How inflation largely came back to normal, according to experts

How inflation largely came back to normal, according to experts
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation has loomed over the U.S. economy like a movie villain, haunting grocery store trips and gas runs. While costs remain much higher than they were a few years ago, those rapid price increases have mostly vanished.

Inflation stands at its lowest level in more than three years, hovering right near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data this week showed.

Not long ago, a once-in-a-century pandemic upended the economy, sending millions nationwide into lockdown and snarling the global supply chain. Meanwhile, trillions of dollars in government support helped Americans spend amid the calamity.

A resulting imbalance between supply and demand sent prices soaring. The Russia-Ukraine war exacerbated the problem, causing gas and food shortages. Within a few years, the massive issue has largely been resolved.

“This was the highest inflation over the longest period that we’ve seen in decades. It was serious,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and a former Fed official, told ABC News.

Here’s what to know about how inflation has come back down:

Repaired supply chain

During the pandemic, factories worldwide shut down. Workers stayed home for fear of getting sick. Freight ships waited off the coast of overwhelmed U.S. ports.

The pandemic clogged the global supply chain, imposing shortages for everything from cars to lumber to exercise equipment. Meanwhile, people stuck at home focused their spending on those exact sorts of products, since COVID-19 shutdowns prevented them from going out to eat or taking a vacation.

When too much money chased after too few products, prices climbed.

“The pandemic was the root of all evil in the economy,” Sahm said.

When lockdown rules were lifted, demand for goods slowed and manufacturers revved up production as workers returned. The nation’s ports loosened up the backlog of container ships, cutting freight prices dramatically and lowering costs for retailers.

Economists disagree over the role that elevated corporate profits played in driving inflation, as some say they account for more than half of the increase in prices while others say they have caused little or none of the hikes.

In some cases, the easing of supply chain blockages took months or even years to work their way through the global economy.

Take car prices, for example. When semiconductor production slowed nearly to a halt, carmakers lost out on a part necessary for production. Car prices skyrocketed, sending many consumers to the used car market. In turn, used car prices soared. So did costs for car repairs and, as a result, car insurance.

“Those have all now unwound,” William English, a professor of finance and former economist at the Federal Reserve, told ABC News.

Interest rate hikes

In response to rising inflation, the Fed embarked upon an aggressive series of interest rate hikes. Beginning in 2021, the Fed rapidly hiked interest rates, eventually putting borrowing costs at their highest level in more than two decades.

In contrast with the supply chain fixes, the interest rate hikes aimed to address the other side of the equation driving inflation: excess demand.

In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package, including direct payments of $1,200 and expanded unemployment insurance, among other measures. Months later, in December, Trump enacted a second $900 billion round of government support.

The following year, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package of his own, including another round of $1,400 direct payments as well as an expansion of the child tax credit.

The government support helped buoy demand, even as the pandemic posed major challenges for the supply chain and decimated the service economy made up of sectors like restaurants and hotels.

“Now you have money, and nowhere to go and buy things,” said Hernan Moscoso Boedo, an economist at the University of Cincinnati.

By raising interest rates, the Fed made borrowing more expensive for consumers and businesses alike, making it difficult for them to take on loans for big purchases or large investments.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen less money in the market because of the interest rates,” Boedo said, adding that the reduction of demand has helped ease prices.

Last month, the Fed reversed course, cutting interest rates by half a percentage point and dialing back the fight against inflation. While interest rates remain high relative to recent decades, the landmark shift suggests that the Fed considers the end of the inflation battle to be in sight.

“They’re close to being done,” Boedo said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Chuck E. Cheese launches membership plans to help families save up to 50%
Chuck E. Cheese launches membership plans to help families save up to 50%
A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese pizza restaurant on Dec. 18, 2023 in Hayward, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — Chuck E. Cheese has just the ticket for parents looking to save some cheddar on family fun outings, thanks to its new membership plans.

The Texas-based pizzeria and family entertainment chain that brings arcades and animatronic shows under one roof, announced its first-ever nationwide, unlimited-visit monthly membership program to help unlock new discounts for one low monthly fee.

After a successful test run of its Summer Fun Pass boasting strong consumer demand, Chuck E. Cheese laid out details for the new program that will allow families to “visit Chuck E. Cheese as often as they want, play up to 250 games per day, and enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks,” the company said in a press release.

“We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families,” Mark Kupferman, the chain’s executive vice president, said in a statement. “Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone. After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we’ve seen firsthand how much families love it. We’re thrilled to launch this program nationwide.”

Personal finance expert and senior editor for Business Insider Katherine Fan told ABC News’ Good Morning America that “families can get a lot of value out of the Chuck E. Cheese Fund Pass, because it allows them to bring up to six family members on a single power pass.”

She added, “let’s say you go in on a Tuesday and you have the highest tier pass, which gets you 250 points. You can go right back again the next day and play 250 games again.”

What’s included in Chuck E. Cheese new membership plan?

There are three tiers with varying levels of gameplay and pricing, two of which are monthly memberships with unlimited visits. A single Fun Pass can be shared by a family with multiple children.

The Monthly Fun Pass Membership offers unlimited daily visits for one low, recurring monthly fee, whereas the Two-Month Fun Pass provides unlimited visits for two months for a one-time charge. Both packages offer the same benefits, with the main difference being the billing method.

The three tiers of Fun Pass are: Bronze Fun Passes for $7.99 per month with 40 games per visit and 20% off most food and drinks; Silver Fun Pass for $11.99 per month with 100 games per visit and 30% off most food and drinks, plus extra play points; and the Gold Fun Pass for $29.99 a month with 250 games per visit, plus 50% off most food, drinks and extra play points.

“For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit,” Kupferman explained. “For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun.”

Passes may be used at over 470 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the U.S.

New pricing plans from Chuck E. Cheese signals reboot

Like most indoor event spaces and restaurants, Chuck E. Cheese struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and declared bankruptcy in 2021. But now the family entertainment chain is looking for a reboot to draw families back to their arcade style restaurant.

“The hardest part of any business is getting people in through the door or to your website. And with this fun pass — members are more incentivized to go through Chuck E. Cheese on a more regular basis,” Fan explained. “You’ll then be tempted to buy some drinks or get some food. Or maybe you’ll want to pay a little bit extra to play the crane games or have your kids play on the trampoline.”

This comes on the heels of other entertainment companies, including movie theaters, that have opted to test subscription pricing.

AMC Theaters reported the average ticket price in 2023 was $11.23, which for a family of four makes an outing to the movies $45, without any concessions.

But for regulars moviegoers, memberships can offer an opportunity to save. MoviePass, for example, starts at $10 a month for three free movies.

AMC Stubs A-List offers 3 free movies a week for a $25 monthly fee, with price contingent on location.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about the hoax ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ posts going viral on Instagram
What to know about the hoax ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ posts going viral on Instagram
As seen on Instagram

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve opened Instagram over the last few days, you’ve likely seen a post that begins with the words “Goodbye Meta AI.”

The post, most often shared on Instagram stories, features black-and-white text warning of “legal consequences” and the use of artificial intelligence by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Threads and Facebook.

“If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos,” the text reads, in part. “I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos.”

Since early September, the message has been shared widely, even though it is a hoax.

More recently, when the message is shared on Instagram stories, it is blocked out by a warning that the message contains “false information.”

The warning directs users to a fact-check on the website LeadStories.com.

“Does posting a statement ensure that users of Meta services will not have their data used in Meta’s artificial intelligence training? No, that’s not true: Posting the viral statement, or any other statement, doesn’t mean that Meta will not use that data for AI training, but users in Europe can object via a form in their account settings,” the fact-check reads. “The statement is an example of “copypasta,” text containing information that’s often not true but which is repeatedly copied and pasted online.”

Meta describes generative AI as, “a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content when a person or business gives it instructions or asks it a question.”

When Meta announced its new generative AI features last year, the company detailed how and why it uses data for AI purposes.

According to the company, it pulls data for AI from users’ public posts, their interactions with AI features and publicly-available information from places like databases and search engines.

“We use public posts and comments on Facebook and Instagram to train generative AI models for these features and for the open-source community,” reads Meta’s public privacy policy. “We don’t use posts or comments with an audience other than Public for these purposes.”

The company does not appear to pull information from data for generative AI from user accounts that are set to private.

Meta did not reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FTC seeks to block Kate Spade, Michael Kors merger
FTC seeks to block Kate Spade, Michael Kors merger
The Michael Kors Store on Rodeo Drive on Feb. 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Fg/bauer-griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge in New York to block the $8.5 billion merger of Tapestry, the company behind Coach, Kate Spade, and Capri, which controls Michael Kors.

In April, the FTC sued to block the sale, arguing that these brands dominate what’s known as the “accessible luxury” market and that if they combined, consumers would suffer by paying higher prices.

“This has to be the first time the focus of a federal court hearing turned to a $279 Kate Spade tote described as ‘colorful, joyful, feminine, green and white seen on Emily in Paris,” ABC News senior investigative reporter and correspondent Aaron Katersky said on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Tapestry argues the FTC is ignoring the reality of a marketplace, in which consumers have a lot of choices, suggesting it takes a mere stroll through Bloomingdale’s or Macy’s to see Gucci, Kors and Calvin Klein bags fighting for attention.

Michael Kors himself testified last month during a hearing, telling the judge there’s already plenty of competition for handbags, noting that he learned about one brand when he saw a photo of pop superstar Taylor Swift wearing an Aupen bag similar to those made by Kate Spade.

Kors also testified his handbags have “reached a point of brand fatigue” and a lawyer arguing in favor of the merger said it would revitalize the Michael Kors brand, so consumers have yet another choice. The goal, he said, is to sell more handbags to consumers.

The judge took these arguments under advisement and could rule at any time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.