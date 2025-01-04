How Mike Johnson pulled out a 2nd term as House speaker — with Donald Trump’s help

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Mike Johnson was reelected House speaker on Friday, narrowly winning a showdown with his party’s right-flank after a last-minute assist from President-elect Donald Trump.

Johnson was handed the gavel after a dramatic vote that saw the Louisiana native on track to lose on the first ballot minutes before two Republican lawmakers approached the desk and changed their stance following what one called a “lively discussion” with Trump.

Speaking after the victory, Johnson pledged to implement Trump’s “American First” agenda.

“The American people have called on us to reject business as usual and throw out the status quo,” he said. “We must and we will heed their call.”

Johnson entered the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning facing more than a dozen undecided Republican members. He had spent the day before meeting with the possible detractors in his office, and expressed confidence he would be successful but brushed off the broader implications if he were to lose on the first try.

Moments before the roll call vote began, Johnson publicly released new commitments on spending and fiscal responsibility seemingly aimed at satisfying some of his skeptical colleagues, many of whom were angered over his handling of the government funding fight before Christmas.

The move appeared to bode well for Johnson as the vote kicked off and several previously undecided Republicans cast their vote for him.

But trouble began when some House Freedom Caucus members withheld their votes at first, not answering when their name was called.

Then came three Republican defections, effectively taking away Johnson’s narrow path to victory.

First, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Then Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Keith Self of Texas voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

The vote remained open for roughly two tension-filled hours.

Johnson was seen huddling on the floor with various members of GOP leadership during that time. He then exited the chamber, returning to seek out Norman and Self.

Johnson, Norman and Self huddled in the cloakroom just off the House floor.

They were joined by some other Republicans, including Reps. Andy Harris, Andrew Clyde, Andy Ogles, Andy Biggs and Virginia Foxx.

President-elect Trump waded into the mix, working the phones and speaking to Norman and Self during that huddle just off the House floor, ABC News reported.

Self later confirmed the call to reporters. When asked if Trump was angry, Self called it a “lively discussion.”

Johnson also said Trump was a “big factor” in Friday’s outcome, saying he was on the phone with the president-elect while votes were being counted and he was “humbled” by his support.

After speaking with Trump, Norman and Self walked back into the chamber at 2:30 p.m. and approached the clerks. They both changed their previous votes to support Johnson.

That gave Johnson the 218 necessary votes to be elected.

“The tellers agree in their tallies that the total number of votes cast is 434, of which the honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana has received 218,” House Clerk Kevin McCumber said as he announced the vote.

Republicans in the chamber broke out in a standing ovation.

Johnson was handed the gavel by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who spoke for nearly 20 minutes before giving the floor to Johnson.

Johnson began his remarks with a moment of silence for the victims of the track-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day before thanking members and laying out his vision for a Republican-controlled House and Senate in the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m grateful for this election, for the confidence this chamber has placed in me. It is the great honor of my life to serve this body with all of you,” Johnson said as he addressed the room before swearing in members of the new 119th Congress.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Jay O’Brien, Lauren Peller, John Parkinson and Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

