disturbing.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years,” he said. “When I arrived, it was the most brutal scene I think I’d ever been to.”

Given the violent nature of the crime, investigators believed it could have been a crime of passion.

Burkett had been engaged in a custody battle with Andrew Beard over their 1-year-old daughter Willow. Beard, who was 10 years older than Burkett and worked as a power tools salesman, had initially met her online, according to investigators.

The day after the killing, while canvassing a neighborhood near Beard’s home, police noticed a vehicle consistent with the one driven by Burkett’s assailant. Upon searching the car, they found a hole drilled into the side of the car that could have been a gun port alongside dark colored makeup and a fake beard, officials said.

Beard soon surrendered himself to the Carrollton Police Department, and he eventually faced federal charges and pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and discharging a firearm in Burkett’s death. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison in May 2023.

However, Beard claimed to authorities that his fiancée Holly Elkins, whom he started dating in 2020, was actually the one who masterminded Burkett’s killing.

Beard pointed authorities to texts between him and Elkins where she said “I need to know you’re my ride or die” and “I’m not coming home unless I know you did this.”

In July 2023, investigators believed that they had collected enough evidence to charge Elkins. She was coming back from a trip in the Dominican Republic when police arrested her at the airport in Miami.

At her trial, Elkins pleaded not guilty and argued that it wasn’t her who committed the crime or installed trackers on Burkett’s vehicle as authorities alleged. Her attorneys also rejected the notion that she was the “mastermind” behind the killing.

She was convicted of conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and given two consecutive life sentences.

In December 2025, Elkins had her conviction on the firearm charge overturned on appeal, reducing her sentence to life without parole.

In an exclusive new interview with “20/20,” Beard said that his biggest regret was letting down his daughter.

“My message to my daughter is simply this: Willow, my sweet baby girl. You instantly became our world. I’m sorry for letting you down the way I did, honey,” he said. “Maybe one day you can forgive me for that …  I love you with every inch of my heart. I truly do.”

Beard has not seen or had any contact with his daughter since he was arrested. Teresa Collard, Burkett’s mother, adopted Willow, whom she told “20/20” reminds her of her late daughter.

“They are a spitting image of each other. I mean, even the way Willow walks … Willow turns around and walks off and I see Alyssa walking off,” Collard said.

Man pleads guilty to arson attack at Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro’s home, gets 25 to 50 years
Booking photo of arson suspect, Cody Balmer. (Dauphin County District Attorney)

(NEW YORK) — The man who firebombed the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated arson, arson and the attempted murder of Shapiro, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors released surveillance video on Tuesday capturing the attack as it unfolded.

Balmer climbed a fence at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, broke a window and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside, prosecutors said.

Video showed Balmer walking through the house, hitting at doors, “including a door leading to where the Governor’s family and guests slept, but could not break through,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Balmer then ignited a second Molotov cocktail in the dining area, prosecutors said, and the fire it sparked was caught on surveillance video. Balmer then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. At the time of the attack, the governor, his wife and three of their children were in the house, as well as 15 of their guests and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, prosecutors said.

Balmer called 911, identified himself and confessed, allegedly telling the dispatcher that Shapiro “needs to know that he ‘will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.'”

Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

Balmer was a mechanic who may have been experiencing financial and mental health problems, sources previously told ABC News.

Balmer, who was arrested at 38 years old, will first be eligible for parole when he is 63, prosecutors said.

Airlines cancel hundreds of flights Friday amid shutdown-related FAA reductions
Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) Officials decided to gradually increase air travel reductions to 10% after the safety team determined it would be the safest approach, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at Reagan National Airport.

Major airlines say they are planning to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday — out of thousands of daily flights — as the Federal Aviation Administration is set to begin limiting flight capacity at 40 major U.S. airports amid the government shutdown.

If the government shutdown continues, more air travel reductions could be on the way, Duffy said.

“I want it to be fixed, but also I have to continue to look at data and if this continues, and I have more [air traffic] controllers who decide they can’t come to work and control the airspace, but instead have to take a second job, with that you might see 10% would have been a good number, because we might go to 15% or 20%,” Duffy said.

This could likely cost airlines tens of millions of dollars, Duffy said.

The initial plan called for a 10% reduction starting Friday, but officials chose to gradually increase the reductions for safety, Duffy said.

Loss of separation — the minimum distance kept between aircrafts to keep them safe — in the airspace and complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers are among the data points that led to the decision to reduce air travel, Duffy said.

“We’ve seen more breaches in regard to that loss of separation, we see more incursions on tarmac throughout the country, and we have more complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers, and more complaints about the lack of responsiveness from controllers,” Duffy said.

“That data is going in the wrong direction, not in the right direction, which made us make the decision we have to actually take additional measures to reduce the pressure in our system,” Duffy said.

As of 2:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning, at least 814 flights within, into or out of the United States have been cancelled so far, per FlightAware

American Airlines said Thursday it will cancel about 220 of its roughly 6,000 departures starting Friday and lasting through this weekend.

United Airlines said in a statement it plans to cancel less than 200 of its more than 5,000 flights each day through the weekend. The airline has listed the flight cancellations on a special website along with other information for travelers.

A company spokesperson told ABC News that about half of customers who had their flights canceled were able to be rebooked within 4 hours of their original departure time.

Delta Airlines said it planned to cancel about 170 daily flights.

American, United and Delta — the three largest airlines in the U.S. — all have said they believe they will be able to accommodate most of the impacted passengers on other flights.

The cancellations are the latest — and perhaps biggest — disruption to air travel since the government shutdown began more than a month ago.

The FAA decided not to cut any international flights as it would be a violation of international agreements with the countries, according to Duffy.

“We have international agreements that we abide by, and because of those international agreements, I’m not going to impact those international flights. And because if I do, what will happen is we have other countries that are waiting to have a breach of those contracts from the US so they can cut down American flights, and then that would have a very long lasting impact on our ability to to to send travelers from the U.S. to those partners that have the agreements,” Duffy said.

Duffy said he has spoken to President Donald Trump about the flight reduction decision and that the White House is “fully read in” on it.

“The White House also looks to the safety team to help us make the right decisions to do the best we can to keep people safe. But there’s an easy answer. There’s an easy answer, open up the government, stop this,” Duffy said.

What travelers are saying
Travelers began to be notified of the canceled flights on Thursday.

Caitlin Ladner, in Wisconsin, said she had planned to fly to Raleigh, North Carolina, on a Friday for a trip to surprise her parents with her sister but got a notice about her canceled flight on the United app.

“We’ve been planning it for a while …. It’s pretty upsetting,” she told ABC News.

Despite an offer to reschedule her flight, she said she decided to cancel it altogether.

“I don’t know when all this is going to end,” she said.

Meanwhile, other travelers across the country on Thursday were bracing for delays — and trying to make it home before the cancellations started.

At Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C., Frederick Ross, from Fort Myers, Florida, told ABC News the current travel headaches have him rethinking his upcoming holiday travel plans.

“It’s a big factor to have to possibly deal with delays and cancellations, and talking about traveling with the whole family, it’s easier to just take a road trip,” he said.

FAA order limits flights
The FAA said earlier this week it was reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports across the country to alleviate staffing pressures. The reductions this weekend are starting out at 4% but will eventually climb to 10%, federal officials said.

Under an emergency order issued by the FAA on Thursday, airlines are required to reduce operations at the 40 “high-impact airports” by 6% by Nov. 11 and by 10% by Nov. 14. Any airline that does not comply will be fined $75,000 per flight over the limit, according to the FAA order.

That announcement came after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier that the FAA would be forced to shut down the airspace in some areas if the shutdown continues into next week, warning of “mass chaos.”

Staffing shortages among air traffic controllers has been an ongoing concern and there have been scattered flight delays and cancellations over the past several weeks, as the shutdown has stretched on.

Last weekend, a surge in callouts among air traffic controllers led to strained staffing at multiple airports across the U.S.  — including in the New York City area where 80% of controllers were absent at one point, the FAA reported.

Air traffic controllers, who are required to work without pay for the duration of the shutdown, are credited with helping end the most recent shutdown in 2019, when a series of absences delayed flights and heightened pressure on members of Congress.

The precise impact the flight cancellations will have on overall air travel is unclear.

“We’re not in the peak of summer, we’re not over a holiday period. So we feel confident that we have enough seats in these markets to accommodate all travelers,” United’s chief customer officer, David Kinzelman, told ABC News.

“There will not be chaos over the weekend,” he said, likening the impact of the reductions to a “medium-sized storm.”

He added, “We are going to cancel flights that we think have the least amount of disruption for customers. If you’re in a market with only two small regional flights and you cancel one or both of them, that’s a huge impact to that market. We want to avoid that. And so what we’re doing is really spreading it around the system.”

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali, Sam Sweeney and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

Former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson faces murder trial in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/N_SeanGrayson_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>Sean Grayson fatally shot Sonya Massey while responding to her 911 call for help. (Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption></figure><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>(PEORIA, Ill.) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 6, 2024, fatal shooting of Sonya Massey.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson was&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/illinois-deputy-charged-fatal-shooting-sonya-massey-woman/story?id=112058957″><span class=”s1 s2″>charged with a total of three counts</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;in connection to Massey’s death – first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz, declined to comment to ABC News but confirmed that his client has “pleaded not guilty to all charges.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The trial will take place in Peoria, Illinois, after it was moved from Sangamon County to Peoria County due to extensive media publicity.</span></p><p class=”p2″><span class=”s1″>Body camera footage of the incident&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/body-camera-footage-released-illinois-state-police-woman/story?id=112162337″><span class=”s1 s2″>released by Illinois State Police on July 22, 2024,</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;shows Massey telling Grayson and another responding deputy, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”I don’t want to hurt you, you called us,” Grayson responded.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Later in the video, Grayson, who was inside Massey’s home, points to a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1”>Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” according to the video.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson threatens to shoot her and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt, the video shows. As she briefly rises, Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.</span></p><p class=”p2″><span class=”s1″>Massey died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head,&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/sonya-massey-woman-killed-home-police-died-homicide/story?id=112305250″><span class=”s1 s2″>according to an autopsy report</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;released on July 26, 2024, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed to ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/sean-grayson-deputy-charged-sonya-massey-killing-fighting/story?id=113149639″><span class=”s1 s2″>said he feared for his life</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;during his encounter with Massey, according to documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2024.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”While on scene, I was in fear Dep. (redacted) and I were going to receive great bodily harm or death. Due to being in fear of our safety and life, I fired my duty weapon,” Grayson wrote in his field case report.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said the autopsy confirmed that this was an “unnecessary excessive use of force, completely unnecessary, certainly not justified.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Crump said that Massey had struggled with her mental health.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prosecutors alleged that Grayson discouraged his partner from retrieving the medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The judge in the case ruled during a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 15, 2025, against the defense’s request to exclude body camera footage after Massey was shot, according to WICS, ABC affiliate in Springfield, Illinois.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The body camera footage released by Illinois State Police shows the incident from the point of view of Grayson’s partner because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>A review of the case by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. Grayson was fired in July 2024 by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted in this case.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson has been held in the Macon County jail ahead of his trial.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson’s attorneys revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and argued for his pretrial release, claiming that he would not receive proper treatment in prison. An appellate court ruled on Nov. 27, 2024, that Grayson could be released on pretrial conditions but the ruling was paused last December after prosecutors appealed the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prosecutors argued, in part, that Grayson acted “impulsively” and cannot be trusted to comply with conditions for pretrial release.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prior to Grayson’s time in public law enforcement, he was discharged from the U.S. Army for unspecified “misconduct (serious offense),” according to documents obtained by ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>ABC News also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>He pleaded guilty to both charges. He paid over $1,320 in fines and had his vehicle impounded as a result of the 2015 incident. In 2016, Grayson paid over $2,400 in fines, according to court records.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation on Aug. 12 inspired by Massey’s death, according to ABC station in Chicago,&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abc7chicago.com/post/illinois-governor-jb-pritzker-set-sign-police-reform-bill-named-sonya-massey/17510474/”><span class=”s1 s2″>WLS</span></a><span class=”s1″>. The law creates stricter hiring practices for law enforcement agencies by requiring departments to thoroughly investigate a candidate’s history before hiring them.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”It means everything to me. Like to see my mom making some change … that means the world to me,” said Massey’s son Malachi Hill Massey.</span></p><p class=”p2″><em><span class=”s1″>ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.</span></em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>