How Kamala Harris decided on her running mate, Tim Walz
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent this past weekend interviewing the top contenders on her VP shortlist, meeting in person at her Washington, D.C. home with Govs. Tim Walz and Josh Shapiro, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
It was just 17 days ago that President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, and Harris and her vetting team, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, were operating in a truncated time frame. The vetting team initially cast a wide net, with more than a dozen people in consideration. That list quickly got shorter, with nine people being formally asked to submit vetting materials.
It’s a process that is extensive and one that would typically take months — but Holder, along with his vetting team led by former White House counsel Dana Remus, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign chief of staff Sheila Nix, and Harris’ brother-in-law Tony West — wrapped up their work on Friday, turning it over to Harris for a final decision.
Harris met with her vetting team on Saturday and was provided with extensive briefings on each candidate under consideration. She would then interview her top choices.
Following Harris’ interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, there was a sense among Shapiro’s team that the meeting did not go as well as it could have, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Later Sunday, after the interview, Shapiro placed a phone call to Harris’ team, indicating he had reservations about leaving his job as governor, sources said.
Walz, on the other hand, had an indication Monday evening that he would be chosen as Harris’ running mate, sources familiar with the matter said.
Harris came to her decision on Monday and told a small group of staff, sources said. She did not place a phone call to Walz until Tuesday morning.
(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there will be a bipartisan, independent review of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
The independent review will be made up of four people: former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano; Frances Townsend, the former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush; Mark Filip, a former federal judge and deputy attorney general to President George W. Bush; and David Mitchell, the former superintendent of Maryland State Police and former Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the State of Delaware.
Mayorkas said he could invite additional experts to join the panel in the coming days.
The group will have 45 days to review the policies and procedures of the Secret Service before, during and after the rally on July 13.
“All Americans share a concern about the safety of our public officials,” members of the independent review panel said in a joint statement. “We formed this bipartisan group to quickly identify improvements the U.S. Secret Service can implement to enhance their work. We must all work together to ensure events like July 13 do not happen again.”
Mayorkas said his department is committed to being transparent with the findings.
Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle is set to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee.
(WASHINGTON) — Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Katie Britt, R-Ala., unveiled a bipartisan package of bills Wednesday morning aimed at making child care more available and affordable for low- and middle-income families.
Their proposal would modify existing tax credits to help working parents afford child care. And it would implement a new program to keep child care workers in their jobs, the senators told ABC News.
“Every community that I go to in Virginia, from the most rural to the most urban, I hear the same thing: Why am I paying more than I would pay for college?” Kaine said of talking to parents about the cost of child care.
A recent report from the tax firm KPMG found that the cost of child care in the U.S. is rising at nearly double the pace of overall inflation. Between 1990 and April 2024, the cost of day care and preschool rose 263%, according to KPMG.
The rising costs have brought Britt and Kaine, who come from opposite ends of the political spectrum, together on this new package of bills.
“If you have that opportunity to stay home, I think it is remarkable. But if accessibility and affordability of child care is an impediment to you reentering, we felt like it was important for us to come together to have a common sense, bipartisan solution, something that actually had the opportunity to get some legs and get done so that we could achieve real results for American people and for parents all across the country,” Britt, a mom of two high schoolers, said.
The package that the senators are proposing looks to retool existing proposals that are meant to help employers and parents.
One of the bills they’re proposing increases the size of the child and dependent care tax credit to $2,500 for families with one child and $4,000 for families with multiple children. It would also make the credit refundable, a benefit the senators said will put more money into the pockets of low-income families.
“It was about how do we help middle-class families, how do we help those lower-income individuals and parents? You know, the refundable portion is a game changer for that,” Britt said.
Their bill also includes a proposal that would allow families to put more money into pre-tax savings accounts for child care.
The package also focuses on child care providers by launching a new grant program that Britt and Kaine said they hope will grow and keep workers from leaving the child care workforce for higher-paying jobs.
The median pay for child care workers in the U.S. in 2023 was $30,370 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics.
The senators said they are hopeful their proposal will get the support it needs to clear the Senate, especially as lawmakers turn their attention toward tax policy in 2025, when many of the tax cuts implemented in 2025 are set to expire.
In early conversations with colleagues, the senators said they are confident their bills will attract additional co-sponsors.
“I think the time is right. I think people are hearing this when they go back home,” Britt said.
Child tax credit debate heats up on the Hill
While Britt and Kaine remain optimistic about a path forward for their package and bipartisanship around some issues concerning child tax policy, it has been somewhat hard to come by on Capitol Hill in recent years. It’s become even more polarizing in the lead-up to the 2024 election.
The proposal from Britt and Kaine is separate from the much-discussed child tax credit modifications, which will face a critical vote in the Senate later this week.
The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on a separate tax reform proposal that, among other things, would expand the accessible refund of the child tax credit, as well as new tax policies for businesses. That legislation is almost certain to fail at the hands of the majority of Republicans, who say it makes too many concessions to Democrats.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has all but conceded that the bill will go down on Thursday, but he said he’s bringing it up to put Republicans on the record, in part because of recent comments from former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance.
Vance has garnered plenty of media attention lately for previous public comments about childless people in America. But it was his comments during a Fox News interview on Sunday, during which Vance suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris opposed the child tax credit, that Schumer seemed to be referencing on the Senate floor Tuesday.
“This is plain old nonsense. Democrats do not oppose the child tax credit whatsoever. On the contrary, we strongly support it. We authored it and put it together back in 2021. The child tax credit expansion is one of the most significant achievements Democrats have done under the Biden-Harris Administration,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Here is the truth: Democrats want to pass the tax package, because it will help lift more kids out of poverty with another expansion of the child tax credit.”
(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — As Donald Trump made his way into the Republican National Convention on Monday, his first public appearance since the attempted assassination attempt on him, the delegates greeted him with thunderous applause.
Then came booming chants of what’s become a steady rallying cry — complete with raised fists — for the thousands gathered in battleground Wisconsin this week: “Fight, fight, fight!”
They’re inspired, of course, by the iconic moment when Trump returned to his feet after the shooting and, with blood streaming down his face, pumped his own fist in the air to those at his Pennsylvania rally and mouthed those three now-famous words.
“He put himself aside and he told us, not knowing how badly he was hurt, to keep fighting. And I thought, could I love this man any more?” said Laurie Schaefer, an Illinois delegate who said she was a Democrat until Trump ran in 2016, as she sat outside waiting to enter the second day of the convention.
Trump called for unity in the wake of the shooting, a marked shift in tone from his usual blazing rhetoric against President Joe Biden and Democrats. The former president said he is rewriting his acceptance speech for Thursday to emphasize bringing the country together.
But there’s still plenty of criticism of Democrats this week from key speakers. Sen. Ron Johnson, who later said the wrong speech was loaded into the teleprompter, called Democrats’ policies “a clear and present danger to America.” House Speaker Mike Johnson, too, said conservative principles were being “trampled under foot by the radical left,” and Gov. Ron DeSantis took shots at President Joe Biden’s administration being a “Weekend at Bernies” presidency.
So, what then do the words “fight, fight, fight” mean to some of Trump’s most loyal supporters? Do they clash with Trump’s new call for unity?
“Take back our country the way we feel it should be run,” said Randy Garber, a state representative from Kansas who is an alternate delegate. Garber then added, “Without violence, though.”
Tom O’Connor, a delegate from California who is a union carpenter running for city council, said being a Republican in the blue state means “everything is a fight.”
“So, for the president to literally say now’s the time to fight, it’s more of a war cry and we need to push, we need to get more and more conservatives in office to fix the wrongs that have been done to the American people,” he said.
O’Connor, when asked about Trump’s unity appeal and how it would change his campaign rhetoric, argued it’s Democrats who are still stoking division and that he didn’t believe Trump’s messaging would ultimately change much as a result.
“Then how do we become more unified?” ABC News asked.
“That’s a good question. I don’t have the answers, but I’m looking for them,” he said.
Most attendees who spoke with ABC News insisted they didn’t view Trump’s words of “fight, fight, fight” as calling for violence.
“We can’t give up. That’s what it means,” said Anna Villa, a guest at the RNC who drove 13 hours from New York to be in Milwaukee. “So, you know that we can’t be discouraged, that we have to really keep going. You know, it’s an encouragement.”
“It doesn’t mean to me like I have to go and shoot someone,” she said. “It means that we have to like, probably try to encourage some people that want to stay in and not go vote to get them out and vote for it.”
“I think what that means to me is that go get out the vote, stay diligent to your precinct committee role to help your neighbors, make sure they vote the whole ballot, make sure they vote for good moral values, because with good morality, we have more liberty,” said Clayton Taylor, an alternate delegate from Florida. “I don’t think it should be taken out of context.”
Matt Heilman, a state representative and delegate from North Dakota, said: “What I think of when he says that it’s just to continue on and push forward no matter no matter what. The state of the environment that you’re in, just keep pushing forward and you fight on and hope for a better tomorrow.”