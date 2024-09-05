How much radiation Starliner astronauts may have been exposed to while waiting to come home

How much radiation Starliner astronauts may have been exposed to while waiting to come home
ATU Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As two NASA astronauts gear up for a months-long unplanned stay on the International Space Station (ISS), they may also be increasing their risk of radiation exposure.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, who performed the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner, took off on June 5 and were only supposed to be in space for about one week.

However, several problems have arisen with the spacecraft, pushing their return to February 2025 aboard Space X’s Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft.

Space radiation is different from radiation experienced on Earth. It’s made up of three kinds of radiation: particles trapped in Earth’s magnetic field, particles from solar flares and galactic cosmic rays, NASA said.

Earth is surrounded by a system of magnetic fields, called the magnetosphere, that protects people from harmful space radiation. However, the higher a person is in altitude, the higher the dose of radiation they are exposed to.

“It’s an order of normal magnitude,” Dr. Stanton Gerson, dean of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, told ABC News. “As you move [into] the atmosphere, you have increased radiation exposure.”

Due to prolonged exposure, astronauts can be at significant risk for radiation sickness and have a higher lifetime risk of cancer, central nervous system effects and degenerative diseases, according to NASA.

“In low earth orbit where the ISS is, astronauts are at least partially protected by the magnetosphere that protects Earth from the radiation exposure of deep space,” Dr. Rihana Bokhari, acting chief scientific officer at Baylor College of Medicine’s Translational Research Institute for Space Health, told ABC News.

“However, they do have a greater radiation exposure than those on Earth because the ISS passes through areas of trapped radiation in their orbit,” she continued. “Butch and Suni, since they are on the ISS, will not be exposed to enough radiation to seriously cause large impacts on body systems but the long duration exposure to greater radiation than on Earth could lead to an increase in the risk of cancer.”

Crews aboard the ISS receive an average of 80 mSv to 160 mSv during a six-month stay, according to a 2017 NASA report. Millisieverts (mSv) are units of measurement for how much radiation has been absorbed by the body.

Although the type of radiation is different, 1 mSv of space radiation is roughly the same as receiving three chest X-rays, the federal space agency said.

By comparison, a person on Earth receives an average of 2 mSv every year from just background radiation, NASA said.

Gerson said it’s fair to take the NASA estimates and cut them in half. This means for a three-month stay, the astronauts have a cumulative average risk of receiving 40 mSv to 80 mSv.

What’s harder to determine is the episodic risk from factors including solar flares, he said.

“There’s spike risks because there’s episodic waves of solar radiation and deep space ionic radiation that come through the magnetic field, and luckily Earth has a strong magnetic field that blocks a lot of that,” Gerson said. “If you’re on the other side of the moon, you don’t have that.”

Gerson added that NASA has done a good job of checking up on astronauts after they return to Earth as the agency and other researchers have learned more about how radiation affects the body and what signs to look for.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ground cinnamon recalled due to potentially elevated lead levels
Ground cinnamon recalled due to potentially elevated lead levels
FDA

(NEW YORK) — Several New York distributors have recalled ground cinnamon products that were potentially contaminated with increased levels of lead.

According to an announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Monday, American Spices, LLC. has recalled its Spice Class branded ground cinnamon packaged in 7-ounce and 11-ounce plastic PET jars “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled cinnamon powder was distributed by the Ozone Park-based company to retailers in New York City between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 15, 2024, and has an expiration date of December 2026.

“The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated. “The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

In small amounts, lead exposure may not lead to any symptoms, but the FDA notes that increased or chronic lead exposure can cause various health issues including hypertension, kidney dysfunction, or cognitive decline and neuropathy effects in adults, and central nervous system damage like seizures and developmental defects such as learning disorders or other long-term health problems in children.

When reached by phone, a supervisor for American Spices, LLC. told ABC News’ Good Morning America the company stopped distribution of the affected products in May, adding that the company has not received any reports of any individuals being sickened by the recalled cinnamon.

In its recall announcement, American Spices advised anyone with the recalled cinnamon product to stop use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Also on Monday, Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, New York, issued a company announcement, posted on the FDA website, recalling its Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7-ounce packaging “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between Jan. 1 and May 24, 2024, according to Advance Food International. The company said the products were not sold online and that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled items.

Like the American Spices recall, the Advance Food recall was initiated following analysis by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, which “revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated.

“Consumers who have purchased Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder 7oz are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the company said. “Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-482-0123.”

Monday’s recalls come just days after ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. issued a recall of its own cinnamon powder products on July 26.

In a company announcement shared to the FDA website, the Bronx, New York-based ALB-USA Enterprises said it was recalling its ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder, “because it potentially contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The ALB Flavor brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Massachusetts between Dec. 15, 2022, and May 13, 2024. It was not sold online.

“The product is branded under the ALB FLAVOR name and is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams,” the company wrote in its recall announcement, adding that the brown carton packaging features “an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom.”

The recalled cinnamon powder bears the UPC code 5304000333362, a “Best Before” date of Aug. 30, 2025, and the Lot number LA02, according to the company.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

GMA has reached out to Advance Food International Inc., the distributor of Shahzada branded cinnamon powder bags, and ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. for comment.

This is not the first time the FDA has investigated elevated metal levels in foods. The federal agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched an investigation in October 2023 into elevated chromium and lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches after children in 44 states who consumed them were reported to have increased lead levels in their blood, which indicated possible acute lead toxicity.

The investigation resulted in the removal of recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches in the U.S. market.

According to the CDC, lead exposure can seriously harm a child’s health and can cause “well-documented adverse effects” including damage to the brain and nerves that can lead to slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.

“There is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm,” the agency states.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

National Dog Day: Holistic treatments increasingly used by pet owners to elongate dogs’ lives
National Dog Day: Holistic treatments increasingly used by pet owners to elongate dogs’ lives
darrenirwin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Massages, acupuncture and herbal supplements — self-care measures often considered a luxury for even humans — are being increasingly given to dogs to help them live longer, according to pet experts.

Dog owners are now using holistic treatments to treat their pups, holistic veterinarians and canine researchers told ABC News. Whether used as preventative care, in tandem with Western medicine or as a replacement for major surgery, these treatments have the potential to increase the lifespan of dogs by years, the experts said.

There has been a shift in recent decades in the dogs’ role in a family, evident in the way cartoon dogs are portrayed. In the 1960s, Snoopy, the most popular animated canine, slept in a dog house outside. But by the 2000s, Brian, the talking dog on Family Guy, sits on the couch and drinks out of a glass, Daniel Promislow, a senior scientist at Tufts University and co-founder of the Dog Aging Project, told ABC News.

“One of the things that that is very, very apparent to anybody in the veterinary profession is the degree of the human-animal bond with people regarding their pets and family,” Gary Richter, an Oakland-based holistic veterinarian, told ABC News.

As a result, people are becoming more and more invested in trying to keep their furry best friends alive longer, Richter said.

With recent advances in the science of longevity for humans, veterinarians are able to apply some of that research into canine health care, experts said.

Conventional Western medicine typically involves treating a symptom or disease with pharmaceuticals, surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, Richter said. But holistic medicine involves treating the patient as a whole, using remedies such as herbal therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic, or more technologically advanced treatments like ozone therapy and regenerative medicine, like stem cell therapies, he added.

“All of these therapies are really about, how do I make my patient more healthy so that their own body can manage whatever their particular disease process or whatever their particular illness may be?” he said. “What we’re looking to do is encourage the body to heal and manage itself.”

Homeopathy, an energy medicine similar to acupuncture, is often used for alternative pet health care, Marcie Fallek, a homeopathic veterinarian with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut, and New York City, told ABC News.

“You put needles in the body, and you’re moving energy around to heal, heal the body,” she said.”Basically, the body, whether it’s human or animal, is a self-healing system.”

Fallek got into homeopathy in the 1990s after her own dog, an 85-pound Rottweiler mix named Annie, ruptured her cruciate, a knee ligament, and required eight surgeries, she said. She later discovered that 80% of cruciate tears can be treated by homeopathy only.

“Using holistic modalities is always better than drugs,” she said. “Drugs always have side effects.”

About 15% of the nearly 50,000 participants enrolled in the Dog Aging Project, a nationwide study of healthy aging in companion dogs and pet dogs, have participated in some sort of alternative health care practice in their dogs’ lifespan, the most common being massages, Promislow said. Most of those participants who engaged in alternative treatments had previously been treated in the hospital for something else, Promislow said.

High-end med spas are also becoming more popular in large cities, Richter said.

Some of the treatments that Richter include red light laser therapy, sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and therapy on a water treadmill. Richter was named “Holistic Practitioner of the Year” by the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association in 2019.

In one case, Richter was able to help a dog with a neurological condition walk again without surgery, he said. With a combination of acupuncture, herbal therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen to try and force oxygen into the area where the spinal cord sits to facilitate healing, the 10-year-old beagle mix named Joey was up and walking within a few months, Richter said.

Cases that wouldn’t be a good candidate for holistic treatment would involve instances when life-saving surgery is needed or for acute problems, such as an injury, trauma, infection or some sort of disease, Richter said.

“Western medicine is fantastic for that sort of stuff,” he said. “If you get hit by a bus, you do not need an acupuncturist. However, if you’re alive a month later, you probably do,” Richter said.

The aspects of getting a dog to live the healthiest, longest life possible include keeping them at a healthy weight — or healthy body condition score, similar to body mass index in humans — as well as ensuring parasite prevention and good dental care, Promislow said.

Pet owners are also increasingly feeding their dogs fresh, whole and raw food, which is probably the best way to offer preventative care from the get-go to help them live longer, compared to the highly processed kibble that is highly available, said Fallek, a member of the British Academy of Veterinary Homeopathy.

Getting a dog to live to 25 is a lofty goal, but it’s not impossible, Fallek said, adding that she’s known dogs that have lived up to 30 years old.

“I can give them quality and quantity of life,” she said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Breaking the taboo of menopause: 10 commonly asked questions answered
Breaking the taboo of menopause: 10 commonly asked questions answered
The Good Brigade/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Actress Halle Berry is among the new wave of women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond speaking out about menopause to take the conversation out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

In May, Berry, a 58-year-old mom of two, stood outside the U.S. Capitol and yelled, “I’m in menopause.”

On Thursday, Berry joined nearly two dozen other women in a conversation about menopause live on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Menopause — the end of a woman’s reproductive years — is a natural process that impacts millions of women each year.

Yet for years, the topic has been considered taboo to talk about publicly and has been chronically underfunded when it comes to research.

Here are the answers to 10 commonly asked questions about menopause:

1. What is menopause?

Menopause is the point in a woman’s life when she has not had any menstruation, including no bleeding or spotting, for 12 months, according to the U.S. Office on Women’s Health.

It occurs when the ovaries naturally stop producing estrogen and progesterone, which causes a woman’s menstrual cycles to end permanently.

2. What age does menopause start in most women?

The average age for menopause, when your periods stop permanently, is 52, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

A woman may experience menopause earlier if they have never been pregnant, if they smoke or if they have certain health conditions, including some autoimmune diseases.

Only about 1% of women in the U.S. go through premature menopause, or menopause that happens before the age of 40. About 5% of women naturally go through early menopause between ages 40 and 45, data shows.

3. What are the symptoms of menopause?

Menopause brings with it many symptoms, the type and severity of which can vary from person to person.

Symptoms of menopause may include hot flashes, mood changes, depression and anxiety, difficulties sleeping, urinary incontinence, irregular periods or bleeding, vaginal dryness and infections, and changes in libido, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

4. How long does menopause last?

For most women, the period of menopause lasts four years, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

5. Do menopause symptoms continue post-menopause?

Yes, after menopause, women may continue to experience symptoms including vaginal dryness, hot flashes and low hormone levels, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

6. What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause, the period of time before menopause when ovaries make varying amounts of the hormones estrogen and progesterone can start as early as 40 years old and can last up to 10 or more years.

7. What are the symptoms of perimenopause?

Symptoms of perimenopause include everything from changes in mood to increased anxiety and depression, changes in sleep, brain fogginess, and changes in frequency and severity of headaches.

Additional physical changes may include changes in hair patterns, breast tenderness, midsection weight gain, vaginal dryness, changes in bleeding patterns and changes in libido.

8. Does pregnancy still happen during perimenopause?

Yes, women can still get pregnant during perimenopause as the body may still ovulate.

9. Is it possible to find relief from menopause symptoms?

Yes, there are ways to treat symptoms of menopause so women are advised to have open and honest conversations with their doctor to get relief.

For some symptoms, your doctor or health care provider can work with you to find medications that help provide relief, including hormonal and non-hormonal medicines and over-the-counter products.

Menopausal hormone therapy, also called hormone replacement therapy and hormone therapy, may be an option if your symptoms are severe enough to interrupt your day-to-day life, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

Menopausal hormone therapy can be taken as a pill, as a skin patch, or, in some cases, as a cream.

The Office on Women’s Health recommends using the lowest dose of menopausal hormone therapy for the shortest time needed.

10. Is research underway to offer more support for menopause?

Menopause and other women-only health conditions have traditionally lagged behind in research and understanding. As recently as the 1970s, few women were enrolled in clinical trials, and women’s health needs were believed to be a low priority. One 2022 study found women still only account for 29% to 34% of some early-stage clinical trials due to concerns about fertility.

In March, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on women’s health research, which particularly focuses on increasing research on women’s midlife health and improving management of menopause-related issues.

Under a legislative proposal introduced in the U.S. Congress in May by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, $125 million of federal funding would be set aside for clinical trials, public health, and medical research on menopause.

The bill is backed by 17 senators — three Republicans, 13 Democrats and one independent, all of them women.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.