How to survive political talk at Thanksgiving dinner

GMVozd/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It’s Thanksgiving, you’re enjoying your favorite foods at the dinner table, when a family member brings up who they voted for in the 2024 presidential election.

Arguments ensue.

The food doesn’t taste as good.

And now everyone’s a politician.

In a contentious election year, conversations about politics at the dinner table are inevitable.

But Elaine Swann, a lifestyle and etiquette expert, has some tips on how to best handle these conversations this Thanksgiving.

“One of the things that I recommend for any host to do is set aside time and or space for people to talk politics,” Swann told ABC News. “This means you set the rules and you tell folks, listen, when you come here, here’s when we’re going to talk politics.”

Swann suggests chatting about the election is done before or after dinner. And move people to a different room for dessert to express themselves, she said.

Although talking politics is normally discouraged in settings like this, Swann said she believes people are really passionate about the past election. She wants these conversations to bring people together rather than drive them apart.

“It’s important for us to have these conversations in order to bring folks together,” she said. “But keep in mind, the purpose is not to convince one person of anything. It’s also to bring the family together and help people understand your own perspective and views.”

Swann encourages everyone to follow her three core values of etiquette, which are respect, honesty and consideration. She also said “to let folks know, look, you’ve got one chance, two chances, or three chances, and then you’re out.”

If conversations are getting a bit out of hand, Swann recommends changing the subject. In addition, she said to have a slideshow of family photos displayed on the TV or have a mediator to instill some control in these conversations.

Finally, Swann asks hosts to “bring that holiday vibe into their homes.”

“As a host, be present, be aware and also be an advocate for those who feel like they’re being beat up on,” Swann said.

