How Mike Johnson pulled out a 2nd term as House speaker — with Donald Trump’s help

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Mike Johnson was reelected House speaker on Friday, narrowly winning a showdown with his party’s right-flank after a last-minute assist from President-elect Donald Trump.

Johnson was handed the gavel after a dramatic vote that saw the Louisiana native on track to lose on the first ballot minutes before two Republican lawmakers approached the desk and changed their stance following what one called a “lively discussion” with Trump.

Speaking after the victory, Johnson pledged to implement Trump’s “American First” agenda.

“The American people have called on us to reject business as usual and throw out the status quo,” he said. “We must and we will heed their call.”

Johnson entered the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning facing more than a dozen undecided Republican members. He had spent the day before meeting with the possible detractors in his office, and expressed confidence he would be successful but brushed off the broader implications if he were to lose on the first try.

Moments before the roll call vote began, Johnson publicly released new commitments on spending and fiscal responsibility seemingly aimed at satisfying some of his skeptical colleagues, many of whom were angered over his handling of the government funding fight before Christmas.

The move appeared to bode well for Johnson as the vote kicked off and several previously undecided Republicans cast their vote for him.

But trouble began when some House Freedom Caucus members withheld their votes at first, not answering when their name was called.

Then came three Republican defections, effectively taking away Johnson’s narrow path to victory.

First, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Then Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Keith Self of Texas voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

The vote remained open for roughly two tension-filled hours.

Johnson was seen huddling on the floor with various members of GOP leadership during that time. He then exited the chamber, returning to seek out Norman and Self.

Johnson, Norman and Self huddled in the cloakroom just off the House floor.

They were joined by some other Republicans, including Reps. Andy Harris, Andrew Clyde, Andy Ogles, Andy Biggs and Virginia Foxx.

President-elect Trump waded into the mix, working the phones and speaking to Norman and Self during that huddle just off the House floor, ABC News reported.

Self later confirmed the call to reporters. When asked if Trump was angry, Self called it a “lively discussion.”

Johnson also said Trump was a “big factor” in Friday’s outcome, saying he was on the phone with the president-elect while votes were being counted and he was “humbled” by his support.

After speaking with Trump, Norman and Self walked back into the chamber at 2:30 p.m. and approached the clerks. They both changed their previous votes to support Johnson.

That gave Johnson the 218 necessary votes to be elected.

“The tellers agree in their tallies that the total number of votes cast is 434, of which the honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana has received 218,” House Clerk Kevin McCumber said as he announced the vote.

Republicans in the chamber broke out in a standing ovation.

Johnson was handed the gavel by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who spoke for nearly 20 minutes before giving the floor to Johnson.

Johnson began his remarks with a moment of silence for the victims of the track-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day before thanking members and laying out his vision for a Republican-controlled House and Senate in the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m grateful for this election, for the confidence this chamber has placed in me. It is the great honor of my life to serve this body with all of you,” Johnson said as he addressed the room before swearing in members of the new 119th Congress.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Jay O'Brien, Lauren Peller, John Parkinson and Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

In shift, RFK Jr. now says weight-loss drugs ‘have a place’
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said Thursday he believes anti-obesity drugs “have a place.”

The comment, given in a brief interview to CNBC off the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, was the strongest suggestion yet that, if confirmed to take over the Department Health and Human Services, Kennedy wouldn’t necessarily move to block access to a class of drugs that he’s sharply criticized in the past but that doctors are hailing as a powerful tool in the obesity epidemic.

When asked how he felt by drugs that mimic the actions of the GLP-1 hormone, Kennedy said “the first line of response should be lifestyle, it should be eating well, making sure that you don’t get obese, and that those GLP drugs have a place.”

Kennedy’s aside comes one day after Trump adviser Elon Musk said he believes “nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public.”

The seeming endorsement of medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound from two people who have Trump’s ear is likely to be a relief for the pharmaceutical industry following Kennedy’s sharp questioning of America’s reliance on weight-loss medications. Previously, Kennedy has said that if America paid more for quality food, it would solve the obesity crisis “overnight” — a statement obesity experts criticized as overly simplistic.

Still in question is how the incoming administration plans to handle coverage of the drugs through Medicare and Medicaid and any regulation of the private insurance industry.

The Biden administration has called for Medicare and Medicaid to expand coverage of weight-loss drugs for people struggling with obesity, not just as a treatment for diabetes. But because that rule won’t kick in until 2026, it’ll be up to the incoming administration to enact.

Covering GLP-1 drugs under federal health insurance programs would come at a significant cost to the country. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that expanding coverage of anti-obesity drugs in Medicare alone would increase federal spending by about $35 billion from 2026 to 2034.

Calley Means, a top adviser to Kennedy, has criticized the Biden proposal’s embrace of weight-loss drugs instead of pushing lifestyle changes and suggested that the incoming administration should work on “benefit flexibility where patients can work with their doctors on the best solution to reverse obesity for them,” including “lifestyle coaching, food interventions, or, in some cases, drugs.”

Means also said the government should ensure the price mirrors European costs.

“The problem isn’t that Ozempic exists,” Means tweeted on Thursday. “It is the fact that this Danish company has been able to pay US regulators, media, and lawmakers to force this drug down our throats as the only option.”

In the CNBC interview on Thursday, Kennedy also reiterated his stance that he doesn’t oppose all vaccines.

While Kennedy has said he’s not opposed to all vaccines, he has falsely claimed that childhood vaccines cause autism, despite the retraction of the fraudulent study that originally suggested this link, and numerous subsequent high-quality studies disproving this theory.

In a Time magazine interview, Trump said the issue of vaccine safety still warrants a “big discussion” and that he would be open to restricting some vaccines if Kennedy found them “dangerous.”

Kennedy has said he is “fully vaccinated,” except against COVID-19.

Biden, during Angola visit, speaks on ‘shared history’ of slavery
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

(LUANDA, Angola) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday, during his diplomatic trip to Angola, acknowledged America’s “original sin” of slavery and the slave trade that once connected the United States and the African nation.

“I’ve learned that while history can be hidden, it cannot and should not be erased,” Biden said. “It should be faced. It’s our duty to face our history. The good, the bad and the ugly. The whole truth. That’s what great nations do.”

The remarks were delivered at the National Museum of Slavery, where millions of African slaves were baptized before being chained in ships to travel across the Atlantic Ocean.

“We’re gathering in a solemn location because to fully consider how far our two countries have come in our friendship, we have to remember how we began,” Biden said outside the museum on a rainy afternoon.

“We hear them in the wind and the waves: young women, young men born free in the highlands in Angola, only to be captured, bound and forced in a death march along this very coast to this spot by slave traders in the year 1619,” Biden said.

The White House announced earlier this week, as Biden arrived in Angola, that it was giving a $229,000 grant to help with a restoration of the museum and its conservation.

The diplomatic trip is aimed at deepening the relationship between the two countries, and marks the first-ever visit to Angola by a sitting U.S. president and the first sub-Saharan trip by an American leader since President Barack Obama in 2015.

Biden kicked off the visit with a bilateral meeting earlier Tuesday with President João Lourenco in Luanda.

The two men talked about trade and economic opportunities, protecting democracy and the growth of the U.S.-Angola relationship, according to the White House.

Biden celebrated the partnership further in his remarks, saying it’s as “strong as it’s ever been” and that the “United States is all in on Africa’s future.”

“The story of Angola and the United States holds a lesson for the world: two nations with a shared history in evil of human bondage, two nations on opposite sides of the Cold War defining struggle in the late part of the 20th century,” Biden said. “And now two nations standing shoulder to shoulder, working together every day for the mutual benefit of our people.”

“It’s a reminder that no nation need be permanently the adversary of another testament to the human capacity for reconciliation and proof that from every — from the horrors of slavery and war, there is a way forward,” Biden added.

On Wednesday, Biden will tour part of the Lobito rail corridor, which is being partially financed by the U.S., that will help transport goods and materials across Africa — a development seen as a way to counter China’s influence in the region.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby touted the project in an interview with ABC News’ Alex Presha.

Kirby said the administration was “very confident that the Lobito corridor is going to be a success,” noting it’s a multilateral effort with support from U.S. allies and benefits American companies that will build part of the railway at home before it’s transported to Africa.

Looming over Biden’s historic visit, though, was the decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden. Biden has not answered reporters’ shouted questions on the pardon while he’s been in Angola.

Asked if the pardon has diverted attention away from Biden’s trip, Kirby said Biden is focused on “how important this is, again, not just to the people of Angola and the continent, but to the American people.”

Can Matt Gaetz return to Congress after withdrawing as AG pick?
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his bid to serve as attorney general in the next Trump administration, but the question remains: can he go back to his old job as a member of Congress?

Gaetz, for his part, has only expressed an intent not to take the oath of office for the 119th Congress — which begins on Jan. 3, 2024 and for which Gaetz won reelection. He cannot preemptively resign from a session of Congress that has not yet convened or that he has not taken an oath to serve — that means he is still eligible to serve in the 119th although he cannot under any circumstances withdraw his resignation from the 118th to return to the lame duck session, according to House rules.

The House clerk read a resignation letter from Gaetz on Nov. 14 — after President-elect Donald Trump named his as his attorney general pick — which read: “I hereby resign as a United States representative for Florida’s first congressional district, effective immediately. And I do not intend to take the oath of office for the same office in the 119th Congress to pursue the position of Attorney General in the Trump administration.”

The rules of the House of Representatives mandates that at the beginning of the first session of Congress, members must make their presence known to occupy their seat. The rule reads: “House Rules 2. (a): At the commencement of the first session of each Congress, the Clerk shall call the Members, Delegates and Resident Commissioner to order and proceed to record their presence by States in alphabetical order, either by call of the roll or by use of the electronic voting system.”

If Gaetz or another member does not report to the Capitol to record their presence, that district’s seat will be designated vacant.

The House rules have very few further specifics. ABC News has an inquiry out to the Office of the Clerk for additional guidance.

And Florida’s own election laws seem vague on the issue.

Florida elections official Paul Lux, the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections, which is within Gaetz’s district, told ABC News that he anticipates that the primary for the special election to fill Gaetz’s seat once he announced his plans to resign would likely be sometime in February, and the general election would likely be in April — though he stressed nothing is final until the official dates come out of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

DeSantis, for his part, has yet to formally set a date for that special election.

ABC News has reached out to the Division of Elections in the Florida Department of State to inquire whether the language in Gaetz’s letter triggers any sort of automatic vacancy or if there is anything within Florida law that bars him from returning to the 119th Congress. Some Republicans in the district have already declared their intent to run, though one candidate, Joel Rudman, said he would support Gaetz if he wanted to return to Congress.

Gaetz has not publicly said what he plans to do next. His wife Ginger Gaetz posted a photo with him earlier Thursday on the steps of the Capitol with the caption, “The end of an era.”

