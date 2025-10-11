How Affordable Care Act subsidies became a sticking point in the government shutdown

(WASHINGTON) — As the federal government shutdown enters its tenth day, one major health care issue has continued to be a sticking point: insurance subsidies.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, or premium tax credits, help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

Eligibility for the subsidies can include factors such as household income and geographic location.

The subsidies were part of the original Affordable Care Act passed during the Obama administration and were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic to increase the amount of financial assistance to those who were already eligible and to expand eligibility to more people. They are set to expire at the end of the year.

Republicans have said the expansions from the pandemic era went too far and have tried to persuade Democrats to fund a temporary spending bill that doesn’t address the expiring ACA subsidies, with promises of discussing ways to continue the subsidies later.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., referred to the Dec. 31 deadline to extend subsidies as being far away.

“That’s a Dec. 31 issue,” he said during a news conference earlier this week. “There are lots of conversations and deliberations and discussions right now, even bipartisan amongst members about necessary changes that would have to be made, pretty dramatic changes to even have that considered on the floor. But look, I’m not going to forecast the outcome of that.”

However, Democrats say that with open enrollment for ACA plans beginning Nov. 1, the subsidies not being approved could be detrimental for millions of American families.

“The Democrats have said that their position on getting out of the shutdown period is that they would want to both extend and make permanent these enhanced marketplace premium tax credits,” Melinda Buntin, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, told ABC News.

“The thing at the very top of the list is these subsidies because they are so salient and they will directly affect the pocketbooks of so many millions of Americans,” Buntin said.

Buntin said that if open enrollment begins and these subsidies are not approved and loaded into the enrollment systems, people are likely to see their premiums go up.

Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office suggest that, without an extension, gross benchmark premiums could increase by 4.3% in 2026 and by 7.7% in 2027 for those on marketplace plans.

A KFF analysis last month found that people who buy insurance from the marketplace, and receive financial assistance, would see their premiums rise by about 114% on average, from $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026.

There is broad support for the tax credits. A recent KFF poll, which was fielded just before the government shut down on Oct. 1, found that 78% of Americans support extending the enhanced tax credits, including more than half of Republicans and of “Make America Great Again” supporters.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed on Thursday the need to extend tax credits, stating, “[U]nless we extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, tens of millions of Americans are about to experience dramatically increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles by thousands of dollars per year.”

Buntin says this could affect many Americans, but particularly those who live in states where Medicaid was not expanded and buying insurance on the marketplace is their only option.

Naomi Zewde, a fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and assistant professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told ABC News that working low-income families and adults will be affected if the ACA subsidies are not approved.

“Mainly those who don’t get insurance through their job, who make too much for Medicaid but not enough to pay [about] $600-plus per month for a plan with a two-to-three-thousand-dollar deductible,” she said.

However, James Blumstein, university distinguished professor of constitutional law and health law and policy at Vanderbilt University School of Law, told ABC News that even if the subsidies lapse and the Nov. 1 deadline arrives, a deal could be worked out to retroactively fix the issue.

He added that he believes congressional Democrats and Republicans could also come up with a deal that saves the ACA subsidies but doesn’t keep the full expansions that were offered during the pandemic.

“I think the leverage for the Democrats will diminish,” he said. “Republicans have passed a continuing resolution so that this issue is going to come back up five or six weeks again.”

Blumstein continued, “Democrats will have leverage again in five or six weeks and I think that whether this goes into the period of new enrollment or not, that can all be fixed in the deal. In other words, if the time lapses that can be overcome by the subsidies coming a little bit later.”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump indicated that he was negotiating with Democrats on health care policy and that he was open to making a deal on health care subsidies in an attempt to reopen the government.

“We have a negotiation going on with the Democrats that could lead to good things, and I’m talking about good things with regard to health care,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“If we made the right deal, I’d make a deal. Sure,” Trump said in reference to making a deal to approve ACA subsidies.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denied that the White House was negotiating with Democrats.

Trump later walked back his willingness to make a deal, writing on social media that he would work with Democrats as long as the government is reopened first.

Democratic leaders have said they are not willing to vote to reopen the government unless Republicans negotiate on health care demands, while Republicans have signaled unwillingness to negotiate on health care policy unless the government is reopened — an effective stalemate.

“Republicans are saying that we should have what is referred to as a clean bill, just continue the government operations as they were, without extending these subsidies, and then once we’ve got that, then we can come back and we can talk about things like extending the subsidies,” Buntin said. “Democrats are seen so far unwilling to agree to that, which I think represents a sort of breakdown in normal process.”

She continued, “Democrats are seeing a political opening, because there are so many millions of people who depend on these subsidies to be able to afford health insurance, and there’s nothing like a deadline to use to get something you want.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told ABC News in a statement earlier this week that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown.

“Senate Democrats are choosing to keep the government shut down, putting major health programs at risk. They should do the right thing and vote to reopen the government,” the statement read.

(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Richard Besser explains why he and other former directors of the CDC wrote an op-ed criticizing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handling of the CDC and public health.
Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are speaking out, saying Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is endangering the health of Americans.

Seven former directors and two former acting directors — whose tenures stretch back to the administration of former President Jimmy Carter — published an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday, just days after the ousting of the CDC’s new director Dr. Susan Monarez.

Sources told ABC News that Kennedy and Stefanie Spear, his principal deputy chief of staff, called on Monarez to support changes to COVID vaccine policy and the firings of high-level staff, which Monarez would not commit to.

The directors said Monarez’s removal is the latest in a series of actions that could have a “wide-ranging impact” on “America’s health security.”

One of the co-authors, Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and acting director of the CDC during the administration of former President Barack Obama, said he and his colleagues are stunned at what they’ve seen.

“What we are seeing taking place in the Department of Health and Human Services, and at CDC in particular, is not businesses as usual,” he told ABC News. “There are always changes, different policy priorities when administration changes. But what we’re seeing under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] is something different altogether.”

“He has come into his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services with a strong agenda that is centered on dismantling our vaccine system in America and limiting people’s access to these life-saving, health-preserving interventions,” Besser added.

HHS did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

In the op-ed, the former directors point to several decisions made by Kennedy including the firing of thousands of federal health workers, touting unproven treatments as measles was spreading in the U.S., and canceling $500 million in federally funded mRNA vaccine research.

The directors also referenced Kennedy’s removal of all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with his own hand-selected members, many of whom have shared vaccine-skeptic views.

Besser said the ousting of Monarez, along with the resignation of at least four top leaders, compelled him and his colleagues to speak out.

He told ABC News that their departures leave the U.S. vulnerable to every day health challenges as well as public health threats.

“We can’t predict when the next pandemic will be here, but we know there will be future pandemics,” Besser said. “There will be other infectious threats. There will be other public health challenges, and with this Secretary performing in the way that he is, it puts us all at risk.”

He said he and the co-authors “don’t agree on everything, but we agree that our federal public health system is in major jeopardy. The CDC, which had been looked to as the world’s leading public health institution, is on life support and needs our attention immediately.”

The op-ed called on Congress to oversee HHS, which it has authority to do. It echoes a social media post from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), who said the departure of CDC leaders require oversight from the Senate committee he chairs.

The former directors also called on state and local governments to fill funding gaps left behind by some of Kennedy’s actions.

“We represent individuals who served in every administration from Jimmy Carter through Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats, and we were unified in our feeling that what we’re seeing is extremely alarming and that Congress needs to step up and perform its oversight function,” Besser told ABC News. “And so, we’re hoping that our voices will add to some of the other voices that have been calling this out and that Congress will do its part.”

In this April 24, 2024, file photo, a group of doctors join abortion rights supporters at a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court hears oral arguments today on Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States to decide if Idaho emergency rooms can provide abortions to pregnant women during an emergency using a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to supersede a state law that criminalizes most abortions in Idaho. Andrew Harnik/Getty

(IDAHO) — More than six months after Idaho’s near-total abortion ban went into effect, a small town nestled in the state’s northern mountain ranges lost its labor and delivery service — and access to such care could now be imperiled further by looming Medicaid cuts.

Bonner General Health, located in Sandpoint, Idaho, announced in March 2023 that it would no longer provide obstetrical care, citing the state’s “legal and political climate” as one of the factors that drove the decision. Abortions in Idaho are illegal except in the cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

The hospital in the city of around 10,000 people was one of three health systems in Idaho to shutter their labor and delivery services in recent years. The state has lost over a third of its OB-GYNs — 94 of 268 — since the ban was enacted in 2022, according to a new study in medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Local health care providers and advocates ABC News spoke with said that Medicaid cuts could put additional labor and delivery services at risk of closing — adding further pressure to Idaho’s already strained maternal and reproductive health care system.

More than 350,000 of the state’s residents are insured by Medicaid, including those covered by the expansion plan voters approved through a ballot measure in 2018. Idaho was already seeking federal approval to institute its own work requirements after Gov. Brad Little signed a Medicaid cost bill this spring.

Under the federal changes, the state could lose $3 billion in funding over the next decade and 37,000 residents could lose coverage, according to analysis by KFF.

“We are living with the consequences of when you criminalize practicing medicine, you lose doctors, and I think that, coupled with these cuts at the federal level, are going to prove devastating for Idaho’s already precarious rural health system,” Melanie Folwell, the executive director of Idahoans United for Women and Families, the group spearheading a ballot initiative to restore abortion rights, told ABC News.

After Bonner General closed its obstetric services, Kootenai Health, located an hour south, inherited its patients, which included residents across the northern tip of the state. Some women now have to drive two to three hours to get prenatal care or to deliver at Kootenai, according to one of its OB-GYNs, Dr. Brenna McCrummen.

Traveling that far for care, especially in cases of complications, can endanger women and infants, McCrummen noted.

“There have been patients that have delivered on the side of the road because they’re not able to get to the hospital in time. There have been babies that have gone to the NICU who didn’t do as well as they probably would have had they not had to travel long distances,” she told ABC News.

The loss of OB-GYNs in the state has hit rural areas like those in the north especially hard, the JAMA Network Open study noted. A vast majority of the remaining physicians providing obstetric care are concentrated in Idaho’s seven most populated counties, leaving only 23 OB-GYNs to serve a population of over half a million across the rest of the state, according to the study.

Those giving birth aren’t the only ones affected by the shortage of physicians. OB-GYNs like McCrummen have packed schedules, leading to long wait times for other reproductive care. Patients seeking annual exams, for instance, often have to book five months in advance, McCrummen explained. These exams provide vital preventive health services, such as screenings for cervical and breast cancer.

Across the U.S., more than 35% of counties are maternity care deserts — areas that lack obstetrics clinicians — according to Dr. Michael Warren, the chief medical and health officer of the March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health.

Reductions to Medicaid funding could exacerbate the problem, Warren told ABC News.

“The worry is that as these changes are happening in the Medicaid space, it’s going to be harder, particularly for rural hospitals, to maintain those obstetric services, and if they discontinue those, we’ve got more maternity care deserts, and we’ve got a greater risk of both moms and babies having worse outcomes,” Warren said.

The Medicaid cuts were passed into law in July as part of President Donald Trump’s massive tax and policy bill. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, a Republican who serves as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, defended the bill in a press release earlier this month, saying that “targeting waste, fraud and abuse in the program ensures that it stays financially viable for the populations who need it most.” Crapo has also argued that the legislation’s $50 billion rural hospital fund is the “largest investment in decades in rural health care.”

In Idaho, Medicaid covers around a third of births, according to data from March of Dimes. Even before cuts to coverage, labor and delivery units were difficult to keep open, Toni Lawson, a vice president of the Idaho Hospital Association, told ABC News.

Lawson explained that such units require “special equipment” and “specially trained staff” on call, which is expensive to maintain — especially in rural areas with lower birth volumes and where Medicaid reimburses less than cost. Additionally, she said, hospitals have had difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified OB-GYNs amidst Idaho’s abortion restrictions.

As a result, looming reductions to Medicaid funding could push these healthcare systems over the edge, according to Lawson.

“What you’ll see in Idaho, before you see hospitals close, is we’ll have more closures of labor and delivery services,” she said.

These cuts could also worsen outcomes for the women who lose coverage, physician assistant specialist Amy Klingler explained.

“If patients don’t have access to insurance and they don’t have access to Medicaid, sometimes they delay prenatal care, we don’t catch complications early enough, and it puts the baby and the mother’s lives at risk,” Klingler, who works in a small mountain town in central Idaho, told ABC News.

The two problems can compound — Klingler noted that the risk of not catching complications early on is heightened when the same women also have to travel further to receive care.

While she is able to provide prenatal care to her patients, the closest hospital that can deliver babies is a 60-mile drive from her clinic — a route she says that lacks cell service for 45 miles.

“So in the best circumstances, it takes planning and forethought. And then when things are serious and complicated, it’s much more dangerous,” Klingler said.

“Complicated pregnancies in Idaho are the scary ones right now,” she added.

In cases when the mother’s health becomes at risk, health providers say that the state’s abortion ban limits the emergency care they are able to provide. A state court issued a ruling in April slightly expanding the medical exception to the ban in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, but advocates still argue the existing law constricts physicians’ ability to supply adequate care.

The organization Idahoans United for Women and Families is currently gathering signatures to get a measure on the ballot in 2026 to return the state to the standard of abortion access it had before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

However, Lawson said “there is no silver bullet” to solve depleted access to maternal and reproductive care.

“It is going to have to be a combination of things and certainly removing barriers to recruitment is an important part of that,” she said, adding that the state must also address rural hospitals’ precarious financial position amid the projected loss of Medicaid funding.

Breana Lipscomb, the senior manager of maternal health and rights at advocacy group the Center for Reproductive Rights, noted that all of these factors are “working in tandem” to restrict access.

“It’s making health care even further out of reach for people, and this is particularly concerning for Black people, for people living in rural areas, for low income folks and for people with capacity to birth,” Lipscomb said.

“I am really afraid of what we might see,” she added.

(NEW YORK) — Oct.1 marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society (ACS) is commemorating 40 years of spreading awareness about the condition.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, with one in eight developing breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the ACS.

However, the group also says that early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

ABC News has compiled resources to help you learn more about breast cancer diagnosis, treatments and support.

Breast cancer statistics
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., behind skin cancer, accounting for one in three of all new female cancers every year, according to the ACS.

Between 2018 and 2022, more than two-thirds of cases of female breast cancer were diagnosed at a localized stage, meaning the cancer was contained to the breast, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women, behind lung cancer, although death rates have been decreasing over the last three decades. ACS states this is believed to be due to earlier screenings, better treatments and increased awareness.

To learn more key statistics about breast cancer, click here or here.

Diagnosing breast cancer
Although breast cancer can be found after symptoms appear, many patients have no symptoms.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but other signs and symptoms include swelling of the breast, skin dimpling, breast or nipple pain, nipple discharge aside from breast milk and nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaky or thickened, according to ACS.

Tests use to detect breast cancer include mammograms, breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs.

For women with low incomes and are uninsured or underinsured, the CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program offers free or low-cost mammograms.

To learn more about breast cancer symptoms and what imaging tests are available, click here.

Treating breast cancer
Treatment for breast cancer can vary depending on the type, stage and location of the cancer.

Options include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and targeted drug therapy.

The ACS recommends patients discuss all treatment options that are available to them with their doctors.

To learn more about treatment options and approaches, click here.

What to know about screening
Currently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women between ages 40 and 74 who are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years.

Women who are at higher risk with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors should discuss timing of screening with their health care provider.

Experts say screenings can help detect breast cancer in its early stages, when it’s easier to treat.

To learn more about screening and what tests are available, click here.

One of ACS’ fundraising efforts includes Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The non-competitive walks, between three and five miles, are meant “to provide a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and people living with metastatic breast cancer.”

To find an event near you, click here.

Connect with a breast cancer survivor
Through the American Cancer Society’s app, ACS CARES, those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer can connect with trained volunteers who are breast cancer survivors.

The app can help connect patients with volunteers who have the same cancer experience and similar background including diagnosis, location, race and ethnicity.

To learn more about how to be connected with a volunteer, click here.

