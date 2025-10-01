How the government shutdown impacts travel

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The federal government shutdown went into effect on Wednesday morning amid an impasse on Capitol Hill over competing congressional spending bills.

Here are some frequently asked questions about how a government shutdown impacts travel:

Will TSA work in a shutdown?

Transportation Security Administration workers at airport checkpoints will continue to work — without pay — during the shutdown. 

According to Department of Homeland Security documents, 58,488 employees out of the total TSA workforce of 61,475 will be retained during a shutdown. 

Will my flight get canceled?

No. Commercial flights will continue to operate and airline employees will not be impacted. 

How will air traffic controllers be impacted?

Over 13,000 air traffic controllers will continue to work — without pay — during a shutdown, according to the Department of Transportation’s shutdown plan.

Air traffic controller hiring and training would continue during a shutdown, as would air traffic control modernization, according to the DOT’s shutdown plan. 

During the 2018-2019 government shutdown, ATC training was stopped. NATCA, the union representing air traffic controllers, previously told ABC News that the shutdown in 2018-2019 “eroded critical layers of safety necessary to support and maintain the [national air space]. Many of the safety activities that proactively reduce risk and increase the safety of the system were suspended during that shutdown.”

What happened to air travel during the 2018-2019 shutdown?

During the 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted for 35 days, TSA officers called out of work at an increased rate due to financial hardship, a TSA spokesperson told ABC News at the time. Those staffing shortages caused some TSA lines to close, which led to an increased wait time for passengers to get through security. 

ABC News reported that air traffic controllers called out sick at the centers in New York, Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Florida, leading to a staffing-related ground stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and flight delays at some New York and Florida airports. Hours after flights were stopped, President Donald Trump ended the shutdown. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., credited the controllers with ending the shutdown, The New York Times reported.

What about train travel?

Amtrak said in a statement that its operations will continue as usual.

“Passengers planning to travel on Amtrak trains in the Northeast Corridor and across the country in the coming days and weeks can be assured that Amtrak will remain open for business,” Amtrak said.

What to expect at sentencing for Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger
Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Image

(BOISE, Idaho) — Bryan Kohberger, the admitted killer in the University of Idaho quadruple murders, will be face-to-face with the victims’ families on Wednesday at his high-profile sentencing hearing, with President Donald Trump even weighing in on how it should unfold.

Here’s what to expect:

The case
Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022, sending shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow and capturing the nation’s attention.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University at the time, was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home nearly seven weeks later.

After proclaiming his innocence for more than two years, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts at a July 2 change of plea hearing. The deal took the death penalty off the table; Kohberger will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count. The sentencing hearing begins on Wednesday and could last through Thursday.

Families and survivors
Sentencing is the first time the victims’ families — including the Goncalves, who have expressed anger with prosecutors over the plea deal — can speak directly to their children’s killer. They’ll get the chance to read victim impact statements in open court, though the parents of victim Ethan Chapin have said they’re not planning to attend.

“I would almost describe this as like a legal funeral, in the sense of, it’s your ability to give your last goodbyes in a situation where you’re talking about your pain, your anxiety, how you feel about the loss of a loved one,” ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said. “Everyone grieves differently. Some people grieve by going to the funeral and speaking, some people grieve by going to the funeral and saying nothing, some people grieve by not going at all. And I think all are healthy, all are correct.”

The victims’ roommates, who have avoided the spotlight, might also speak at sentencing. The night of the murders, two roommates inside the house survived, including one woman who told authorities she saw a man in a mask walking past her in the middle of the night, according to court documents.

It’ll be up to the women whether they speak in court themselves, have an attorney or relative read a statement on their behalf, or decline altogether, Buckmire said.

Moscow police and the victims’ friends are also expected to be in the Boise, Idaho, courtroom. Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said last week about sentencing, “Our hope is that not only the families, but the friends, even the Moscow community and all the communities that were affected by this, can start to heal and bring some sort of closure to this horrendous act.”

Will Kohberger speak?
After the victim impact statements, Kohberger will have the opportunity to address the court, but he’s not required to do so, Buckmire said.

With a set sentence of life in prison, “there’s no incentive for him to speak,” Buckmire explained. “The [criminal justice] system just doesn’t operate that way — it’s not a rehabilitative process.”

“I think there’s a less than 50% chance he does speak, and a zero percent chance that he says anything that makes anyone walk away from this sentencing feeling any better,” Buckmire predicted.

Kohberger’s change of plea hearing on July 2 marked the first time his voice was heard in years. Judge Steven Hippler asked him a series of questions and Kohberger gave brief responses, showing no emotion. Defense attorneys have attributed Kohberger’s “flat affect” to autism spectrum disorder.

Kohberger’s attorneys said they will not speak until sentencing is finished.

Motive still a mystery
Despite Kohberger’s admission of guilt, a motive for the killings has not been revealed, and Kohberger is under no legal obligation to disclose one.

Asked if police were able to find a clear motive, Dahlinger told ABC News last week that he could not answer.

Trump weighed in on social media Monday, saying he thinks Kohberger should be required to give a motive, “I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders. There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING. People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened.”

Buckmire said a motive is not likely to ever surface.

“This isn’t a 30-minute true crime show where everything gets wrapped up in a nice bow at the end,” he said.

Police are, however, planning on releasing a large amount of information from the case later on, according to the department. Buckmire said those documents will likely relate to evidence and witness statements.

Once the hearing concludes and the judge formally sentences Kohberger, the convicted killer will be placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. He’ll then be evaluated to determine where he’ll be sent to prison.

ICE releases Oregon firefighter detained while protecting community from wildfire
ICE officers clash with demonstrators outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility using smoke gas and plastic bullets to disperse crowds protesting against deportations in Broadview, Illinois, United States on September 19, 2025. Several hundred protesters had gathered near the Broadview ICE center, chanting against immigration enforcement policies. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(OREGON) — An Oregon firefighter is back home after spending nearly a month in immigration detention following his arrest while battling an active blaze, his legal team confirmed on Thursday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released Rigoberto Hernandez, 23, from the Northwest ICE Processing Center following intervention from immigration attorneys and a federal lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Hernandez was detained on Aug. 27 while working to contain the Bear Gulch Fire, documents show. Border Patrol agents, working alongside Bureau of Land Management officers, conducted immigration checks within a restricted emergency zone, his attorneys said.

Legal representatives at the Innovation Law Lab claim federal agents held Hernandez alone for more than 48 hours after he exercised his constitutional right to remain silent during questioning.

The young firefighter’s detention sparked backlash from immigration advocacy groups and his legal team, who say they argued that such enforcement actions at disaster sites violate long-standing federal policies.

Hernandez’s legal team says he has deep roots in the United States, where he has lived since 4 years old, growing up between Oregon, Washington and California.

Despite initiating the immigration process in 2018 through a U-visa application, he remains caught in extensive government processing delays, his legal team said.

On Sept. 23, immigration officials dropped their case against Hernandez, according to court records. However, the federal officials can still reopen the case in the future if they choose to do so.

The case has raised questions about immigration enforcement practices during emergency response situations. Advocacy groups argue that such arrests could deter qualified individuals from participating in critical emergency services.

Hernandez’s attorneys at Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and Innovation Law Lab said they have secured his release after filing emergency legal motions in federal court. A petition for habeas corpus remains pending.

ABC News has reached out to immigration officials for a comment.

Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) — Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the city of Kerrville said in news release. “This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.”

Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County — including 70 adults and 37 children.

