How President Biden came to the decision to pardon his son Hunter
(WASHINGTON, DC) — President Joe Biden and his family discussed whether to pardon Hunter Biden during their time together in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News Monday.
Senior White House staff learned of the possibility of a pardon on Saturday evening. President Biden made his final decision on Sunday, the source said.
Biden did not answer questions on the issue as he left late Sunday for a three-day trip to Africa.
Hunter Biden, the president’s only surviving son, was convicted on federal gun-related charges in June and pleaded guilty to nine tax-related charges in September. Both cases carried the possibility of significant prison time and he was set to be sentenced in both later this month.
President Biden had long said he would not pardon his son, including in an interview with ABC’s David Muir as Hunter Biden’s gun trial was underway this past summer.
In his statement on Sunday evening, Biden contended his son was “unfairly” prosecuted after pressure from his political opponents.
“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further,” President Biden said.
Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son Beau, as well as Ashley Biden, spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
“I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” the president added.
Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump, pounced on the reversal.
Congressional Republicans spent years investigating the Biden family, including Hunter Biden, over their business dealings. House Republicans released a report in August on their impeachment probe filled with allegations, many targeted toward Hunter Biden, but no recommendation of specific impeachment articles and no evidence of President Biden himself being directly involved in alleged improper activities.
It’s not clear whether Republicans will continue their probes after President Biden leaves office in January.
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday criticized the pardon, which extends as far back as 2014.
“President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes. But last night he suddenly granted a ‘Full and Unconditional Pardon’ for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade!” Johnson wrote on X. “Trust in our justice system has been almost irreparably damaged by the Bidens and their use and abuse of it. Real reform cannot begin soon enough!”
(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of his return to power in January, is announcing who he wants to fill Cabinet positions and other key roles inside his administration.
Trump began to roll out his nominees and appointees just days after his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. They include some of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill and key advisers to his 2024 campaign.
Trump will have a Republican-controlled Senate and possibly a Republican-controlled House to help usher his picks through. But he’s also urging the incoming Senate leader to embrace recess appointments, which has led to speculation some of his choices may be more controversial.
Here is a running list of whom Trump has selected, or is expected to select, to serve in his administration.
Secretary of state: Marco Rubio
Trump is expected to announce Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Rubio is the vice-chair of the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Intelligence and sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He holds hard-line views on China, Iran and Russia, although like other Republicans he has shifted on support for Ukraine’s war effort to be more aligned with Trump.
Rubio will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Read more about Rubio’s experience here.
Department of Homeland Security secretary: Kristi Noem
Trump announced he has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.
As Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, among Noem’s biggest roles is expected to be to oversee Trump’s border policies, including the major campaign promise of “mass deportations,” alongside Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan and White House deputy chief of staff on policy Stephen Miller.
The role would require Senate approval. Read more about Noem here.
‘Department of Government Efficiency’: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
Trump announced the two men will lead what he’s calling a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”
It will not be a new federal agency, but will provide “outside of government” counsel on reforming departments and cutting waste, Trump said.
Read more about Trump’s plan here. The president-elect did not detail how this new department would be funded.
‘Border czar’: Tom Homan
Trump announced former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will serve as “border czar.”
He will be charged with seeing out the mass deportations Trump promised throughout his campaign.
Homan oversaw ICE under the Trump administration for a year and a half, at a time when the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy led to parents being separated from their children at the border.
“Border czar” is not an official Cabinet position, meaning it won’t need Senate confirmation. Read more about Homan here.
Chief of staff: Susie Wiles
Susie Wiles will be the first female chief of staff for any White House.
Wiles was Trump’s co-campaign manager for his 2024 run. Trump also credited her for her work on his 2016 and 2020 White House bids, though his 2024 bid ran smoother and saw fewer shake-ups.
Wiles is the daughter of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Pat Summerall. She will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post.
Deputy chief of staff for policy: Stephen Miller
Trump announced that Stephen Miller will become his deputy chief of staff for policy.
Miller is one of Trump’s senior advisers and helped craft his hard-line immigration policies during his first term. He will be key in trying to implement Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to mass deport migrants illegally living in the U.S.
He will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post. Read more about Miller’s background here.
In addition to Wiles and Miller, Trump also announced other key White House figures: Dan Scavino was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff; James Blair was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs; and Taylor Budowich will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.
Ambassador to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped to be Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Stefanik joined Congress as a moderate Republican but became one of Trump’s key defenders after his first impeachment and after his 2020 election loss. She joined House leadership in 2021 as chair of the House Republican Conference.
Stefanik made headlines this past year as she challenged university presidents on their handling of protests over the Israel-Gaza war. She’s also accused the United Nations of antisemitism over some of the resolutions passed amid the conflict.
Stefanik will have to be confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role. Read more about Stefanik here.
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe
Trump has selected John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the CIA.
The former three-term Republican congressman from Texas served as Trump’s director of national intelligence from mid-2020 until the end of Trump’s first term.
His path to DNI wasn’t a smooth one — he was nominated to the post in 2019, but he withdrew his nomination after questions from both parties arose about his qualifications for the job and whether he had embellished his record as a federal prosecutor.
“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement announcing his pick. “When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.”
Ratcliffe’s nomination requires Senate confirmation. Read more about him here.
Environmental Protection Agency administrator: Lee Zeldin
Trump has tapped former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA.
Zeldin represented Long Island’s Suffolk County in the House of Representatives for eight years before launching a failed bid for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul. Before becoming an elected official, Zeldin was an attorney.
Zeldin has pledged to eliminate regulations at the EPA he claimed are hampering businesses. He also said he wanted to restore energy independence as well as protect access to clean air and water.
Zeldin will need Senate confirmation to serve in the role. Read more about him here.
National security adviser: Mike Waltz
Trump has picked Florida Rep. Michael Waltz to be his national security adviser.
Waltz, who was the first Green Beret elected to the House, sits on the House Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Before becoming an elected official, Walz served in various national security policy roles.
The national security adviser is appointed by the president with no Senate confirmation needed.
Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee
Trump announced he has nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.
The role, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate, will be a key appointment as tensions remain high in the Middle East. Like David Friedman, Trump’s first ambassador to Israel, Huckabee is an outspoken supporter of the Israeli settlement movement.
(NEW YORK) — Vice President Kamala Harris raised more than triple the amount of funds that former President Donald Trump did in August, giving her team a massive financial advantage as the presidential race enters its final weeks, according to the latest disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee entered the final two full months of the 2024 election cycle with $286 million in the bank, compared to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee’s $214 million, according to the filings.
This comes after the Harris campaign and the DNC raised $257 million in the month of August, while the Trump campaign and the RNC raised $85 million the same month, filings show.
Earlier this month, both campaigns voluntarily released their total August fundraising figures that included the total figures from their joint fundraising operation with state party committees, revealing a major money edge Harris had maintained for the Democratic Party.
The Harris campaign and the DNC spent $258 million in August, almost exactly the amount they raised, and the Trump campaign and the RNC spent $121 million despite raising $85 million, the latest filings show.
Last month, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk made his largest federal political contribution to date, giving a total of $289,100 to the NRCC, the committee dedicated to supporting House GOP candidates. He did not make any contribution to the RNC or the NRSC, which focuses on Senate campaigns.
Musk had in the past given $50,000 to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s joint fundraising committee for House GOP, and $36,000 to Obama’s 2012 campaign.
Some top Republican donors who had supported former Gov. Nikki Haley during the Republican primary season are apparently finally coming around in support of Trump, writing big checks to the main super PAC supporting Trump.
Hedge fund manager Paul E. Singer gave $5 million to Make America Great Again Inc., after serving as a vocal supporter of Haley earlier this year, according to filings. Investment banker Warren Stephens, who had given $1 million to a pro-Haley super PAC last year, gave the same amount to the pro-Trump super PAC, according to filings.
Trump’s Save America PAC’s new filing also shows that it spent nearly $2 million on legal bills in August, with one of Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, receiving more than $1 million of that sum. Other top firms paid by Save America include James Otis Law Group LLC, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, Rober & Robert PLLC and Richard C. Klugh PA.
Notably, the Trump campaign reported a handful of small security services expenditures paid to Apocalypse Arms and Military Surplus in late July, after an assassination attempt against the former president, the latest report shows. The total amounts to $555.
(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans had mixed reactions to President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services in his administration.
Kennedy has been an anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children’s Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy’s candidacy.
HHS oversees major health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among others.
Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., raised concerns about the pick, saying, “Well, all my kids are vaccinated and I hope he’s not going to move against one of the most life-saving technologies in the history of the world.”
Asked if Kennedy was the right choice, Duarte responded, “I don’t know.”
“I’d like to see more of his opinions and more of his thoughts in different matters, but the anti-vaccine mantra scares me a lot,” he said.
There was no immediate reaction from senators, who would vote on Kennedy’s nomination.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise didn’t clearly answer a question about his reaction to the selection of Kennedy, noting only that Trump was moving “fast” with his nominations.
“Clearly President Trump is moving fast to get as many people appointed as possible. It shows he’s carried through on the mandate the voters just gave him. To lay out his cabinet. To get to work,” Scalise said.
Scalise evaded a question about his position on the vaccine misinformation that Kennedy has espoused: “Ultimately, President Trump’s agenda….” Scalise pivoted.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, laughed when asked for an opinion, saying “It’s the president’s prerogative. I am not a senator.”
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called the news “fantastic.”
“Robert’s a friend now for a few years, we’ve been talking a lot,” Roy said.
Roy said there’s a need to be “disrupting the corruption” in federal health agencies, which he expects Kennedy to accomplish.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., celebrated the news: “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited.”
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., called Kennedy’s selection a “great pick.”
“Good pick on the president’s part, as all of them have been, and he’ll do a good job,” Norman said. “People say, ‘Well, he’s a Democrat.’ Look, he’s got an interest, he’s got an interest, a passion for the medical field. He’ll do a good job in it.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, took a more moderate position on the selection of Kennedy.
“I don’t mind disrupting. I mean, clearly, I think sometimes these big agencies get into some group think and I think it’s perfectly healthy to have some conventional wisdom challenged. Clearly, the Senate’s going to want to understand what is his vision for the agency,” Johnson said, adding that he wants to understand more about where Kennedy’s “scientific background is.”
Asked if he trusted Kennedy on public health, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. said “absolutely,” adding that “I think we need to broaden our horizons a little bit.”