How to survive political talk at Thanksgiving dinner

How to survive political talk at Thanksgiving dinner
GMVozd/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It’s Thanksgiving, you’re enjoying your favorite foods at the dinner table, when a family member brings up who they voted for in the 2024 presidential election.

Arguments ensue.

The food doesn’t taste as good.

And now everyone’s a politician.

In a contentious election year, conversations about politics at the dinner table are inevitable.

But Elaine Swann, a lifestyle and etiquette expert, has some tips on how to best handle these conversations this Thanksgiving.

“One of the things that I recommend for any host to do is set aside time and or space for people to talk politics,” Swann told ABC News. “This means you set the rules and you tell folks, listen, when you come here, here’s when we’re going to talk politics.”

Swann suggests chatting about the election is done before or after dinner. And move people to a different room for dessert to express themselves, she said.

Although talking politics is normally discouraged in settings like this, Swann said she believes people are really passionate about the past election. She wants these conversations to bring people together rather than drive them apart.

“It’s important for us to have these conversations in order to bring folks together,” she said. “But keep in mind, the purpose is not to convince one person of anything. It’s also to bring the family together and help people understand your own perspective and views.”

Swann encourages everyone to follow her three core values of etiquette, which are respect, honesty and consideration. She also said “to let folks know, look, you’ve got one chance, two chances, or three chances, and then you’re out.”

If conversations are getting a bit out of hand, Swann recommends changing the subject. In addition, she said to have a slideshow of family photos displayed on the TV or have a mediator to instill some control in these conversations.

Finally, Swann asks hosts to “bring that holiday vibe into their homes.”

“As a host, be present, be aware and also be an advocate for those who feel like they’re being beat up on,” Swann said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials
Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials
Judge Kevin Mullins — Letcher County Government

(WHITESBURG, Ky.) — Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to police.

Mullins, who presided over Letcher County, was shot and killed at the Letcher County Courthouse, Kentucky State Police said.

Stines has been arrested and charged with murder in the judge’s death, state police said.

A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse shortly before 3 p.m. ET, state police said.

Responding officers and emergency personnel found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, state police said. He had been shot in his chambers, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

At a Thursday night news conference, officials said lifesaving measures were taken, but Mullins died at the scene.

Stines, 43, allegedly shot Mullins “following an argument inside the courthouse,” Kentucky State Police said in a statement. At the news conference, officials said they had not determined if Stines used his “duty” weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He was taken to a detention center, officials said Thursday night. Stines is cooperating with the authorities conducting the investigation, officials also said. It is unclear if Stines has an attorney at this time.

There are no reports of any additional injuries in the incident, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told Johnson City, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WJHL.

A motive remains under investigation, he told the station.

“It is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public right now,” Gayheart told WJHL.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, Jackie Steele, as special prosecutors in the case.

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” he said in a statement.

The Kentucky Court of Justice said in a statement Thursday it is in contact with law enforcement agencies, including the Kentucky State Police, and is “offering our full support during this difficult time.”

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time.”

According to an order by Letcher County Judge/Executive Terry Adams, the courthouse will be closed on Friday.

Laurance B. VanMeter, chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, said in a statement he was “shocked by this act of violence,” adding that the “court system is shaken by this news.”

“My prayers are with his family and the Letcher County community as they try to process and mourn this tragic loss. I ask for respect and privacy on their behalf,” he said.

Mullins had served as district court judge for Kentucky’s 47th District Court, which presides over Letcher County, since 2009, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Beshear.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned his law degree from the University of Louisville.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio, Jack Date, Darren Reynolds and Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family members found shot to death at their Vermont home in triple homicide: Police
Family members found shot to death at their Vermont home in triple homicide: Police
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(PAWLET, Ver.) — A man, his wife and her 13-year-old son were found shot to death at their Vermont home, state police said, with authorities looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a “suspicious person” early Sunday, Vermont State Police said. The investigation led them to a home in the town of Pawlet, where they found the three victims dead, police said.

State police identified the victims on Tuesday as Brian Crossman Sr., 46, who was a Pawlet government official; his wife, Erica Crossman, 41; and her son and his stepson, Colin Taft, 13.

All three died from gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled as homicides by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, state police said. Brian Crossman was shot in the head and torso, Erica Crossman was shot in the head and her son had multiple gunshot wounds, state police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the homicides, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

“Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community,” state police said.

No additional details are available at this time amid the ongoing investigation, police said.

Brian Crossman had joined the Pawlet Select Board this year, where he served as a liaison to buildings and development and to the town’s highway department, according to the town’s website.

Flowers were left in his honor at the Pawlet Town Hall ahead of a board meeting Tuesday night, Albany, New York, ABC affiliate WTEN reported.

Pawlet Select Board Chair Mike Beecher remembered him as a “friend and neighbor” and a “hardworking community member.”

“This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving,” Beecher said in a statement Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss. The town of Pawlet will work to get through this as we always get through hard times, by supporting each other and doing our best to carry on.”

Pawlet, a town of about 1,400 people, is located in western Vermont on the New York state line.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for arraignment on new indictment
Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for arraignment on new indictment
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a pretrial hearing, following his overturned sex crimes conviction, in New York City, July 19, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein’s criminal sexual assault case is scheduled to return on Wednesday to a Manhattan courtroom — and if Weinstein shows up he will be arraigned on a new indictment.

The charges remain sealed until Weinstein appears. The former movie mogul missed his last court date after being rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office presented to the grand jury allegations of three separate women who said Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Their allegations were not part of the initial trial of Weinstein that ended in a conviction, which was later overturned on appeal.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement earlier this year, when the conviction was overturned.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.