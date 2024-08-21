How Americans feel about book bans, restrictions: Survey
(NEW YORK) — As schools and libraries across the country face record-breaking attempts to remove books from shelves, most Americans are opposed to book restrictions in public schools, according to a new survey.
In 2023, the American Library Association (ALA) documented 4,240 unique book titles targeted for censorship, as well as 1,247 demands to censor library books, materials and resources.
The targeting of unique book titles increased by 65% from 2022 to 2023, reaching the highest level ever documented by ALA.
These efforts have increased alongside state legislation restricting certain school content on topics like race, sex, gender and more.
However, a new study by the Knight Foundation — a nonprofit that provides grants for journalism and the arts — found that two-thirds of Americans oppose efforts to restrict books. There are more strong opponents than strong supporters of book restrictions, with a 3-1 divide among respondents.
The study found that 62% of Americans oppose their state government legislating what content is allowable in school books.
Public school parents are more likely to be in favor of book restrictions, but more than half of parents (59%) still oppose book restrictions. This is lower than the 67% opposition rate among non-parents.
About 7% of parents with reading-age children reported their child reading an age-inappropriate book from school, and 25% of pre-K-12 parents are concerned about this happening in the future.
Classroom or library content restrictions are often based on concerns about what is deemed “age-appropriate” for certain ages — as is the case in legislation in Florida, Utah, Texas and other states.
More survey participants said it is a bigger concern to restrict students’ access to books that have educational value than it is for them to have access to books that have inappropriate content, especially when it comes to students in middle school and high school.
Six in 10 survey respondents saw age appropriateness as a legitimate reason to restrict students’ book access. However, the report found that far fewer say it is legitimate to block access to books that contradict parents’ political views, religious beliefs or moral values.
Most public school parents are confident in the appropriateness of their school’s book selections. The study also found that 78% of all adults say they are confident that their community’s public schools select appropriate books for students to read.
Though the public feels strongly about the issue — 62% call it highly important — very few have taken action themselves on the issue. Only 3% have personally engaged in the debate, according to the report — 2% engaging to maintain access and 1% to restrict access.
Conservatives are over-represented in the support for book restrictions, making up 57% of book restriction supporters but only 27% of all adults, according to the Knight Foundation. Conservatives are also less likely to feel politically represented in public school books.
(WASHINGTON) — A one-time aide to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro left a woman “weeping and in shock” after threatening her on a phone call in 2018, according to an email the woman sent to state lawmakers in 2023, five years after the alleged conversation.
The former aide, Mike Vereb, allegedly invoked Shapiro’s name on the call, telling the woman that “by the time he and Josh were done with me, I would be worse than nothing,” said the woman, who requested that her name not be published, in an interview with ABC News.
“You are going to continue to be nothing by the time Josh and I get done with you,” the woman quoted Vereb as saying, telling ABC News that she was left “shaken” by the way in which Vereb “freely” referenced others in power.
“Obviously part of what left me shaken was not just Mr. Vereb’s aggressive and unrelenting tone, but how freely he made it seem he was speaking beyond himself,” she said.
News of the alleged 2018 incident, which has not been previously reported, comes as Shapiro emerges as a leading contender to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket.
There is no evidence that Shapiro, who was at the time Pennsylvania’s state attorney general, was aware of Vereb’s allegedly threatening call.
The 2018 incident marks the second allegation of wrongdoing against Vereb — who was once one of Shapiro’s closest aides. After bringing him to the governor’s office in early 2023, the Shapiro administration settled an unrelated sexual harassment complaint against Vereb last September for nearly $300,000, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Weeks later, Vereb resigned.
Critics say the allegations against Vereb raise questions about whether Shapiro should have known about his alleged behavior and worked harder to prevent it.
Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Shapiro, claimed the then-attorney general was not made aware of the woman’s complaint at the time and more broadly condemned Vereb’s alleged behavior.
“This incident occurred 6 years ago and was not reported to agency leadership at the time,” Bonder said in a statement to ABC News. “This alleged behavior would be completely inappropriate and would not be tolerated — and any use of the Governor’s name in this manner is unacceptable.”
Vereb declined to comment for this story.
In the fall of 2023, within weeks of Vereb’s resignation, the woman transmitted an email recounting her experience to one of Shapiro’s deputy chiefs of staff and a group of state legislators, both Republicans and Democrats.
“[Vereb] confronted and threatened me that evening leaving me weeping and in shock standing alone in a parking lot,” she wrote of the phone call in the October 2023 email, which was obtained by ABC News. “Then and now I was struck by how he seemed so at ease in threatening me.”
She wrote that she had raised the incident at the time in 2018, including to a member of Shapiro’s office who “compassionately listened” but later passed away without getting back to her. It is not clear what the employee did with the information before she passed away.
In her 2023 email, the woman — a self-identified independent who was once a registered Republican — hinted at the use of the governor’s name: She wrote that Vereb was “naming a handful of folks with some power in Harrisburg” and made “some implication of the OAG” — an apparent reference to the Office of the Attorney General.
The woman, who runs an independent nonprofit advocacy group for abused children, wrote she received the phone call from Vereb in 2018 in the course of a policy dispute between her organization and the attorney general’s office.
As attorney general, Shapiro supported a change to Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law in the wake of his office’s high-profile investigation into child abuse within the state’s Catholic church. The woman’s organization had pushed back on elements of the pending legislation — citing potential “unintended consequences,” she wrote — which the woman said precipitated the call from Vereb.
The woman wrote in the email that she felt compelled to come forward again and write the email after news broke that Shapiro’s administration had reached a settlement with an employee who accused Vereb of sexual harassment and retaliation, writing that “the recounting of how she felt intimidated and retaliated against resonated with me.”
Of the $300,000 sexual harassment settlement Shapiro’s administration brokered, a spokesperson said that “Shapiro and his Administration take every allegation of discrimination and harassment extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to thoroughly investigate all reports,” but “in order to protect the privacy of every current and former Commonwealth employee involved, the Administration does not comment further on specific personnel matters.”
State Rep. Abby Major, one of the Republicans who received the woman’s 2023 email, told ABC News on Wednesday she had previously known the woman through legislative work and was “proud” of her for coming forward last year — suggesting that even if Shapiro was unaware of this specific incident, he bears responsibility for what she said were Vereb’s well-known antics.
“[Vereb and Shapiro] have a history of Mike being his enforcer — they play good cop, bad cop,” Major said. “Mike [was] out doing Josh’s dirty work so Josh can be the guy that everybody loves.”
Erin McClelland, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer, appeared to criticize Shapiro’s handling of the sexual harassment allegation on X last week.
“I want a VP pick that’s secure enough to be second under a woman, is content to be VP & won’t undermine the President to maneuver his own election & doesn’t sweep sexual harassment under the rug,” she wrote.
Other Democrats in the state have defended Shapiro’s ability to work with women and his handling of the sexual harassment settlement, which precipitated Vereb’s resignation.
“We know that Josh Shapiro would be an incredible pick [as the vice presidential nominee] — I hope that he is highly considered,” state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat, said this week. “But obviously, Vice President Harris knows what she’s doing.”
(WASHINGTON) — Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty to federal offenses for leaking sensitive information online, will now face a military court-martial, according to the U.S. Air Force.
No trial date has been set yet for the military legal proceedings, which will take place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
Teixeira faces charges alleging he violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to a statement from the Air Force.
The first charge alleges he failed to obey an order to “cease and desist from accessing information not pertaining to his duties” on or about Sept. 15, 2022, and on or about April 13, 2023, according to the statement.
The second charge alleges that he “dispose[d] of an iPad, computer hard drive, and cell phone, with intent to obstruct the due administration of justice in the case of himself” sometime between March 1, 2023, and April 13, 2023, according to the statement. It also alleges he similarly directed another person to delete Discord messages he sent “with intent to obstruct the due administration of justice in the case of himself” on or about April 7, 2023.
Teixeira was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense. Federal prosecutors said Teixeira “accessed and printed hundreds of classified documents” and posted images of them on Discord prior to his arrest in April 2023.
He pleaded guilty to all six charges and agreed to accept a 16-year prison sentence in March. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts under the Espionage Act.
His sentencing is set for Sept. 27.
The U.S. military reserves the right to separately prosecute a service member who has already been convicted in a federal court.
An Air Force evidentiary hearing was held in May to determine whether his case should move forward to an Air Force court-martial.
(ALTON PARK, Ill.) — A massive, 100-foot-wide sinkhole left a soccer field in southern Illinois partially collapsed, according to officials.
The sinkhole formed at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, which lies over a limestone mine operated by New Frontier Materials, the company said in a statement to the Alton Telegraph.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident, officials said.
“No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing,” Alton Mayor David Goins told the outlet.
Footage of the sinkhole forming shows a light pole, benches and the soccer field’s artificial turf being swallowed into the mine below.
The mine, which has a reported 40 to 50-foot thick ceiling, collapsed and resulted in the 100-foot-wide hole, officials told the outlet.
“The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs,” New Frontier Materials’ spokesman Matt Barkett said in the statement.
“Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community,” Barkett said.
Barkett said the mine collapse was reported, as required, to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
ABC News reached out to New Frontier Materials for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Michael Haynes, Recreation Department director for Alton Parks, told First Alert 4 the mines, which have been active in the area for decades, have never been an issue for the park above.
“The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades,” Haynes told the outlet. “It’s never been brought up before so I’m told it’s an anomaly. We’ll wait until the investigation is complete,” he said.