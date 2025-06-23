‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week

Universal Pictures

The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

Universal has shared new details about Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

The studio’s distribution chief, Jim Orr, took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday to talk about the film, which is based off of Homer‘s epic poem.

Orr called the film “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of,” according to Variety.

He then talked about the film’s actors, saying Nolan “assembled a staggering all-star cast.” Orr listed off some of the ensemble, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

While Damon is confirmed to be playing Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, the distribution chief did not confirm which characters the rest of the cast would portray.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

According to its official description from Universal, Nolan’s film adaptation is a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time.”

It is Nolan’s first film since his best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Even more wizards have joined the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

HBO has announced nine more actors to join the show, including those playing the Malfoy family members and Molly Weasley.

Newcomer Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, while Emma actor Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy.

Additionally, Katherine Parkinson has been cast as the Weasley family matriarch, Molly, while A Small Light actress Bel Powley and Eric & Ernie actor Daniel Rigby will play Harry’s guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Rounding out the announcements are Bertie Carvel cast as Cornelius Fudge, while Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah have been cast to play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnegan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, respectively.

These actors join the previously announced golden trio cast of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The show is described to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who also executive produces the series. Multiple seasons are planned to bring all of Harry’s adventures to the small screen. They will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

ABC/Hulu

Viewers will get to see a candid look at the legendary broadcast career of Barbara Walters in an upcoming docuseries.

Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything will begin streaming June 23 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The trailer for the docuseries debuted Wednesday on Good Morning America. It takes viewers back to some of the longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent’s biggest interviews, from now-President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the Kardashian sisters, Taylor Swift and the Menendez brothers.

“She asked the question that nobody else had asked. And asked it in a way that always hit a nerve,” Oprah Winfrey says of Walters in the trailer.

One resurfaced clip making headlines is Walters’ interview with actor and director Clint Eastwood.

In the interview clip shown in the trailer, Eastwood and Walters share a flirtatious moment that causes Walters to jokingly call for a break in the interview.

After Eastwood tells Walters he is not one to share emotions easily, Walters responded to the Hollywood superstar by saying, “You would drive me nuts and I would drive you crazy because I would be saying, ‘But, you know.'”

Eastwood, sitting close to Walters at a picnic table in a field of wild flowers, then tells her, “Well we could try it and see if it worked out.”

After a quick laugh and a second of silence, Walters looks off-camera and says, “I think we’ll stop and reload.”

Discussing the interview clip on GMA Wednesday, co-anchor George Stephanopoulos noted, “That’s the only time I’ve ever seen Barbara Walters blush.”

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of 20/20, and in 1997, she launched The View.

She died in 2022 at the age of 93.

